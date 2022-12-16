 Skip to content
(CBS News)   ♫Once I ran to you (I ran)/Now I'll run from you/This tainted booze you've given I give you all a boy could give you/Take my life, and that's not nearly all/Oh, tainted booze (oh, oh) Tainted booze♫   (cbsnews.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must have been a soft-sell campaign
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
take my tears and that's not nearly aaaalll... !  etc

you're welcome
 
madness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That song is always played with Baby Baby Where Did My Sight Go
 
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just a splash of methanol goes a long way
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
fire water heap-um bad
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They should have done the Safety Dance before they drank that stuff.
Somebody needs a new thermometer.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In before someone posts "Tainted Love" with the "Law and Order" sound effect. The timing is off just enough to be really annoying.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I swear, even after all these years, The Far Side still is somehow relelvant, even down to the day.

Today's comic:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pleasebelieve: Just a splash of methanol goes a long way


TFA said that things like pesticides were added to "increase potency". What?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
sometimes, it doesn't pass the first test
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Alcohol has its own Constitutional Amendment.

We are taught that this is because of increases in crime following prohibition as well as preventing underground bootlegging.

They point examples in the historical media their sources.

Do you believe 1920's mass media?

Do you believe the history stemming from that mass media knowing what we know today regarding the re-writing of history and the media?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ruthven13: pleasebelieve: Just a splash of methanol goes a long way

TFA said that things like pesticides were added to "increase potency". What?


I imagine it's no different than with antifreeze and wine.

If you didn't know antifreeze tastes sweet so you can add it to wine to blind yourself.

/adjusts thick glasses
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ZMugg: In before someone posts "Tainted Love" with the "Law and Order" sound effect. The timing is off just enough to be really annoying.


Law and order but it's replaced by tainted love clap
Youtube euM5CSA7IQU
 
Nirbo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Do you believe 1920's mass media?


Exactly as much as I trust anyone on Fark.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ruthven13: pleasebelieve: Just a splash of methanol goes a long way

TFA said that things like pesticides were added to "increase potency". What?


That was the thing that got me too.  Alcohol wasn't potent enough?
 
vestona22
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Sale and consumption of liquor were prohibited in Bihar state in 2016 after women's groups campaigned against poor workers splurging their meager incomes on drinking. "

Well, at least they won't be "splurging their meager incomes on drinking anymore".
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ruthven13: pleasebelieve: Just a splash of methanol goes a long way

TFA said that things like pesticides were added to "increase potency". What?


Just wait till you read about American prohibition...
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here:
Soft Cell -Tainted Love official music video
Youtube m-O_r-vJ1CY
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Alcohol has its own Constitutional Amendment.

We are taught that this is because of increases in crime following prohibition as well as preventing underground bootlegging.

They point examples in the historical media their sources.

Do you believe 1920's mass media?

Do you believe the history stemming from that mass media knowing what we know today regarding the re-writing of history and the media?


What are you saying? Just because the news is hyperbolic, that doesn't mean prohibition is a good thing.  Look at all the none criminal lives ruined by the drug war.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Ruthven13: pleasebelieve: Just a splash of methanol goes a long way

TFA said that things like pesticides were added to "increase potency". What?

I imagine it's no different than with antifreeze and wine.

If you didn't know antifreeze tastes sweet so you can add it to wine to blind yourself.

/adjusts thick glasses


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: Ruthven13: pleasebelieve: Just a splash of methanol goes a long way

TFA said that things like pesticides were added to "increase potency". What?

That was the thing that got me too.  Alcohol wasn't potent enough?


Water it down and mix in some Round-Up = increase profit margin
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Look up Broken Peach Tainted Love on YouTube and thank me later.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
By all means, smart corporations should hire from this enlightened sector.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Ruthven13: pleasebelieve: Just a splash of methanol goes a long way

TFA said that things like pesticides were added to "increase potency". What?

I imagine it's no different than with antifreeze and wine.

If you didn't know antifreeze tastes sweet so you can add it to wine to blind yourself.

/adjusts thick glasses


If you drink Fireball (which I still do) you are enjoying the crisp clean sweet taste of propylene glycol which is used in windshield wash. I did have to get readers this year so results may vary.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some prohibitionists might view this as a feature rather than a bug. "You drink and you die" seems like it might be acceptable to some of them.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You couldn't pay me enough to go to India, or any of the rest of the Middle East. Not interested in anything East of there either, North or South.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnphantom: You couldn't pay me enough to go to India, or any of the rest of the Middle East. Not interested in anything East of there either, North or South.


oh nooo
 
