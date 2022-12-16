 Skip to content
(WANE Ft. Wayne)   Teen Girl Squad, 2022 edition: Hey, wait, you aren't a teen. And why are you showing us your boyfriends junk   (wane.com)
    More: Creepy, High school, Adolescence, Sheriff, Police, Hanna Gilmer, Constable, RANDOLPH COUNTY, Text messaging  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Showing 17 yo girls a naked man on your phone, is not as impressive a brag as you think lady.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And she's not hot, oh well
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
fox59.comView Full Size


Yep.  Peaked in High School.

/is she divorcing Al Bundy?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jim32rr: And she's not hot, oh well


Nothin' a pair of beer goggles can't fix.

I've done worse.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter: [fox59.com image 850x477]

Yep.  Peaked in High School.

/is she divorcing Al Bundy?


That is a rough 28
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Showing 17 yo girls a naked man on your phone, is not as impressive a brag as you think lady.


Sounds less like that and more like she decided she needed emotional support and validation over relationship bullshiat and decided high school students were the place to go - probably 'cause she already had a mentor relationship with them so she could manipulate them into being supportive easily.  Not so much pervy shiat as skeevy emotional manipulation shiat that happened to contain nudity

/she's still a farking idiot that should never be allowed in a position of authority again mind you
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is stupid.  Unprofessional, yes, but still stupid.  You think for one minute that a 17-year-old cheerleader hasn't seen a dick before?  Give the fat has-been a reprimand (or a pink slip), but don't give her a prison sentence, for crying out loud.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Speaking of, hey wait how old are is that guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size

// Ignore the tattoos and festival armbands
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Lauren Bobert?!
 
