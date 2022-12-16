 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Thanks a lot Ryan Reynolds. Now what are Coloradans supposed to do?   (yahoo.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
indiewire.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the f*ck did they think would happen? It would magically fix itself while the states still draw out records amount of water.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew that setting usage rates based on the assumption that unusually wet weather would last forever would backfire horrendously on everyone?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The majority of Coloradans live east of the continental divide where there is plenty of water and no drought so it is more of AZ and Nevada problem.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you guys thought Beiber and Dion were the only weapons Canada sent to destroy you.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yahoo doesn't like Firefox this morning for me
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The majority of Coloradans live east of the continental divide where there is plenty of water and no drought so it is more of AZ and Nevada problem.


And it couldn't happen to a nicer group of people than most residents of Arizona and Nevada.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The majority of Coloradans live east of the continental divide where there is plenty of water and no drought so it is more of AZ and Nevada problem.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: What the f*ck did they think would happen? It would magically fix itself while the states still draw out records amount of water.


you hang up first.  No, you hang up first.  No, you hang up first.  etc.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Captain dead pool
 
Kar98
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Coloradianites will be fine. People in the desert relying in huge amounts of water for water-intensive activities like growing fruit in the desert, or living there, maybe not so much.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ban bathtubs

Showers outfitted with 2 min timers.

Ban swimming pools

Ban lawns

Ban Car washes

Enforce Low Flow Toilets

Ban Bidets.

Just let those homes burn down on the next fire.

Those golf courses, farms, and chip fabs NEED that water.

You can distill and drink your own urine. Your water allowance is 10L per day.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Duck and cover?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe. Move. Somewhere. It. Rains?

Like, humanity has made this a pretty central tenet of civilization for the last 100,000 years. There's a reason why there isn't a mega city located in the Dead Quarter. Maybe take some notes and stop being so fawking stupid?
 
Two16
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The majority of Coloradans live east of the continental divide where there is plenty of water and no drought so it is more of AZ and Nevada problem.


That'll be taken care of soon enough.
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The sad part is these states knew decades ago that the projected flow rate of the Colorado was way to high and the allocations for each state were not sustainable, but they elected to just stay the course and fark over future generations.
 
Salted Metal Honey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I think there's a lot of peril and promise at the place we're at right now," Marcus said. "It's a shame that we're this close to Armageddon in order to get folks to be able to rise to the occasion."

Oh... you poor, sweet, hopeful, summer child
 
Creidiki
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Die in large numbers?
Migrate under distress?
Start a genocide against $ETHNIC_GROUP?
Gather into large refugee camps to live in squalor?
All of the above?
See: sub-Saharan and horn of Africa in 20th century
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just a thought, but...
You know that popular Salton Sea tourist resort?

We had to abandon that for man's arrogance too.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Maybe. Move. Somewhere. It. Rains?

Like, humanity has made this a pretty central tenet of civilization for the last 100,000 years. There's a reason why there isn't a mega city located in the Dead Quarter. Maybe take some notes and stop being so fawking stupid?


No way am I moving to Florida.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Past time for a water pipeline and desalination plants...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I blame Jim Carrey:

diminishingpod.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Two16: eurotrader: The majority of Coloradans live east of the continental divide where there is plenty of water and no drought so it is more of AZ and Nevada problem.

That'll be taken care of soon enough.


Looking at climate change patterns rainfall in Colorado east of the divide will increase along the I-25 corridor where the majority live.
 
CCNP
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Maybe. Move. Somewhere. It. Rains?

Like, humanity has made this a pretty central tenet of civilization for the last 100,000 years. There's a reason why there isn't a mega city located in the Dead Quarter. Maybe take some notes and stop being so fawking stupid?


Settle down Imhotep
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kar98: Coloradianites will be fine. People in the desert relying in huge amounts of water for water-intensive activities like growing fruit in the desert, or living there, maybe not so much.


Those rugged desert individualists should just bootstrap themselves some water.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Maybe. Move. Somewhere. It. Rains?

Like, humanity has made this a pretty central tenet of civilization for the last 100,000 years. There's a reason why there isn't a mega city located in the Dead Quarter. Maybe take some notes and stop being so fawking stupid?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe they should have cut off the water hogs in California a year ago.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Enjoy those almonds
 
Two16
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Two16: eurotrader: The majority of Coloradans live east of the continental divide where there is plenty of water and no drought so it is more of AZ and Nevada problem.

That'll be taken care of soon enough.

Looking at climate change patterns rainfall in Colorado east of the divide will increase along the I-25 corridor where the majority live.


People.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The mass migration from the southwest to the north and northeast in a few years is gonna be wild for the real estate market.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't even care for for almond milk, but I  will chug a half a gallon tonight while eating some California cheese.
/ Kidding
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The majority of Coloradans live east of the continental divide where there is plenty of water and no drought so it is more of AZ and Nevada problem.


Well, that's not true. Wish iat were so, but it ain't. Most of eastern Colorado is in severe to extreme drought.

https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?CO
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, as for California, they need to build lots and lots of desalination plants, NIMBYs and rabid environmentalists be damned.

I guess Nevada and Arizona can buy some of said water, if there's any extra.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Nevada problem


Lake Mead really only supplies Las Vegas in Nevada, and it's not a problem for them. Their water intake is like 30 feet below dead pool of Lake Mead, and they recycle their water. Las Vegas will not run out of water.

Los Angeles, however, is completely and totally farked sideways.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Just a thought, but...
You know that popular Salton Sea tourist resort?

We had to abandon that for man's arrogance too.


It was man's arrogance that created the Salton Sea in the first place.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: No way am I moving to Florida.


Duluth is probably best situated for the coming climate disasters.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Well, as for California, they need to build lots and lots of desalination plants, NIMBYs and rabid environmentalists be damned.


That's going to require some nuclear plants.

California had a chance to start planning for this about 10-20 years ago and chooses not to do so.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stop growing fu*king almond trees in Calif.

And switch over to Mediterranean style landscaping for your yards.

That's not going to fix everything, but it would certainly help.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Maybe they should have cut off the water hogs in California a year ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Agreed.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If we simply price water appropriately to the actual cost in the west it would help the problem.  Plenty of farmers may go belly up.  But if you choose your farm to be in the middle of the desert, water should be a major cost.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size

Live girl, dead buoy?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: farkitallletitend: No way am I moving to Florida.

Duluth is probably best situated for the coming climate disasters.


Anywhere in the Grest Lakes region is probably a safe bet. Chicago would be a nice place to start. Urban Chicago if you like the big city life and suburban Chicago if you like a few acres and a nice home. Cleveland or Detroit or Buffalo if you want a midsize liberal city with a cool vibe.

Being from Buffalo, I know the microbrew scene there is awesome.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The mass migration from the southwest to the north and northeast in a few years is gonna be wild for the real estate market.


I assume these will be popping up in those states on the border:

tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eurotrader: The majority of Coloradans live east of the continental divide where there is plenty of water and no drought so it is more of AZ and Nevada problem.


The problem is they are draining Colorado reservoirs to prop up Mead by drawing down Blue Mesa and Navajo.  I'm sure Arizona is eyeing other potential sources like Grand Lake and Granby. The Front Range takes water from the Colorado via the Big Thompson tunnel so any further draws from the upper river could impact the eastern slope.
 
