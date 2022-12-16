 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder) Yes, your honor, we said the black man caused his own death, but we didn't know the bodycam video would be leaked to the media. So we're innocent
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cop who bragged that he "beat the everloving shiat outta" the victim committed suicide hours after learning he was going to be arrested (oh, sorry, died in a single car high speed 'accident').
The other 4 criminal cops didn't have the guts to fall on their own sword.
If justice is really going to be served, not only do all 4 of the remaining officers need to do time, but so do the police leadership who viewed video of the summary execution and decided to cover it up.

At this point, police is the go-to career for sadists, thieves, and serial killers - and it's going to take an act of Congress to clean it up.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am strongly against capital punishment, except for cases of murder under the color of authority.
And did I mention 20 years for filing a false police report?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Louisiana is one of my favorite states. Shame about all the racism and living in the 19th century and all.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The cops are way worse than any criminals I've ever encountered.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just a couple bad apples, amiright?

/and what was the rest of that saying?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: At this point, police is the go-to career for sadists, thieves, and serial killers


You care to expand on exactly which 2.5 picoseconds that the profession wasn't all of those
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gee I wonder why the police no longer have the trust and respect of the majority of people.
That sure is a mystery.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What were his crimes (other than being black)?  The article didn't mention why he was being arrested to death.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Y'all still not ready to abolish the police and replace them with professional law enforcement?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And without a doubt, thousands more murders by police have been covered up.  Hello, George Floyd's murder would have been swept under the rug if it hadn't been filmed.  It's going to take federal action to fix our justice system, and I don't believe that the will to do it exists...
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Horrifying.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

This is the thing. The police chief and DA should resign immediately. Sure it's great that these cops are up shiat creek with a turd for a paddle, but I agree- There won't be justice until the powers that be who actively assisted these police cover up an extralegal murder and refused to release this bodycam video get nailed to the wall.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Louisiana is one of my favorite states. Shame about all the racism and living in the 19th century and all.


I have a saying about Louisiana, "I've met smart people from Louisiana and I've met smart people in Louisiana, but I've never met a smart person from Louisiana in Louisiana."
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bad cop, no doughnut!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biff_Steel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
God damnit
 
red230
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I'm sure he had a huge parade of law enforcement and was called a hero at his funeral.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: What were his crimes (other than being black)?  The article didn't mention why he was being arrested to death.


Does it matter to you?
 
ViebrS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Isn't there some sort of federal felony murder rule? Couldn't all the police (including anyone involved in the coverup) be charged with murder because of their involvement?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Science has yet to create an "Oh No! Anyway...." meme large enough to fit this.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I asked my brother recently why he never pursued a career in law enforcement since he was an MP in the Marine Corps, he told me he could never be a part of the 'brotherhood'. I absolutely agree, and I rarely agree with him on anything.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: What were his crimes (other than being black)?  The article didn't mention why he was being arrested to death.


Resisting arrest.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The cops are way worse than any criminals I've ever encountered.


Cops are more likely to kill people than non-cops - that is, the homicide rate among police is higher than for the general population.

That seem right to you?

// but I hear some of you lining up at the Boot Buffet, so I look forward to reading about how the 18th-most dangerous job in the country (after roofers and social workers), already granted insane power to kill and maim and wreck lives with barely any oversight or accountability, needs to kill a lot of people every year to keep the rest of us safe
// this kind of story is the exception, not the rule
 
austerity101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Y'all still not ready to abolish the police and replace them with professional law enforcement?


Funny, people laugh at me when I say the exact same thing.

Glad to have you on the right side, though! We need more of you. Tell your friends. We have pie.
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

They should dig up the body and put in trial along with the other pigs in this trial. Yeah, he is dead but a little desecration in the name of justices seems to be warranted in this case.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: And without a doubt, thousands more murders by police have been covered up.  Hello, George Floyd's murder would have been swept under the rug if it hadn't been filmed.  It's going to take federal action to fix our justice system, and I don't believe that the will to do it exists...


Heck, Jackie Johnson has been trying all kinds of legal games to keep from going to prison for her role in attempting to cover up the Ahmaud Arbery killing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: What were his crimes (other than being black)?  The article didn't mention why he was being arrested to death.


Speeding.


Shortly after midnight on May 10, 2019, State Trooper Dakota DeMoss attempted to pull over Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old African-American barber, for an unspecified traffic violation near Monroe, Louisiana. Greene did not stop, and troopers chased him on rural highways at over 115 mph (185 km/h).[3][4][5] During the chase, DeMoss radioed that "We got to do something. He's going to kill somebody."[3][5]
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: What were his crimes (other than being black)?  The article didn't mention why he was being arrested to death.


I think he took them on a high speed chase... if my memory serves me. Which warrants, maybe a slap in the face or something before getting hauled in to face charges... but what they did? Jesus Christ, they murdered him.

It was clear kind of from the beginning, but we needed that footage to prove it all.

They murdered him because they thought they could. Because a black life down there ain't worth a whole lot when you are the police. Because that is what they've been taught for generations.

The fact that this is being prosecuted and they might actually go to jail? This is a big time move forward down there... Not going to change things overnight... but if cops and young people who want to become cops can see that this sh*t is not acceptable anymore... maybe things can start to change.

I won't hold my breath, but I hope these scumbags get what's coming to them.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The cops are way worse than any criminals I've ever encountered.


I'm more afraid of American cops than of ISIS. I've never seen ISIS trying to put the butcher knife into the victim's hand after the beheading and sprinkle crack all over the corpse.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wademh: I am strongly against capital punishment, except for cases of murder under the color of authority.
And did I mention 20 years for filing a false police report?


Then the cops can arrest anyone who files a report they don't like
 
10Speed
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Gee I wonder why the police no longer have the trust and respect of the majority of people.
That sure is a mystery.


Yeah, and don't even suggest the possibility of not pouring money on them, lest they become too demoralized to do their jobs.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cops
Are
Cowardly
Assholes

/I proposed 'CACA' above some time ago just in case the pigs start wearing 'bastards' as a badge of honor
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Soooo.... what you're saying is, never gonna happen?
 
NightSteel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It seems like some kind of miracle that the body cam footage didn't magically disappear, get corrupted, etc.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

In the short term, Gitmo.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe it's not a good idea to convince local communities that cops are just a different flavor of gang violence. Just a thought
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Horrifying.


THIS.
 
NetOwl
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stuff like this is why the Black Lives Matter movement is necessary.

If you take the conservative stance on this matter, then either you are a racist or you are an ostrich.


NewportBarGuy: I think he took them on a high speed chase...


Gee, I wonder why he was afraid of them.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Maybe it's not a good idea to convince local communities that cops are just a different flavor of gang violence. Just a thought


Then maybe the cops should stop being a different flavor of violent gangs.
 
infinite or drunken eight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Is there a link to the cops death?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Over Thanksgiving, one of my aunts questioned why it seemed like police had suddenly gone mad and started killing black people. She was sure that never used to be a thing because you never saw it on the nightly news.

I had to explain that the police hadn't suddenly started killing black people. The police were alway killing black people. What changed are the cameras and the accountability that came with them. Pretty much everybody has a pocket video camera with them now, and a way to publish their footage where the whole world can see it.  Body cameras are now a thing.

It used to happen, as bad as it happens now. We just never knew about it because with only one side of the story being told, the official story, coming from the cops themselves, their coverups always worked.

One of America's dirty little secrets has been drug out into daylight where everybody can see it.
 
shifty eyes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ViebrS: Isn't there some sort of federal felony murder rule? Couldn't all the police (including anyone involved in the coverup) be charged with murder because of their involvement?


Felony murder is usually used for when someone dies while you're committing a felony (that might have been preventable otherwise). If you're robbing a bank with an unloaded gun, and security tries to shoot you in reasonable expectation that it's defending someone else's life, but misses and hits a bystander, you're on the hook for felony murder. Or even if someone in the bank just has a heart attack while you rob it.

This case seems more like accessory after the fact. They helped the pigs commit murder by actively hiding evidence after it happened.

/IANAL
 
ValisIV
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The fact that this is being prosecuted and they might actually go to jail? This is a big time move forward down there... Not going to change things overnight... but if cops and young people who want to become cops can see that this sh*t is not acceptable anymore... maybe things can start to change.


This is only happening because they got found out. There was still a massive attempt to cover it all up, possibly all the way to the Governor. There's no change in them or their system, the Chief is still in charge, and he helped cover this up. The other officers around knew, and they helped cover this up. It's the same thing in most departments, they all know, and they all lie for each other. They're not going to change, they're going to cover up harder and lie more.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I told you all about it ages ago...

The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube GgnClrx8N2k
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

yup: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8773949/Trooper-quietly-buried-amid-scrutiny-Black-mans-death.html
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA: "Facing the most serious charges from a state grand jury was Master Trooper Kory York, who was seen on the body-camera footage dragging Greene by his ankle shackles..."

Master Trooper? MASTER TROOPER? When people make the bullshit argument that the system isn't screwed up and clearly racist, it's little bits like this-- referring to agents of the state as 'master'-- which I like to point out. Plus, you know DAMN WELL these troopers like to be referred to as 'master' by the [black] people they arrest in these rural BFE towns.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MightyMerkin: Bad cop, no doughnut!


beignet
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

https://nacto.org/publication/city-limits/the-need/speed-kills/

although its less that speed is linked to car crash fatalities and more the sudden stop at the end.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Being a police officer should be an aggravating factor in sentencing for any crime they're fond guilty of committing while employed as LE.
 
keldaria
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: What were his crimes (other than being black)?  The article didn't mention why he was being arrested to death.


For the last time, he was being arrested for resisting arrest. Why can't these black men figure out if they would just beat and taze themselves to death that police wouldn't have to do it for them.
 
