Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(WDEL Delaware) Cindy Lou Who has fallen on hard times in late contender for mug shot of the year award (wdel.com)
    More: Facepalm, Delaware, Philadelphia woman, old Justice Bowser, Delaware State Police, short time, English-language films, Criminal justice, old woman  
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cindy Lou Who has a new gig these days, and seems to be doing pretty well for herself.
The Pretty Reckless - 25 (Official Music Video)
Youtube As03tlODkdw
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: 27-year old Justice Bowser

I don't remember her from the Mario Games, sounds like she'd be a tough boss though
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Justice Bowser? One solid choice when your playing Mario Court.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klippoklondike: FTFA: 27-year old Justice Bowser

I don't remember her from the Mario Games, sounds like she'd be a tough boss though


Bowser confused GTA with Mario Kart it seems like
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks stabby and nice
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.drawception.comView Full Size


27-year old Justice Bowser
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a kid working for us at the land surveying company I used to manage that had shiat in his face like that. The guys called him Tackle Box.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Philly woman..."

Yeah, 'bout what I expected. No offense to the like... 13? respectable people from Philadelphia.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: We had a kid working for us at the land surveying company I used to manage that had shiat in his face like that. The guys called him Tackle Box.


In a pinch she could use her weave as line.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The face work screams unemployment for life. Welfare mothers make better lovers but dayum.
 
devine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she seems well grounded.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat is she an air bender?!?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Cindy Lou Who has a new gig these days, and seems to be doing pretty well for herself.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/As03tlODkdw]


Yeah, can't remember what I was watching recently that had her in it, looked her up, and realized just how much she's been doing. Wow...
 
Wessoman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
PROTIP: Teenagers don't automatically think you're cool If you are some old person cheating on your spouse, and they will definitely call the police if you show them pictures of your lovers junk.

In general, If you are over 21 years of age, you really don't have any reason to be *friends* with any teenagers, ever.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Cindy Lou Who has a new gig these days, and seems to be doing pretty well for herself.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/As03tlODkdw]


She's been in the band since 2009.

Hardly 'new'.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Cindy Lou Who has a new gig these days, and seems to be doing pretty well for herself.
[YouTube video: The Pretty Reckless - 25 (Official Music Video)]


Giraffe neck.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 850x1085]


I get the impression that the picture you posted was taken on the Sesame Street set.
 
Origin_of_the_Feces
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

devine: Well, she seems well grounded.


Or, she could be. Plenty of spots to attach grounding leads.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Driedsponge: Cindy Lou Who has a new gig these days, and seems to be doing pretty well for herself.
[YouTube video: The Pretty Reckless - 25 (Official Music Video)]

Giraffe neck.


Her neck does look weird.

She should probably put the neck rings back on.
 
Origin_of_the_Feces
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

blondambition: We had a kid working for us at the land surveying company I used to manage that had shiat in his face like that. The guys called him Tackle Box.


And to think my surveying instructor highly recommended not wearing wrist watches or rings.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 850x1085]


You'll never go wrong with a Ramones reference
 
uberalice
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 850x1085]


That's the weirdest picture of Freddy Mercury I've ever seen.
 
willabr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd hit it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Philly woman arrested for Lewes carjacking"

That's some mighty fine police work, Lewes.
 
morg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Looks like she could go from Cindy Lou to troll doll pretty quickly if she needs to blend in with the crowd.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you happen to live in Australia, this is a bowser

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, now that's in my Bowser history.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Damn thats a hard 27.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

willabr: I'd hit it.


Pick something long, like a golf club. You don't want to get too close- she looks like a biter to me.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: FTFA: 27-year old Justice Bowser

I don't remember her from the Mario Games, sounds like she'd be a tough boss though


I remember her grandpa. He was instrumental with Grease for Peace.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: "Philly woman..."

Yeah, 'bout what I expected. No offense to the like... 13? respectable people from Philadelphia.


And Gritty. Don't forget Gritty.
 
