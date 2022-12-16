 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Video shows 2 Florida men ejected from crashing tanker truck carrying 1,300 gallons of used cooking oil and walk away. Slick move   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, English-language films, Florida, Florida men, crash report, Florida Highway Patrol, Injury, 22-year-old Fort Lauderdale man, front windshield of a tanker truck  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Upon reviewing the video, both men were charged with not wearing seatbelts.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were very hard to catch too.
disabledtvcharactersblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ditka80 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I had DALL-E generate this image from the headline before clicking the link. Let's just say I am impressed.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After viewing the video...... I am speechless
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy Fark!
 
derfiticulum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ditka80: [Fark user image 425x425]
I had DALL-E generate this image from the headline before clicking the link. Let's just say I am impressed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
This is what I got
 
ditka80 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here is it immortalized by DALL-E in stained glass. FARK: The next video in the news reel is a story about a guy who was attacked by a 9ft gator while washing his hands in a pond next to a grocery store. TOTALFARK; that video contains the line "he made a smart decision that ended up saving his life."
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody's gotta go back and get a shiatload o' dawn!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did that one dude lose his pants too.... LoL.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slip Sliding Away
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Both men suffered only minor injuries. The crash report added neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.
It was not immediately clear how or why the driver lost control."

Meth?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul Simon - Slip Slidin' Away (Official Audio)
Youtube iUODdPpnxcA
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, were each of them carrying 6,500 gallons or was just one of them carrying it all?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoothness gif contest!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Zafler
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sleze: Smoothness gif contest!

[media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


That is honestly pretty impressive.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

derfiticulum: ditka80: [Fark user image 425x425]
I had DALL-E generate this image from the headline before clicking the link. Let's just say I am impressed.

[Fark user image 850x850]This is what I got


You've heard of a Mermaid,
But... Say Hello to Burnmaid!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Point to Xenu

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think having the roadway oiled for them, probably helped keep their injuries minor.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I think having the roadway oiled for them, probably helped keep their injuries minor.


Godsdamnit, I came here just to say this.  Something may have reduced the coefficient of friction for them as they slid gently out of the truck's cab, almost like out of a mother's womb.
 
Baron Krelve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: [pbs.twimg.com image 502x502]


Thanks! I was just going to type the phrase "simpsons reference" but you put the -"actual effort in :)
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sleze: Smoothness gif contest!

[media.tenor.com image 498x280]


images.chickadvisor.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: So, were each of them carrying 6,500 gallons or was just one of them carrying it all?


1300 gallons, not 13,000. So 650 each.
 
