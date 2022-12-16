 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(C|Net) A collective cry from a biggly number of grandkids is heard, wondering why Pawpaw & Meemaw forgot them this year. Trump NFT's sell out in 12 hours
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never underestimate MAGAt stupidity.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should have bought... those morons will push the price to the moon before it crashes in 2 days.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
45,000 of them seems like it was designed to quickly sell out. Possibly even just as a money laundering scam.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He bought them all with his superPAC money.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


45,000 morons, or a single money laundering crypto transaction?
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Never underestimate MAGAt stupidity.


This seems more like a money laundering thing, but yeah, also that.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.5 million?! JFC I need to stop being an ethical person, there's no money in it.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That pretty much says everything you need to know about America.
:-(
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol at anyone taking Trump's word for this. I highly doubt they sold out, it's more likely he either decided the ridicule isn't worth it and stopped sales or whatever money laundering, by selling nothing, he was doing is now finished
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She kidnapped herself, Dude.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: 4.5 million?! JFC I need to stop being an ethical person, there's no money in it.


I listen to a variety of atheist podcasts and occasionally they jokingly moan about how much richer they could be if they didn't have a moral compass.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  That's $99 that didn't go to Republican campaigns.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe it.

It was such an embarrassment that they are claiming they sold out.  To own the libs.

It was a money laundering front as well.
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you listen closely, You'll also hear a faint, quiet voice behind the crying. That's America, broken and let down so many times by Trump that it just can't muster the volume....
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: 45,000 of them seems like it was designed to quickly sell out. Possibly even just as a money laundering scam.

Possibly

? There's no doubt in my mind. I hope the FTC or SEC is keeping an eye on this. The money either came from his super PAC, Saudi, or Russa.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: 45,000 of them seems like it was designed to quickly sell out. Possibly even just as a money laundering scam.


Proud owners of 44,995 Trump NFTs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of politicians write crappy books then buy them using PAC money.
I would imagine NFT's have even less accountability than buying something at Barnes and Noble.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Lol at anyone taking Trump's word for this. I highly doubt they sold out, it's more likely he either decided the ridicule isn't worth it and stopped sales or whatever money laundering, by selling nothing, he was doing is now finished



I'm pretty sure the free-spending Ronna McDaniel bought the 'elephant's' share of them.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smurfnazi420: That pretty much says everything you need to know about America.
:-(


In a country of 300 some odd million, if you have a broad enough reach you can find folks who will throw money at you for not just any stupid idea you can think of, but dang near every stupid idea you can think of, and most of the time it's not even criminal.

This one still reeks of money laundering, though.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best money laundering scam?
Or best bribery grift?
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump: "Here's an obvious scam, give me money."

Sane people: "it's a scam, don't buy them."

MAGAts: "Fark those elitist liberals telling me what to do. Buy."
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: 45,000 of them seems like it was designed to quickly sell out. Possibly even just as a money laundering scam.


seems like too small of a figure to be a laundering scam unless there is a bigger phase 2 of the operation.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

krispos42: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: 4.5 million?! JFC I need to stop being an ethical person, there's no money in it.

I listen to a variety of atheist podcasts and occasionally they jokingly moan about how much richer they could be if they didn't have a moral compass.


I can help them with that.  The way grifters justify their grift to themselves is that marks are dying to give their money to somebody.  They're looking to be grifted.  Someone is going to grift these marks, so why not you?  You're just as deserving of the money as Donald Trump or Jim Bakker or Margarine Trailer Greed.  Why shouldn't you have their money?

Remember, you not grifting the marks will not prevent them from being grifted.  They're going to do it.  They feel good handing over their money.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: A blurb on its site states that NFT INT is not owned by Trump or any of his organizations, and that Trump himself isn't actually behind the collection. Instead, Trump licensed his name, image and likeness for the project.

lol - he was too lazy to have put it together by his own employees so he licensed his likeness and will have to split the profits with someone.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This does and yet it doesn't surprise me.  Look at how many people give money to mega church pastors and think it's a worthwhile way to use their money.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: This does and yet it doesn't surprise me.  Look at how many people give money to mega church pastors and think it's a worthwhile way to use their money.


They come on fark and talk about how they give all this money to charity, and then you find out the "Charity" is their pastor/molestor's g-wagon fund.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOW that's what I call a CULT vol 45
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: weddingsinger: 45,000 of them seems like it was designed to quickly sell out. Possibly even just as a money laundering scam.

Proud owners of 44,995 Trump NFTs

[Fark user image 275x183]


DO YOU LOVE US NOW, DADDY?  CAN WE COME HOME NOW?
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: 45,000 of them seems like it was designed to quickly sell out. Possibly even just as a money laundering scam.


^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Yes
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing like seeing morons throwing their cash into an obvious money laundering scheme.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: weddingsinger: 45,000 of them seems like it was designed to quickly sell out. Possibly even just as a money laundering scam.

seems like too small of a figure to be a laundering scam unless there is a bigger phase 2 of the operation.


Push up value, buy from yourself with another account, and dump near the peak.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be fascinating to know who's buying these.  Even odds that it's just another money transfer from the GOP ala Jr.'s "bestselling" book.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: 4.5 million?! JFC I need to stop being an ethical person, there's no money in it.


Everyday I'm at work this thought pops into my head. Goddamn morals
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: shastacola: Lol at anyone taking Trump's word for this. I highly doubt they sold out, it's more likely he either decided the ridicule isn't worth it and stopped sales or whatever money laundering, by selling nothing, he was doing is now finished


I'm pretty sure the free-spending Ronna McDaniel bought the 'elephant's' share of them.


That's gonna cut into the  pie budget, for sure.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pawpaw is a fruit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZeroKnightRaiden
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: krispos42: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: 4.5 million?! JFC I need to stop being an ethical person, there's no money in it.

I listen to a variety of atheist podcasts and occasionally they jokingly moan about how much richer they could be if they didn't have a moral compass.

I can help them with that.  The way grifters justify their grift to themselves is that marks are dying to give their money to somebody.  They're looking to be grifted.  Someone is going to grift these marks, so why not you?  You're just as deserving of the money as Donald Trump or Jim Bakker or Margarine Trailer Greed.  Why shouldn't you have their money?

Remember, you not grifting the marks will not prevent them from being grifted.  They're going to do it.  They feel good handing over their money.


This was the attitude of management when I was in car sales, if a single middle-aged woman wanted to spend $60,000 on a full-size 3-row SUV by god we were going to do everything possible to let her (at a 2-point bump in interest, with a protection package and a warranty and GAP insurance) or else she was going to walk out with all of our well-intended advice and go buy that same SUV down the road.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exciting. What will he put out next? PeepeeCoin? Covfefecoin?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: 45,000 of them seems like it was designed to quickly sell out. Possibly even just as a money laundering scam.


That's all this is. People keep focusing on the absurdity of it all but it's just a way to move dark money into TFG's pocket. Magats didn't buy these. Russians did.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: 45,000 of them seems like it was designed to quickly sell out. Possibly even just as a money laundering scam.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: This does and yet it doesn't surprise me.  Look at how many people give money to mega church pastors and think it's a worthwhile way to use their money.


The "Prosperity Gospel" in action.   It's literally the opposite of what's in the New Testament;   Tens of millions lap up this shiat.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prosperity_theology
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: A blurb on its site states that NFT INT is not owned by Trump or any of his organizations, and that Trump himself isn't actually behind the collection. Instead, Trump licensed his name, image and likeness for the project.

lol - he was too lazy to have put it together by his own employees so he licensed his likeness and will have to split the profits with someone.


So it's basically another co-branding thing like Trump Steaks. Joy.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

krispos42: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: 4.5 million?! JFC I need to stop being an ethical person, there's no money in it.

I listen to a variety of atheist podcasts and occasionally they jokingly moan about how much richer they could be if they didn't have a moral compass.


Cmon, no one with a moral compass is hosting a podcast.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Lol at anyone taking Trump's word for this. I highly doubt they sold out, it's more likely he either decided the ridicule isn't worth it and stopped sales or whatever money laundering, by selling nothing, he was doing is now finished


There are enough "crypto bros" that would have invested a few hundred grand or a million in order to buy up the limited supply and attempt to resell them. They will go for more than $99 for the new few weeks/months until they become worthless.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: 45,000 of them seems like it was designed to quickly sell out. Possibly even just as a money laundering scam.


"Possibly"?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxbabe: Approves

[Fark user image 661x980]


He was right. There actually is one born every minute.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me again how Trump is finished and will not be the GOP nominee in 2024.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how you take bribes with the appearance of legality.  Sell something useless (any NFT thing) for inflated value.  Someone "buys" the crap and you get money for essentially nothing.  So easy to abuse that for bribery.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZeroKnightRaiden: Rapmaster2000: krispos42: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: 4.5 million?! JFC I need to stop being an ethical person, there's no money in it.

I listen to a variety of atheist podcasts and occasionally they jokingly moan about how much richer they could be if they didn't have a moral compass.

I can help them with that.  The way grifters justify their grift to themselves is that marks are dying to give their money to somebody.  They're looking to be grifted.  Someone is going to grift these marks, so why not you?  You're just as deserving of the money as Donald Trump or Jim Bakker or Margarine Trailer Greed.  Why shouldn't you have their money?

Remember, you not grifting the marks will not prevent them from being grifted.  They're going to do it.  They feel good handing over their money.

This was the attitude of management when I was in car sales, if a single middle-aged woman wanted to spend $60,000 on a full-size 3-row SUV by god we were going to do everything possible to let her (at a 2-point bump in interest, with a protection package and a warranty and GAP insurance) or else she was going to walk out with all of our well-intended advice and go buy that same SUV down the road.


Absolutely.  Car sales is a tough racket.  People give car salesmen a hard time, but their management sets the rules of engagement and it's "get them to sign on the line which is dotted."

Fark user imageView Full Size

Get out there! You've got the prospects coming in. You think they came in here to get out of the rain? A guy don't walk on the lot lest he wants to buy. They're sitting out there waiting to give you their money. Are you gonna take it? Are you man enough to take it?
 
