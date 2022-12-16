 Skip to content
(Dutch News)   Amsterdam wants to replace the women in the windows of the red-light district with QR codes, which means there's now another way to pick up a virus when visiting a prostitute   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB:  I went to Amsterdam for my bachelor party and the women in the windows are absolutely beautiful.  Some of them have enormous bowls of condoms next to their beds (I've been told), charge about $100 a romp (I've been told), and supposedly find hideously looking men attractive (I've been told).

All in all, some people are still checking their junk nightly for diseases all of these years later (I've been told).
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse. Scratch and Sniff technology has progressed quite a long way from its infancy...
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it has come to this...


Fark user imageView Full Size


\pun very much intended
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Could be worse. Scratch and Sniff technology has progressed quite a long way from its infancy...


Be still, my beating heart...
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Some of them have enormous bowls


I read that as enormous bowels.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do hope they'll at least be those clever QR codes that are arranged to include something resembling a picture, or at least some information about the link destination.  Otherwise I feel sorry for the people who have to scan every single farking code and then decide which one they liked best.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: 8 inches: Some of them have enormous bowls

I read that as enormous bowels.


They did after I was done with them.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
( -_-)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: 8 inches: Some of them have enormous bowls

I read that as enormous bowels.


I think you have to pay extra for that kind of thing
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Germany (at least) they check you before you do the dew and condoms, always utilized and the ladies get regular health checks because they live in an actual first world country, or so I've been told.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3D women are still a thing?   Gross.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Do sex workers feel respected by being gawped at?,' Rooderkerk said. 'You can also ask how treating sex work as a [tourist] attraction is helping improve the position of women in the 'me too' era.'

This person is a moron.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: CSB:  I went to Amsterdam for my bachelor party and the women in the windows are absolutely beautiful.  Some of them have enormous bowls of condoms next to their beds (I've been told), charge about $100 a romp (I've been told), and supposedly find hideously looking men attractive (I've been told).

All in all, some people are still checking their junk nightly for diseases all of these years later (I've been told).


This is Fark. You can just say "hey guys once I paid for sex." It's not even that cool of a story.

A cool story around here would need to involve a Doctor Who cosplay and Tara Strong doing voiceover for no reason.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blackminded: 8 inches: CSB:  I went to Amsterdam for my bachelor party and the women in the windows are absolutely beautiful.  Some of them have enormous bowls of condoms next to their beds (I've been told), charge about $100 a romp (I've been told), and supposedly find hideously looking men attractive (I've been told).

All in all, some people are still checking their junk nightly for diseases all of these years later (I've been told).

This is Fark. You can just say "hey guys once I paid for sex." It's not even that cool of a story.

A cool story around here would need to involve a Doctor Who cosplay and Tara Strong doing voiceover for no reason.


Oh, there was a reason...
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fraudulent QR code stickers should be outlawed.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dwedit: [Fark user image 750x1000]


                                                  French Freedom kiss *
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blackminded:

So you've been told.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: So, it has come to this...


[Fark user image 682x197]

\pun very much intended


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*Thanks, moderate spender. Please select erotic transaction*
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dwedit: [Fark user image image 750x1000]


That's hot.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: So, it has come to this...


[Fark user image 682x197]

\pun very much intended


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

6nome: 8 inches: Some of them have enormous bowls

I read that as enormous bowels.


Two bowels, one cup
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Problem solved. Duh.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dbirchall: I do hope they'll at least be those clever QR codes that are arranged to include something resembling a picture, or at least some information about the link destination.  Otherwise I feel sorry for the people who have to scan every single farking code and then decide which one they liked best.


Do they have a rating systems like Uber and Door Dash drivers? I'm just asking.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

blackminded: 8 inches: CSB:  I went to Amsterdam for my bachelor party and the women in the windows are absolutely beautiful.  Some of them have enormous bowls of condoms next to their beds (I've been told), charge about $100 a romp (I've been told), and supposedly find hideously looking men attractive (I've been told).

All in all, some people are still checking their junk nightly for diseases all of these years later (I've been told).

This is Fark. You can just say "hey guys once I paid for sex." It's not even that cool of a story.

A cool story around here would need to involve a Doctor Who cosplay and Tara Strong doing voiceover for no reason.


Once?
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: dbirchall: I do hope they'll at least be those clever QR codes that are arranged to include something resembling a picture, or at least some information about the link destination.  Otherwise I feel sorry for the people who have to scan every single farking code and then decide which one they liked best.

Do they have a rating systems like Uber and Door Dash drivers? I'm just asking.


"ten out of ten, would come again"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"You'll need to download our app to get the best rates."
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It sounds like Amsterdam is trying to nag its red light district into nonexistence.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: dbirchall: I do hope they'll at least be those clever QR codes that are arranged to include something resembling a picture, or at least some information about the link destination.  Otherwise I feel sorry for the people who have to scan every single farking code and then decide which one they liked best.

Do they have a rating systems like Uber and Door Dash drivers? I'm just asking.


"A++ would ride again"
 
