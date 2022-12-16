 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(CNN)   Now that the World Cup is basically over and almost all the money to be had has been made, FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants you to know that he thinks it's a real tragedy so many migrant slaves had to be killed by Qatar for it all to happen   (cnn.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I question this sentient penis' timing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think we'll see a lot fo businesses decouple form that mess. InBev is probably never going to forgive them.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: I think we'll see a lot fo businesses decouple form that mess. InBev is probably never going to forgive them.


There must be plans for a lawsuit.

InBev lost out on a whoooooooooole lot of money and I don't imagine they're just going to shrug it off.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTA:

"For me, and for us [FIFA], every loss of life is a tragedy and whatever we could do in order to change the legislation to protect the health of the workers, to protect the situation of the workers, we did it and it happened," Infantino added.


Like what? What did you do to prevent workers from dying? Name one thing. One single example.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He added: "We want to bring this experience into the future and make sure that we can help, we can leverage the World Cup and the spotlight which is on the World Cup and on football more generally, to make lives of people and their families a bit better."

I mean, except for all those people who died.

Oopsie.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are still entire safes full of immigrant workers passports being held.

You think NOW that the construction work for FIFA is done, those being trafficked are free to go?
 
