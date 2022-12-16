 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(AP News) Local lawmakers exploring possibility of succession. Difficulty: Not Texas (apnews.com)
    California, state's most populous counties, San Bernardino County, own state, advisory ballot proposal, new state, political direction, San Bernardino  
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm guessing that they won't have much success son.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And here I thought Cucamonga was a made-up place...

Looney Tunes Cucamonga References
Youtube UWHYRjYYLqY


They wish they had taken that left turn at Albuquerque.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How are the rest of the states going to survive without our taxes?
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's a great show and all, but knowing HBO, they'll pull the plug on plans for the 4th season.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Western NYers like to spew stuff like this too, conveniently forgetting that ~75% of the entire state's tax revenue comes from just a few square miles in the lower east corner.

To which the reply is always something to the effect of "Yeah, well, without our farms, NYC would run out of food and couldn't survive", conveniently forgetting that most of NYC's money comes from trading pretty much everything on the planet, including food, and one of the largest sea ports on the east coast (Newark) is just across the river.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you meant "precession," subby.

/pet peeve
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep - this shiat comes up constantly, and get stepped on hard just as constantly.  Year ending in y - the usual suspects
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We want to secede!"
"Well, California's legislature has to agree, as does Congress, and you cannot rely on any tax money from the rest of California"
"We want to sit here and pout"
"Who's a good little biatch?"
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, remember, guys. We talked about this, and agreed that if some of the less...desirable states want to leave the union, we're gonna let them this time. No starting wars, guys. We just want them to leave quietly.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea this would be a great precedent to set. We'd end up with a flag that has 200+ stars.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: "We want to secede!"
"Well, California's legislature has to agree, as does Congress, and you cannot rely on any tax money from the rest of California"
"We want to sit here and pout"
"Who's a good little biatch?"


Not to mention SB is the poorest, most farked up county in the southern half of the state.  GL with that.  I mean I farking live here - and I know better

/not by choice
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Western NYers like to spew stuff like this too


They do?  I lived in WNY for 14 years and I never heard of any successionist groups.  Sure, there were a lot of complaints that NYC and Albany didn't listen to people out west, but that's a pretty common refrain in remote parts of any state.

Now, NYC or Long Island succession?  Yeah, that was popular for a while.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's San Bernardino County. Even if they studied it and decided it was viable; and the state of California signed off on it; and Congress allowed it; the chance that the west part of the county where all of the money and resources are would come with them is remote. It would end up being a blasted dystopian hellscape with no money, water or crops within five years.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you dun goofed!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it that time of year already?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: And here I thought Cucamonga was a made-up place...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UWHYRjYYLqY]

They wish they had taken that left turn at Albuquerque.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kar98
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you wanna make fun of people for being stupid, best learn to spell words, or learn which word means what, first.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proposed by a bunch of GOPers who are really bad at math.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that show filmed in NY?
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby spells like someone who has hot takes on secession.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: And here I thought Cucamonga was a made-up place...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UWHYRjYYLqY]

They wish they had taken that left turn at Albuquerque.


Cucamonga
Youtube jwCTZygdkbk
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh yes, the same russian funded right wing ruptured carbuncles are trying to push for their own state as opposed to packing up and moving to rural ohio just like every other racist has-been loser with too much time and money and not enough intellect on their hands.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dobro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: I think you meant "precession," subby.

/pet peeve


I think you mean "secession".
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: And here I thought Cucamonga was a made-up place...

[YouTube video: Looney Tunes Cucamonga References]

They wish they had taken that left turn at Albuquerque.


I once had to put up a message on an IVR for an outage including Rancho Cucamonga. Of course I put it last. I did not include the pause.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you're taking LA, San Fran, San Diego, San Jose, and Sacramento with you, you aren't gonna effect electoral college.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We made our voices heard. To no effect whatsoever. How much did the vote cost? How much time and energy was put into this wasted effort.
Mmmmmaybe you could've done something about the homeless situation or one of the myriad of problems you're so concerned about that the state is mismanaging.
You could've shown California what it is doing wrong because what San Berdoo is doing works. Voting to secede says something though and it isn't good.
 
Kar98
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: And here I thought Cucamonga was a made-up place...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/UWHYRjYYLqY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

They wish they had taken that left turn at Albuquerque.


Which in turn is a reference to the Jack Benny Show, and also had Mel Blanc speak the lines...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you eff up a word that is right in the title of the article you're linking to?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Maglite tariff alone will bring us to our knees.

Oh the lumanity!
 
Kar98
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kar98: Farking Clown Shoes: And here I thought Cucamonga was a made-up place...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/UWHYRjYYLqY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

They wish they had taken that left turn at Albuquerque.

Which in turn is a reference to the Jack Benny Show, and also had Mel Blanc speak the lines...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVdmstYXdRE
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But who will inherit?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a stupid old joke.
Please f**k off with it.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Farkers really don't know how to read.
 
ng2810
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark you subby.

Here I actually thought that a governing body decided to finally shiat on Democracy and establish a line of succession among its elected leaders.

But no, you meant secession, which the Red counties of California have been biatching about since time immemorial.

Fark you.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Succession could of happened already, for all intensive purposes. All that descent was bound to have an affect. In principal, they could declare San Bernardino the capital. It's obvious that you're tax dollar is being waisted.

/Authentic frontier gibberish
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: It's San Bernardino County. Even if they studied it and decided it was viable; and the state of California signed off on it; and Congress allowed it; the chance that the west part of the county where all of the money and resources are would come with them is remote. It would end up being a blasted dystopian hellscape with no money, water or crops within five years.


All of these.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Sure, it LOOKS huge, and it is in fact the largest by area in the state and the country; it has a population of 2,181,654, making it the fifth-largest in the state and 14th in the country....but...

The CITY of Los Angeles has a population of 3,792,621 (the county has 10,014,009). Except for that little tongue poking into Orange County, there's virtually nothing of note in that wasteland except some ghost towns, Fontana and Barstow, and Joshua Tree and Mojave National Parks, which the locals would trash in about 90 seconds after achieving "statehood".

Good luck with that. Oh, and when our water allocation gets cut next year, guys, good luck making any kind of living out in the desert, since you'll have to renegotiate your water rights upstream; you won't be "California" anymore. :|
 
g.fro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

patcarew: Succession could of happened already, for all intensive purposes. All that descent was bound to have an affect. In principal, they could declare San Bernardino the capital. It's obvious that you're tax dollar is being waisted.

/Authentic frontier gibberish


You messed up on capital/capitol. Otherwise, good job.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Driedsponge: Western NYers like to spew stuff like this too

They do?  I lived in WNY for 14 years and I never heard of any successionist groups.  Sure, there were a lot of complaints that NYC and Albany didn't listen to people out west, but that's a pretty common refrain in remote parts of any state.

Now, NYC or Long Island succession?  Yeah, that was popular for a while.


WXXI has members of Unshackle Upstate (now apparently called Upstate United) on all the time. I don't think they're an explicitly secessionist group but a lot of upstaters talk about it in one form or another (I've discussed before that the likeliest outcome would be a very blue Downstate & a light blue Upstate).
 
patrick767
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I literally thought this was a story about either the TV show or the Republican morons trying to change the law so we have a kind instead of a president.

But submitter managed to fark up (I assume it was an autocorrect, but still) the most important word. Congrats. LOL
 
Decorus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not hearing how they would fix any of those problems they listed. I'm pretty sure once the math is done that the amount they contribute to California is less then the amount they actually get from the state government.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just dropping in to be the 20th person to note subby's lack of comprehension of the difference between "secession" and "succession".

Unless they were being ironic, in which case they succeeded. Or seceded.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think these people should realize if they don't like the politics of where they live, they are free to move somewhere that they agree with -- but they can't take the land with them.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"king" I meant to type, not "kind"

LOL
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Decorus: I'm not hearing how they would fix any of those problems they listed. I'm pretty sure once the math is done that the amount they contribute to California is less then the amount they actually get from the state government.


People like this are never interested in actually fixing problems, just biatching about them.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Make this man the the caesar of the landlocked nation of Cucamonga

Flavor Flav- UNGA BUNGA BUNGA (Official Music Video)
Youtube ap0lCHfr7NA
 
xtalman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

andrewagill: The Third Man: Driedsponge: Western NYers like to spew stuff like this too

They do?  I lived in WNY for 14 years and I never heard of any successionist groups.  Sure, there were a lot of complaints that NYC and Albany didn't listen to people out west, but that's a pretty common refrain in remote parts of any state.

Now, NYC or Long Island succession?  Yeah, that was popular for a while.

WXXI has members of Unshackle Upstate (now apparently called Upstate United) on all the time. I don't think they're an explicitly secessionist group but a lot of upstaters talk about it in one form or another (I've discussed before that the likeliest outcome would be a very blue Downstate & a light blue Upstate).


Having lived in both Central and Western NY with family still in Central NY I can confirm there has always been talk of either sending the NYC area on its way or leaving NY to from a separate state.  The same groups who grumble the most usually have GQP flags flying from their houses now and have very little understanding of who funds the state.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: And here I thought Cucamonga was a made-up place...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UWHYRjYYLqY]

They wish they had taken that left turn at Albuquerque.


Oh, Check this out -

Jack Benny and Mel Blanc - The Man of a Thousand Voices | Carson Tonight Show
Youtube 2ZRUtldIS8k
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Farking Clown Shoes: And here I thought Cucamonga was a made-up place...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UWHYRjYYLqY]

They wish they had taken that left turn at Albuquerque.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jwCTZygdkbk]


The Anaheim, Azusa And Cucamonga Sewing Circle, Book Review And Timing Association
Youtube 5TAnOCAd_2I


For a long time, the longest-titled song to hit the US singles chart.

/and I was gonna bust subby's chops over secession vs. succession, but I suspect he/she/it/thon did it intentionally
//nothing secedes like secess!
 
maudibjr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good luck with the water
 
