Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Jerusalem Post) One third of criminals refuse to die when executed
BigMax
2 hours ago  
Maybe it is because these States keep trying to execute James Bond in overly complex psychosexual ways.
 
Too-Tall
2 hours ago  
This just goes to show that they're difficult incorrigible people who can never be cooperative members of society.  They deserved their fate.

/Republican mindset
//s
///WWRJD?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  
God moves in mysterious ways.
 
blatz514
1 hour ago  
Hey, when you're busy, you mess up sometimes...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
1 hour ago  
Put on military cargo plane taking a transocean flight. Throw out plane halfway across ocean


How hard is that?
 
FirstDennis
1 hour ago  
French Revolutionaries did not have this problem.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
1 hour ago  

BigMax: Maybe it is because these States keep trying to execute James Bond in overly complex psychosexual ways.


No Mr. Can't Post Bond, I expect you to die!
 
moothemagiccow
1 hour ago  
Death row staff when it comes time to actually do what we want them to

qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
56 minutes ago  
State sanctioned homicide should not be a thing. Period. If it is immoral and a crime to kill a person, it is immoral and a crime to execute them.

If they are irredeemable or committed a crime so heinous as to never be forgiven or released, then don't. Dump them in a jail and let them consider their crimes until they die knowing that this is their fate until the very last day.
 
Jake Havechek
56 minutes ago  
This wasn't a problem with gallows and firing squads.
 
Outshined_One
55 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: French Revolutionaries did not have this problem.


That guillotine blade wasn't always as sharp as it should have been. Sometimes you needed to give it a few goes.

Additionally, contemporary accounts from beheadings suggest that the head can survive independent of the body for a short period of time.
 
cloverock70
54 minutes ago  
I heard somewhere that fentanyl kills you if you just look at it. Haven't they confiscated enough to kill everyone in the known universe? Seems like an obvious solution to me.
 
wage0048
54 minutes ago  
I'm not in favor of completely eliminating the death penalty, but it should be limited to only the most extreme circumstances.

I am, however, in favor of Immurement as punishment for certain heinous crimes.
 
jso2897
54 minutes ago  
We are supposed to be a civilized nation.
Can we just be done with this backward shiat?
It wastes far more time, effort and money than it is worth, and puts us in the company of the planet's shiattiest nations.
 
madgonad
53 minutes ago  
Because the process is too complicated.

Ten grams of phenobarbital. Done. No pain. No suffering. Just euphoria, loss of consciousness, and then death.

However we should also be focusing on the horrific reality regarding how dubious 'witness identification' has wrongfully imprisoned (or maybe executed) so many people over the decades.
 
Ambitwistor
53 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
steklo
52 minutes ago  
Place them in a chair, secure them so they can't get out of the chair.

Wheel the chair into a spaceship.

Shoot the spaceship into space, way above the earth but only give them enough oxygen to survive a few hours in space. Let the bad guy marvel at the beauty of the universe and the spinning earth below. Then turn off the oxygen.
 
Someone Else's Alt
51 minutes ago  

jso2897: We are supposed to be a civilized nation.
Can we just be done with this backward shiat?
It wastes far more time, effort and money than it is worth, and puts us in the company of the planet's shiattiest nations.


Yep.

However, we are a nation full of Christians, so I do not see us becoming civilized and anytime soon.
 
steklo
49 minutes ago  

madgonad: No pain. No suffering. Just euphoria


Nope. Too good for them.

They should suffer the same fate that put them in this position. Why the hell give the bad guy a nice clean option?

Crap, if that's what it takes then sign me up for the death penalty. I don't want to die in pain. Geez.
 
jso2897
48 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: This wasn't a problem with gallows and firing squads.


Yes it was. The history of capital punishment is literally a history of botched executions.
It's a backward, primitive practice, and it's time to quit wasting time and effort on it, and join the civilized nations of the world.
 
indy_kid
47 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: This wasn't a problem with gallows and firing squads.


With hanging, if you got the drop length wrong, the condemned would be strangled to death or the head would come off.

As for firing squads, there's a reason the officer in charge administers the coup de grace.  Some members of the firing squad would shoot to wound, not to kill, in order to make the condemned suffer.

A gram of fentanyl or nitrogen asphyxiation should be options.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
47 minutes ago  
The suicide booth industry has it figured out.  A booth that fills with nitrogen.

Painless and fast.  If you're really going to off somebody for the pleasure of whomever, that's a very inexpensive and reliable way to do it.
 
jso2897
47 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: jso2897: We are supposed to be a civilized nation.
Can we just be done with this backward shiat?
It wastes far more time, effort and money than it is worth, and puts us in the company of the planet's shiattiest nations.

Yep.

However, we are a nation full of Christians, so I do not see us becoming civilized and anytime soon.


Oh right - "Thou shalt not kill......a fetus. Anything else is open season."
 
Jake Havechek
47 minutes ago  
Ship them to Australia.
 
browntimmy
46 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: State sanctioned homicide should not be a thing. Period. If it is immoral and a crime to kill a person, it is immoral and a crime to execute them.

If they are irredeemable or committed a crime so heinous as to never be forgiven or released, then don't. Dump them in a jail and let them consider their crimes until they die knowing that this is their fate until the very last day.


This. Some people definitely deserve to die, but people can't be trusted to do anything right, no matter how important it is.
 
eagles95
46 minutes ago  

jso2897: We are supposed to be a civilized nation.


Um....are you talking about America? Have you met  Florida and Texas guy?
 
Another Government Employee
44 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: This wasn't a problem with gallows and firing squads.


Actually, the Gallows did have a failure rate, usually involving misfiguring the weight of the condemned. It wasn't unheard of for the rope to snap. Decapitation would also sometimes happen.
 
Turbo Cojones
43 minutes ago  
Oh I guarantee there is a way to do it.
 
hegelsghost
42 minutes ago  
I am not in support of the DP, but if we have to have it why not just give the prisoners overdoses of Morphine or whatever drug they use to euthanize animals?  The cruelty is the thing.
 
dsmith42
40 minutes ago  

steklo: madgonad: No pain. No suffering. Just euphoria

Nope. Too good for them.

They should suffer the same fate that put them in this position. Why the hell give the bad guy a nice clean option?

Crap, if that's what it takes then sign me up for the death penalty. I don't want to die in pain. Geez.


Because it isn't about them. It is about us. You would make us no better than the murderer. Some of us want to try for something a little bit better in a society than a bronze age solution to the problem of murder.
 
Nurglitch
34 minutes ago  
If you make it easy and simple certain people will squawk about state-sanctioned murder and eugenics.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
33 minutes ago  
Abolish the death penalty.
 
jso2897
32 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: If you make it easy and simple certain people will squawk about state-sanctioned murder and eugenics.


Decent human beings are such a nuisance.
 
Petey4335
30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad
29 minutes ago  

dsmith42: steklo: madgonad: No pain. No suffering. Just euphoria

Nope. Too good for them.

They should suffer the same fate that put them in this position. Why the hell give the bad guy a nice clean option?

Crap, if that's what it takes then sign me up for the death penalty. I don't want to die in pain. Geez.

Because it isn't about them. It is about us. You would make us no better than the murderer. Some of us want to try for something a little bit better in a society than a bronze age solution to the problem of murder.


I view the death penalty as something reserved for people that society is done with. When there is no redemption it is how we show them the door. It isn't for someone that got into a shootout in the middle of robbing a liquor store. It is for the psycho that shot-up a school.
 
steklo
25 minutes ago  

dsmith42: You would make us no better than the murderer.


Humans suck.
 
jim32rr
25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
24 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: The suicide booth industry has it figured out.  A booth that fills with nitrogen.

Painless and fast.  If you're really going to off somebody for the pleasure of whomever, that's a very inexpensive and reliable way to do it.


And it would create jobs - you need someone to dispose of the corpse and to clean up the booth after the corpse voids its bowels upon death.
 
Stud Gerbil
23 minutes ago  
Life clung to me like a disease ...
 
darthaegis
20 minutes ago  
To have that many botched, are they that incompetent or sadists?
 
Flushing It All Away
20 minutes ago  
I don't get why states with this bloodlust keep trying to sanitize the procedure. Just use a firing line, or a guillotine, or, hell, two massive logs suspended at 45° from the criminals head.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you stupid people need to feed your bloodlust, feed it, dammit.
 
jumac
3 minutes ago  

madgonad: dsmith42: steklo: madgonad: No pain. No suffering. Just euphoria

Nope. Too good for them.

They should suffer the same fate that put them in this position. Why the hell give the bad guy a nice clean option?

Crap, if that's what it takes then sign me up for the death penalty. I don't want to die in pain. Geez.

Because it isn't about them. It is about us. You would make us no better than the murderer. Some of us want to try for something a little bit better in a society than a bronze age solution to the problem of murder.

I view the death penalty as something reserved for people that society is done with. When there is no redemption it is how we show them the door. It isn't for someone that got into a shootout in the middle of robbing a liquor store. It is for the psycho that shot-up a school.


I kinda agree with this.  but I don't think the DP should be a punishment that can be handed out for a 1st time crime.   Everyone should have the chance at redemption.  But it should be for those who prove that they are 100% beyond hope.

Also I feel the DP should be on the table in a way like assisted suicide.  If someone is going be locked up until they die.  We should give them a chance to say let me die now instead of wasting away in jail.

Also if we going have it.  why waste time with drugs or other ways that can go wrong.   There area few places on the human body if you damage its lights out with no pain or reaction.   right at the base of the head where the brain connects to the spinal cord where the main connection for the nerves. destroy it and there no connection from the brain to the rest of the body.  person just drops and is dead in sec.  setup a chair with say a 9mm that can be rise and lowered and sit the person in it and place the gun at the right spot and fire it.  done quick and simple.
 
nealb2
2 minutes ago  
Scalia never wanted painless execution, he thought they deserve it. I suspect Thomas shares his sentiment.
 
