Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(AP News)   Inflatables are NOT people   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Driving, High-occupancy vehicle lane, Automobile, Traffic, Arizona driver, Sustainable transport, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Arizona Department of Public Safety  
•       •       •

Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, inflatable tanks fooled enemy forces during WWII Operation Fortitude, so hey, why not give it a shot in the carpool lane?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck you, subby.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if it's a corporate mascot?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All passengers matter.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inflatables are like a steampunk Microsoft Clippy.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell that to the dude from the Tatami Galaxy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just lazy. At least get a RealDoll if you're going to attempt this.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was pregnant.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe also cite the driver for being an accessory to a thief stealing all the Christmas decorations:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ponzholio: [Fark user image image 220x165]


Much like Otto, I came for this and am leaving satisfied
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: F*ck you, subby.


Methinks the lad doth protest too much. ;)
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm glad I live in an area without carpool, bike or bus lanes. They seem like they cause nothing but hassle.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"While the gag may have caused the officer's heart to grow..."

Did it? Do we know that because he didn't shoot the driver or something? He still got a ticket.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Grinch came early

Doncha just hate that?
 
zulius
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Since the photo is lacking in this article, notice that it's Highway Patrol that got them.
A VAST majority of cops in Phoenix don't do squat about this, but the HP get them every time.
Roll that dice, folks, but stay away from the grey and black!
 
genner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah they're not corporations.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Where are we drawing the line on this? Asking for a friend...

homiegfunk.comView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I would appeal right away because no judge would touch that with a 39-and-a-half-foot pole.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Inflatables are NOT people"

Uh hu... sure Subby.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Where are we drawing the line on this? Asking for a friend...

[homiegfunk.com image 422x494]


Heh - let's see how long that stays up.  I've had those moderated for a callout violation repeatedly
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ok so heres a question:  if i drove around with the articles of incorporation for a company in the passenger seat, would that count as a passenger?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: H31N0US: Where are we drawing the line on this? Asking for a friend...

[homiegfunk.com image 422x494]

Heh - let's see how long that stays up.  I've had those moderated for a callout violation repeatedly


I know. I should have found an image with no text. It would be implicitly understood.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

grokca: What if it's a corporate mascot?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
First they came for the inflatable and I said nothing.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hell, they come closer to humanity than a lot of Republicans!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

talkertopc: First they came for the inflatable and I said nothing.


Inflatables ok?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: H31N0US: Where are we drawing the line on this? Asking for a friend...

[homiegfunk.com image 422x494]

Heh - let's see how long that stays up.  I've had those moderated for a callout violation repeatedly

I know. I should have found an image with no text. It would be implicitly understood.


And less likely to meet with a mischief
 
