(The Tab)   Because it's flu season. Next investigation?   (thetab.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby, there might be a bit more to it than your headline implies.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's almost as if the first half of 2022 saw a large fraction of the population hit with a disease known to mess with the immune system for months following even a mild infection, leaving us more susceptible to the next set of viruses which came along. And as if we had all decided to ignore the lesson from 2020 showing that disease can be avoided by staying home when sick and/or by filtering the virus particles out of the air before they can get to your lungs.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why have I been coughing for FIVE WEEKS

My cousin's baby girl disease vector got everyone sick at Thanksgiving and my aunt said it was a good 5 weeks until it passed.  Resulted in secondary sinus infections for my aunt and uncle.  So glad I didn't go this year.  She took us all out similarly last year.  My aunt's stuffing is good, but not that good!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, looks like I'm never ever leaving home again.

ImOKwithThat.PeeEnnJee
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! My son came home early from school today with a near 102 fever and my daughter just puked for the second time in an hour. Woo! Friday night!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More "immunity debt" bullshiat. That "theory" doesn't account for why places like - Sweden - which never locked down at all, and let 'er rip, are having as bad or worse a time than we are. Nor does it account for why this didn't happen last year. Nor a bunch of other contradictory data.

COVID has a known damaging effect on your immune system. That's why. It's making everyone who caught it have a harder time fighting off viruses.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boss: "We need a new article, stat!"

"Journalist": "I'm too sick to work."

Boss: "I don't care, think of something!"

"Journalist": "I'll write about me being sick."

Boss: "Whatever, just fill some space in our ad page."
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OR it could be that everyone is suddenly paying attention to "being sick" whereas before they would just take some Advil and Theraflu and suck it up.

I mean, yeah, this year's flu is nasty...but ALSO everyone is watching every cough and sniffle like it was a recurrence of La Grande Mortalitie. "OH MY GOD WHY AM I SO SICK I'VE BEEN COUGHING FOR FIVE WEEKS!!!"

Yeah, so have I. It's a combination of dry air from the heater being on plus wearing a mask at work plus allergies from the @!%#@ wind. Same goddamn thing this time every year. Drink more water.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid pseudoscience like this is taking away from meaningful investigations into Hunter Biden's laptop.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: Boss: "We need a new article, stat!"

"Journalist": "I'm too sick to work."

Boss: "I don't care, think of something!"

"Journalist": "I'll write about me being sick."

Boss: "Whatever, just fill some space in our ad page."


Yep, that's what "the news" has been called for generations; Filler between the ads.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I was a wearing a mask every winter my whole life. No common cold, no regular flu. The only thing I miss is inhaling that first big hit of coffee aroma when I get a fancy pour over from the hipster coffee shop.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the TRIPLEDEMIC, dum dum.

Apparently, this person doesn't watch news on TV. shiat, they've been yapping about it for several weeks now.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did we have "flu seasons" prior to 1918?  Is our routine flu the remnants of that?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: Did we have "flu seasons" prior to 1918?  Is our routine flu the remnants of that?


Yes. It was called "la grippe". Yes.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Subby, there might be a bit more to it than your headline implies.

[Fark user image image 850x575]

It's almost as if the first half of 2022 saw a large fraction of the population hit with a disease known to mess with the immune system for months following even a mild infection, leaving us more susceptible to the next set of viruses which came along. And as if we had all decided to ignore the lesson from 2020 showing that disease can be avoided by staying home when sick and/or by filtering the virus particles out of the air before they can get to your lungs.


We have a fark of a lot more data than six years.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: I wish I was a wearing a mask every winter my whole life. No common cold, no regular flu. The only thing I miss is inhaling that first big hit of coffee aroma when I get a fancy pour over from the hipster coffee shop.


You think a mask would mean no common cold or flu? Oh you naive being.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kids have been wearing masks to school all year. My youngest (7) kept getting sick and getting the rest of us sick early in the year; we heard from his teacher after a while that he kept reaching under his mask to wiggle a loose tooth. Since the tooth came out, no illness in the family despite significant portions of each kid's class being out sick every week for the past month.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You people stay away from me.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wash your hands. Nobody else is.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tab?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Wash your hands. Nobody else is.


This. Jesus.

AMERICA AFTER NEARLY A YEAR OF "BACK TO NORMAL": Why am I sick?

LOL, idiots.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Stupid pseudoscience like this is taking away from meaningful investigations into Hunter Biden's laptop.


Lol fellow monkey!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Covid denier (and well, mostly Covid damage denier), Subby needs to go jump the lake.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Coughing for five weeks? Maybe it's RSV?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 672x500]


My mother got it back in October and she was being reasonably careful, vaccinated and wearing a KN95 mask when around other people. To the best of my knowledge she had not licked any doorknobs.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Ivo Shandor: Subby, there might be a bit more to it than your headline implies.

[Fark user image image 850x575]

It's almost as if the first half of 2022 saw a large fraction of the population hit with a disease known to mess with the immune system for months following even a mild infection, leaving us more susceptible to the next set of viruses which came along. And as if we had all decided to ignore the lesson from 2020 showing that disease can be avoided by staying home when sick and/or by filtering the virus particles out of the air before they can get to your lungs.

We have a fark of a lot more data than six years.


So when was the last year whose curve matches that early start to the 2022 season?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 672x500]

My mother got it back in October and she was being reasonably careful, vaccinated and wearing a KN95 mask when around other people. To the best of my knowledge she had not licked any doorknobs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Coughing for five weeks? Maybe it's RSV?


That was my thought. That stuff is brutal.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i quit my 25-year, 3-pack/day cigarette habit last week, and I'm *still* coughing!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: More "immunity debt" bullshiat. That "theory" doesn't account for why places like - Sweden - which never locked down at all, and let 'er rip, are having as bad or worse a time than we are. Nor does it account for why this didn't happen last year. Nor a bunch of other contradictory data.

COVID has a known damaging effect on your immune system. That's why. It's making everyone who caught it have a harder time fighting off viruses.


Yeah I call bullshiat on this theory too. It's not Ike our immune systems forgot how to work because we didn't get the flu last year. I don't get the flu every year so why didn't this happen all the other times I skipped a year ? Plus vaccines prime our immune systems and I got my flu shot. So what? Vaccination is useless? No. No this whole line of reasoning stinks.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: It's not Ike our immune systems forgot how to work because we didn't get the flu last year.


...does not equal:

mongbiohazard: COVID has a known damaging effect on your immune system.

Either way, I think I'd rather pay heed to the findings of medical researchers, rather than the musings of some random Farker. ;)
 
martian marvel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just like flu, landlords and fuel providers my lost revenue is demanded now.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fatassbastard: talkyournonsense: It's not Ike our immune systems forgot how to work because we didn't get the flu last year.

...does not equal:

mongbiohazard: COVID has a known damaging effect on your immune system.

Either way, I think I'd rather pay heed to the findings of medical researchers, rather than the musings of some random Farker. ;)


Me too. That's where I got my information from.
 
