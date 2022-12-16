 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(The Kyiv Independent)   Russia now training 200,000 conscripts for spring offensive to capture Kyiv. Will arm them with sticks and stones to fight, chicken, breadcrumbs and butter to learn how to eat like the locals   (kyivindependent.com) divider line
36
    More: Interesting, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Soviet Union, Ukrainian language, Ukrainians, Belarus, Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi  
•       •       •

495 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rasputitsa awaits them with open arms. Bring sunflower seeds.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I fully support giving Ukraine weapons to reach inside Russia to attack them as they near the border.

The closer they get to the front, the harder it is to fend them off. If they can at least strike convoys and such before they reach the border, they can disrupt the deployments.

Take the f*cking gloves off, man.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Assuming they make it to Spring.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, how many russians have to die for putin's attempt at establishing his legacy?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah good luck with all that.

given how well the latest batch of conscriptovitches have been equipped its difficult to be optimistic that these guys will survive a fortnight at the front.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: So, how many russians have to die for putin's attempt at establishing his legacy?


the answer to this question is unknown at this point, but its looking like a six figure number.
 
estrange666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: So, how many russians have to die for putin's attempt at establishing his legacy?


Not a one, but I'm sure he thinks the opposite--which is his legacy.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Somaticasual: So, how many russians have to die for putin's attempt at establishing his legacy?

the answer to this question is unknown at this point, but its looking like a six figure number.


You underestimate him. I think he'll be fine with 7 figures.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Somaticasual: So, how many russians have to die for putin's attempt at establishing his legacy?

the answer to this question is unknown at this point, but its looking like a six figure number.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I fully support giving Ukraine weapons to reach inside Russia to attack them as they near the border.

The closer they get to the front, the harder it is to fend them off. If they can at least strike convoys and such before they reach the border, they can disrupt the deployments.

Take the f*cking gloves off, man.


My memory may be off here as there's a lot of info to keep in your head about the war, but I seem to recall that they can't. A lot of the weapons sold to them are done so under strictures of not attacking russian soil.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'm planning to leave my wife and marry Natalie Dormer...
 
adamatari
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There isn't even going to be a Russian war machine functionally left after this. Material and manpower are getting crunched up like feeding potato chips to a 400 pound man. I'm sure Ukraine is also feeling great pain and they also are eating through their material, but damn.

Putin has basically destroyed Russia as a modern state. Even a "win" would be extremely difficult to recover from and there is no "win" in sight.

200,000 more bodies straight into the blender isn't going to help. But Putin gonna Putin I guess.
 
silverjets
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: yeah good luck with all that.

given how well the latest batch of conscriptovitches have been equipped its difficult to be optimistic that these guys will survive a fortnight at the front.


It's the Russian way.  Just keep throwing troops into the grinder.  If they are able to keep it up eventually they'll wear down Ukraine.

It's time the rest of the world, not just NATO, stood up and said "Enough" and started deploying troops in Ukraine to fight off Russia.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's nice they are going to wait until spring.  It would be difficult digging 200,000 graves while the ground is frozen.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm not sure a zerg rush of orcish pikemen is really going to do much at this point.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I assume 200k new, inexperienced, unmotivated soldiers are about 2/3 as effective as the 300k new, inexperienced, unmotivated soldiers who already got thrown into the meat grinder.

This is how russians have fought wars for over a century: Just recklessly throw bodies at their opponents while leveling towns and cities and brutalizing the civilian population. They're barbarians, plain and simple.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Greil: NewportBarGuy: I fully support giving Ukraine weapons to reach inside Russia to attack them as they near the border.

The closer they get to the front, the harder it is to fend them off. If they can at least strike convoys and such before they reach the border, they can disrupt the deployments.

Take the f*cking gloves off, man.

My memory may be off here as there's a lot of info to keep in your head about the war, but I seem to recall that they can't. A lot of the weapons sold to them are done so under strictures of not attacking russian soil.


That's my point. I want those limits removed. Immediately.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The should just have a dance off

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: It's nice they are going to wait until spring.  It would be difficult digging 200,000 graves while the ground is frozen.


Graves? GRAVES? When Russian soldiers die, they are usually pushed to the side of the road, or just rot where they fall.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did they order 200,000 pine boxes and body bags too?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: yeah good luck with all that.

given how well the latest batch of conscriptovitches have been equipped its difficult to be optimistic that these guys will survive a fortnight at the front.


Should guarantee Ukraine a Victory Royale.
 
Zenith
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
so are they walking or hitching into town?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ignoring and coddling Hitler lead to WW2. Stop ignoring Putin and just rip off the band-aid to fix the damn problem. Since Ukraine is where the action is at let them have more defensive and offensive toys since they are quite effective at neutralizing Putin's ambitions of rolling across the world.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Did they order 200,000 pine boxes and body bags too?


Do Russian frontline soldiers get funeral services?
Or they just gonna dig a big ditch and pave over it later?
 
spleef420
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
200,000? That's a boatload of wolf chow.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can we just give the Ukrainians close air support with A10s already ... the BRRRRRRRRRRTs are hungry for Russian grunts.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pyrrhic Putin
 
macadamnut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"It's worse."
 
spleef420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Can we just give the Ukrainians close air support with A10s already ... the BRRRRRRRRRRTs are hungry for Russian grunts.


I'd go much further than that...2 dozen f-22 raptors, 30 a-10s and a pair of ac-130 spectre gunships...and American pilots for all.

Maybe even throw in a few dozen apache attack helicopters.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, how many russians have to die for putin's attempt at establishing his legacy?


I kind of get the feeling that Putin's legacy, such as it is, is already established. More or less numbers are immaterial.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Spring fertilizer
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ukrainian officials predict Russia to launch new major offensive in January-February 2023

That's not "spring".  Good luck attacking in the dead of winter.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MurphyMurphy: Spring fertilizer


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.