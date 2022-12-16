 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Local vigilante group uses sting operations to play "catch a predator" and in no way is this going to end well for any one involved. Except maybe a for-profit prison   (wjactv.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They did not go to the police academy. LOL!
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good on them.

FTA

They tell us they work to create decoys on dating apps. When someone replies back, they move to text messaging, where the decoy says they're really 15 or younger.

They lure someone with an adult dating app? A lot of guys are gonna just roll with it. Rather they focus on the absolute creeps, those who set out on looking for someone under 18.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did they bust Elon yet?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How many will get convicted?
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This isn't new it also doesn't net any conditions as the groups are not allowed to conduct these stings, don't actually capture evidence that's usable, and lie about stuff circling back to point two. Most now seems to burn out on Facebook live or YouTube. A lot of projection and capturing people that just happen to be there...like we're just at the store buying stuff at the time the sting was going down.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: This isn't new it also doesn't net any conditions as the groups are not allowed to conduct these stings, don't actually capture evidence that's usable, and lie about stuff circling back to point two. Most now seems to burn out on Facebook live or YouTube. A lot of projection and capturing people that just happen to be there...like we're just at the store buying stuff at the time the sting was going down.


Net any convictions ...
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I predict stupid people on both sides will be shot. "I'm a pedo hunter!"  "No, I'M the pedo hunter!"
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
EveryoneinstoryshoulddieNormMacDonald.jpg

//Seriously, he's popping up on Fark more now that he's dead, then when he was alive
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I suppose it's cheaper than setting up a bogus pizza parlor with a basement dungeon.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are no underaged girls or boys that want you on the internet.

Now that is out of the way, entrapment is an ugly business.
 
zbtop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gonna be fun when they confront someone in a McDs and a suspect pulls a gun out. This shiat is just asking for someone to get hurt.

More to the point, your typical pedo doesnt offend against random kids they find when prowling online. The overwhelming majority of the time, its against a child they know and have routine access to, but that's an uncomfortable reality to accept and people like seeing strangers get busted.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Did they bust Elon Gaetz yet?
 
Noxious1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bunch of local fatasses looking for some FAFO, will surely find some FAFO.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a good thing young kids never pretend they are older or the vigilante group might end up becoming the predators.
 
Hence the Name...
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA: "Still, the group says they will stay on their mission. To catch a predator, wherever they may be at, before they cause harm to a real child."

So you're telling me they intend to harm real children AFTER they catch a predator?
They got their priorities straight
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't see a problem with going after people that continue talking with a "child" they met on a dating site.

It's dangerous work. But so are a lot of jobs.
 
