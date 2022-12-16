 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(USA Today)   Covid is about to pandemic again in China, proving Xi knew what Xi was talking about with lockdowns
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something tells me Xi isn't going to mind if that herd gets thinned a bit. Especially if the dead serve as warnings to the survivors.
 
genner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Xi refused western vaccines that actually work in favor of Chinese ones that don't.  I don't think that shows the Xi knows what Xi's doing.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Xi doesn't know what he's talking about because he refuses to buy Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Stroke a check for a couple billion doses and this wouldn't be a problem for China, but he has to save face and refuses to accept help from the USA.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
China did not Xi that coming.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
2024 should be a good year.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rv4-farker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if the Chinese government might have purposefully released a shiatload of covid test kits with a very high false-positive rate in order to quiet the lock-down protesters.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Not for rando Chinese people certainly not - but I'd bet substantial amount of money he and other bigwigs are vaccinated with the best stuff the world can produce.  They just aren't about to admit it
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If they lost ten million to COVID, it would be 1% of their population.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes. Obviously.

Canada's health system ahs never, ever been as destroyed as it is right now, this month, ebcause Doug farking Ford refuses to lockdown or even have a mask mandate.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KRSESQ
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bonne nuit.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FarkingReading
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I clicked on the link, ate my sandwich, and then came back to read the article and this ad was playing.

So I threw up my sandwich and now I hope to be a casualty of the coming Covid wave.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

They have a massive hospital bed problem too.  4 per 100k people vs 20 or 40 in western countries, it's gonna be like Italy 2019
 
jim32rr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Oneiros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Everything will be blurry?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
can we please send some of them to Florida and Texas?
 
sleze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Does the article discuss how this will affect the rest of the world's economy with further supply chain issues?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I watched the whole thing, on XVideos.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ah yes, Fark white knighting China yet again
 
