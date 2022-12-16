 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Ever wonder what Christmas in Florida is like?   (wfla.com) divider line
1058 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2022 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)



Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just looking at him, I'd have to say this is probably a cherished family holiday tradition.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Florida man was arrested on Monday evening after he was accused of hitting his wife with a Christmas tree when she asked for help with dinner.

How hard is it to throw a frozen pizza in the oven?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I figured it was a hobo meth fight and I wasn't far off.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! I just got to Florida. Usually pretty tame around the Palm Beach area.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandma got run over by a reindeer smacked in the face with a Christmas tree
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As police dragged him from the house he screamed at his wife "Yule be sorry, biatch!"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas in Florida is a thing of sadness. At least the mosquitoes are gone for the most part.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised no is impressed by a dude who can use a tree as a weapon
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just trying to strip the branches off since he didn't have access to a metal pole.
/Festivus for the rest of us
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was booked into the Lake County Jail without incident and was held on a $8,000 bond. He was released on Tuesday.


these bail law are ridiculous!  you just let dangerous criminals back out on the street like that!

oh, that only counts if it's in a liberal states
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what I got for Christmas this year? It was a banner farkin' year at the old Bender family! I got a carton of cigarettes. The old man grabbed me and said "Hey! Smoke up Johnny
 
Fereals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dungeons & Dragons: The Florida Saga
Youtube dEK5NVYsExI
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it involve a ventilator?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Hey! I just got to Florida. Usually pretty tame around the Palm Beach area.


Bwaaaaaahahaha.............give It time my friend. The majority of Floridaman news stories come from the east coast!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously dude?  Can't help with dinner?  I feel cooking for my wife is a pretty good exchange for snusnu.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Hey! I just got to Florida. Usually pretty tame around the Palm Beach area.


You know the most famous, craziest, f*cked up Florida man of all lives in the Palm Beach area right?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Christmas,+FL+32709

/nice state park nearby
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The argument began when Atchison's wife asked him to help make dinner.

The idea of arguing would never occur to me in the first place. I love my wife, she's my non-platonic life partner. If she says, "I need help" I ask, "What can I do for you?"

If I think she's struggling with something and she doesn't even ask me I'll ask, "What can I do for you?"

Like... if you don't even like her enough to want to help her when she asks then why the fark did you marry her in the first place? She's a wife, not a servant.
 
BassmanBP
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Born and raised. Don't have to wonder why I live in Kentucky now.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida man arrested, allegedly struck wife with Christmas tree after asked to help make dinner

Did he arrest her before or after he hit her with the tree?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Just looking at him, I'd have to say this is probably a cherished family holiday tradition.


Hoo boy.


wfla.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Merry Methmas
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't even let my wife near the kitchen. I cook everything and if she is attempting to cook something I usually step in to stop it and take over.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Proves Christmas in Florida isn't that different than other places.

Is this is for the naughty or the nice?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: wax_on: Hey! I just got to Florida. Usually pretty tame around the Palm Beach area.

Bwaaaaaahahaha.............give It time my friend. The majority of Floridaman news stories come from the east coast!


Yeah, not in the gated community hellhole that I'm stuck in. It is BORING here.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He decided not to drive drunk, which is a good choice

However, he then decided to beat his wife. Bad choice
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They live in a trailer and the "Christmas tree" was one of those made in China ceramic things you can purchase down at the Walmart for $19.00.

Also, if I passed the perp in the street, and was forced to make an assessment, I would put the number of times he has ever helped out the little woman in the galley of their home at: zero.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
no, not even for a second.   closest i got was changing planes in miami on January 3.

and that's plenty.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Someone was eaten by an alligator decorated in tinsel?
 
realmolo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I live in Iowa. The summers get pretty hot and humid.

I had a friend that could never be warm enough. Even in August, he'd be wearing thermal underwear, long-sleeves, jeans, and a winter hat. He was diabetic, so I think his blood flow wasn't great. He was in great shape, though. He was a male model for a while.

He moved to Florida at one point. About six months after he moved, he came back to Iowa to visit. He showed up wearing a loose-fitting linen shirt, and baggy shorts, and sandals.

I asked him about it. He said "Florida is so farking hot, man. It's so hot, that it drives people crazy. Everyone there is literally crazy from the heat. You just run from air-conditioned building to air-conditioned building and hope you don't pass out."

He moved back to Iowa about a year later, and went back to his thermal underwear.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wax_on: FloriduhGuy: wax_on: Hey! I just got to Florida. Usually pretty tame around the Palm Beach area.

Bwaaaaaahahaha.............give It time my friend. The majority of Floridaman news stories come from the east coast!

Yeah, not in the gated community hellhole that I'm stuck in. It is BORING here.


My son just moved to Boca. Lauderdale is crazy!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

blatz514: A Florida man was arrested on Monday evening after he was accused of hitting his wife with a Christmas tree when she asked for help with dinner.

How hard is it to throw a frozen pizza in the oven?


You have to pay the gas bill first?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Christmas in Florida is a thing of sadness. At least the mosquitoes are gone for the most part.


There's nothing that saps the spirit out of it more for me than putting up my tree in shorts and no shirt and sweating my ass off.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I never figured John Brown for a wife-beater.
 
adj_m
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The new tradition of dying alone gasping for breath in a hospital room seems to be really catching on.
 
