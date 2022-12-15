 Skip to content
(CNN)   Pretty sure Star Trek covered this already   (cnn.com) divider line
synithium
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So climate change is really Japan's fault?

South Park - F*ck You, Whale and Dolphin!
Youtube bxsuvWNtQ44
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Aliens nearly destroyed the planet because they came in contact with humpback whales when they first visited, and sent a probe to check on things later which disabled starships and vaporized oceans. Different than whales able to clean the ocean.

/But the bloopers were fun
//Nichelle: "Admiral, I am receiving hail storms!" *headdesk*
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One of the memorable quotes from Shatner's "Star Trek Movie Memories", re Star Trek IV: "Where previously Jimmy Doohan had been the largest mammal in our films, now we had humpback whales!"

No wonder Doohan hated his guts.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The only whale I want to see this December.

The Whale Trailer #2 (2022)
Youtube u1o8uz2lWck
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whales can also teach us a lot about the fundamental ways that the universe works.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That'll work great until you do the math and realize you need an extra 6 gigatonnes of new whales every year.  You thought fish were scarce now?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image 283x178]


How quaint.
 
sl4psh0t [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image 283x178]


When are we going to get that clear aluminum?
 
bamph [SwearJar]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: One of the memorable quotes from Shatner's "Star Trek Movie Memories", re Star Trek IV: "Where previously Jimmy Doohan had been the largest mammal in our films, now we had humpback whales!"

No wonder Doohan hated his guts.


Shatner's such a fucking prick.
 
HulaMaus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image 283x178]


How quaint.
 
Magnus_Jager
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My most horrible brain goes.  Fossil fuel companies touting blubber as "clean diesel"?

Looks further, well ok.  So being organisms made of carbon makes them a sink for it.  What type of life has the largest biomass?

Well plants and you get that they actually capture carbon from the air.  Then bacteria...  By A LOT over animals.  Hell  even Fungus has more biomass than all animals combined.   But whales.  Ok.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thats not how any of this works subby. There is no such thing as a "living carbon capture animal". Animals are carbon producing. There is no way you can even try to claim otherwise with how breathing works.


Things with chlorophyll are living carbon capture. Things without chlorophyll are carbon producers. I dont give a fark how much a pack of trekies try and claim otherwise
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have a few choice colorful metaphors to say today
 
basho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Magnus_Jager: My most horrible brain goes.  Fossil fuel companies touting blubber as "clean diesel"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Thats not how any of this works subby. There is no such thing as a "living carbon capture animal". Animals are carbon producing. There is no way you can even try to claim otherwise with how breathing works.


This doesn't have to do with breathing.  Breathing is carbon neutral: animals are neither net producers nor consumers via that pathway.  Read the article.  (That being said, pretty much every form of carbon sequestration is carbon neutral over long enough timescales, including photosynthesizing organisms - the point is to get it sequestered from the atmosphere over human-relevant timescales. And the mechanism in TFA is also pretty minuscule, as the paper itself notes.)
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Thats not how any of this works subby. There is no such thing as a "living carbon capture animal". Animals are carbon producing. There is no way you can even try to claim otherwise with how breathing works.


Things with chlorophyll are living carbon capture. Things without chlorophyll are carbon producers. I dont give a fark how much a pack of trekies try and claim otherwise


Stop with the science. One of my favorite crackpot ideas is that the worldwide obesity problem is Gaia's attempt to sequester more carbon. I'm not fat, I'm a carbon sink. 2 crackpot ideas in 1.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

synithium: So climate change is really Japan's fault?

[YouTube video: South Park - F*ck You, Whale and Dolphin!]


Came for "what do you mean Star Trek? Isn't this more of a South Park thing?"
 
