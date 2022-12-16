 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(UPI)   Candles recalled over fire risk. Uh, isn't that their purpose?   (upi.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not only are they dangerous, they don't even smell like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Not only are they dangerous, they don't even smell like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina.


Yeah, more like Morgan Fairchild. Which of course I know from first-hand experience.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The candles affected come in a 21 oz. glass Tumblr with a wooden lid...

See, that's what happens when you swipe right.

/you get a hot date
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Not only are they dangerous, they don't even smell like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina.


Dare I ask how you know that?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn. Burned to death by a "Hope" candle. That's like the most Karen way to die.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The candles affected come in a 21 oz. glass Tumblr with a wooden lid...

See, that's what happens when you swipe right.

/you get a hot date


Ho does one encapsulate a candle in a social media website?

Don't they have spell-check at UPI?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*How

My "W" key is wonky. Sometimes I miss when it messes up.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Not only are they dangerous, they don't even smell like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina.


It's literally the first scent listed

The product came black, blue, white, yellow and pink and in the scents of Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil...
 
BigChad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is everyone ignoring the fact that it was a FIFTY DOLLAR candle?!?!
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Candles are dumb. There are, nowadays, a ton of other ways to have pretty, soft lighting in your home (or any type of desired scent) that aren't a huge fire risk.

But a $50 candle?! I would say "Darwin approves" if there weren't a risk of other people's homes burning as well...
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Live, Laugh, Light it on fire
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The only open flame I allow in my house is birthday candles.
Other than that, there are BBQ flames and Fireplace flames, both enclosed (plus thing like furnace and hot water heater)

I think my paranoia came from a scorch mark my brothers and I left on my parent's carpet for decades, after playing with a lighter.
 
