 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Metro)   And this is why you don't go on a cruise ship   (metro.co.uk) divider line
36
    More: Florida, Ship, cruise ship, Rescue, Coast guard crews, United States Coast Guard, Cruise ship, unnamed 36-year-old passenger, MSC Melody  
•       •       •

1598 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2022 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it sounds like one of the more inner circles of He'll?

She didn't fall, she jumped.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Autocorrect didn't like "Hell"?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Autocorrect didn't like "Hell"?


Hell is for children.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Witnesses said the woman's body was uncovered in the back of a pickup truck next to the cruise ship, according to the Daily Mail.

One of my most vivid Florida memories will always be the time we got stuck in a traffic jam on the interstate for three hours on a hot July day.
When we finally got to the cause of the backup we saw a Mercedes had careened up the side of an underpass and sheared the top off the car.
The body was still lying on the road with just a little, formerly white, facecloth covering where the dude's head used to be.

That was farked up.
Florida, not even once.
Unless you're into that.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Because it sounds like one of the more inner circles of He'll?

She didn't fall, she jumped.


I used to go do my homework at my dad's ship chandlery that sold bonded liquor to the cruise ships in what was then the world's most frequented port for cruise ships. At 5 when my dad's business closed and the cruise ships were preparing to leave to go to their next port that night, sometimes we would go aboard the cruise ships and visit with the officers in their bar. I had a few tours of the cruise ships. Despite having been on more cruise ships than most people, at 14 I swore I would never take a cruise and never have.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder who was holding her out the window.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"And that's why....you don't go on a cruise ship."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Because it sounds like one of the more inner circles of He'll?

She didn't fall, she jumped.


Every single time I go on a cruise, my newly-wed bride does this.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure I could manage an entire cruise without accidentally falling off. Doing it intentionally would be a struggle to overcome though.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: I'm pretty sure I could manage an entire cruise without accidentally falling off. Doing it intentionally would be a struggle to overcome though.


What if it's Tom Cruise?
He's pretty small.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Because it sounds like one of the more inner circles of He'll?

She didn't fall, she jumped.


I tend to think this about most overboard situations. I just don't see how someone can just accidentally fall overboard. Even if you just slipped on a wet deck or something, the railing should be more than adequate to keep you on the boat. The only way I can see going overboard is if you purposely climb over the railing, or someone pushes you over.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Woman falls off cruise ship to her death..."
uproxx.comView Full Size

Maybe she just had bad aim.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Mugato: Because it sounds like one of the more inner circles of He'll?

She didn't fall, she jumped.

Every single time I go on a cruise, my newly-wed bride does this.


Is there some sort of dating app that specializes in rich women?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: Mugato: Because it sounds like one of the more inner circles of He'll?

She didn't fall, she jumped.

I tend to think this about most overboard situations. I just don't see how someone can just accidentally fall overboard. Even if you just slipped on a wet deck or something, the railing should be more than adequate to keep you on the boat. The only way I can see going overboard is if you purposely climb over the railing, or someone pushes you over.


Or your grandfather drops you out of a window
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to figure out if Fark has always been old people screaming at everyone to "stop liking what I don't like!"  or if it's developed more recently.

This is weird and sad and I'm sure we could give it just the right amount of reverence and snark. Instead no one should go on a cruise ever because you'll die every time.

/ went once
// thought it was reasonably fun given I didn't pay for it
/// unlikely to do it on my own dime but I see why someone would
//// I didn't die. At least I don't think so.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
foo monkey: Pogo.  Starts with Purple
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Mugato: Because it sounds like one of the more inner circles of He'll?

She didn't fall, she jumped.

Every single time I go on a cruise, my newly-wed bride does this.


Yours too?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erma Gerdd: "Woman falls off cruise ship to her death..."
[uproxx.com image 640x354]
Maybe she just had bad aim.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aero_70
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
OK.. Since everyone here is too good for cruises I will admit I farking love them.
My job can NOT reach me period when I am off shore, not even a quick call for one quick question. Aside from camping deep in the Everglades, its the only vacation where I am completely off the grid and unreachable. I love the gluttony of the food, the at-sea days with no land in sight, the rest, relaxation and being rocked to sleep on the water. I've been on a lot of boats and even did my very best to fully use the drink package once.
That being said, I am utterly stumped at how someone "Falls off" a cruise ship. You were either trying some new freak nasty fantasy shiat while drunk and fell off, or you were pushed over.
 
Aero_70
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: "Woman falls off cruise ship to her death..."
[uproxx.com image 640x354] [View Full Size image _x_]
Maybe she just had bad aim.


That was one of the best sounds effect ever! We laughed our asses off.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Will be on our 7th of 7 Outlaw Country Cruises coming up in February.  Best vacations ever.  Music from 11 AM to midnight on 3-4 stages at a time.  Worst part is who to miss while seeing another band.  A woman died of natural causes on one and we couldn't disembark for a couple of hours.  Nobody complained.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: "Woman falls off cruise ship to her death..."
[uproxx.com image 640x354] [View Full Size image _x_]
Maybe she just had bad aim.


It was the "dink" sound that got me during this scene.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1899 is a pretty good documentary about what happens on cruise ships.  They do gloss over the virus outbreaks and massive loads of trash thrown into the sea but their portrayal of trapped psychological experimentation and space-time anomalies is spot on.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Holds up.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
COVID?
Norovirus?
Food poisoning?
The people?
The sea sickness?
The environmental consequences?
The abuse of employees?
The foreign registry that avoids US taxes and labor laws?
The filthy rooms?
*checks article*
Oh. Actually, falling to your death to avoid another day on a cruise ship sounds pretty good.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Aero_70: We laughed our asses off.


See, that. I took  the drama avenue at that fork in the road and felt sadness she died.

The show is described as a comedy-drama. I've never laughed once.

What I thought about that scene?  Her rotten husband wound up getting her money after all that fuss. He won.

Different strokes for different folks I guess.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

offacue: Will be on our 7th of 7 Outlaw Country Cruises coming up in February.  Best vacations ever.  Music from 11 AM to midnight on 3-4 stages at a time.  Worst part is who to miss while seeing another band.  A woman died of natural causes on one and we couldn't disembark for a couple of hours.  Nobody complained.
[Fark user image image 850x510]


That list of country performers makes wonder. How hard is it to sink a cruise ship?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: How hard is it to sink a cruise ship?


just make one mistake I assume

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: Someone Else's Alt: How hard is it to sink a cruise ship?

just make one mistake I assume

[Fark user image image 507x362]


Well there was that one time a cruise ship captain got to close to shore trying to show off to a woman.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: What I thought about that scene?  Her rotten husband wound up getting her money after all that fuss. He won.


Oh yeah?

https://www.denofgeek.com/tv/did-the-white-lotus-finale-secretly-kill-the-shows-real-villain/

Fark user imageView Full Size


Was it an editor's mistake or was Greg on the yacht the whole time and the only evidence was hidden in the caption for some reason?
 
Aero_70
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: Aero_70: We laughed our asses off.

See, that. I took  the drama avenue at that fork in the road and felt sadness she died.

The show is described as a comedy-drama. I've never laughed once.

What I thought about that scene?  Her rotten husband wound up getting her money after all that fuss. He won.

Different strokes for different folks I guess.


The laughing was for that sound effect. After that whole scene, she didnt see that there were steps on the back of the yacht leading directly to the dingy. So as she was fumbling around in her heels she goes over headfirst and  that sounds of her head.
The it reminded me of the next best head shot sound effect
https://youtu.be/4W10RVruuEU?t=66
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Was it an editor's mistake or was Greg on the yacht the whole time


Oh Crap.

My only concern is that at the scene where they showed the bodies she shot, we didn't see Greg as one of them.

Or maybe I missed it because I never watched season 1 and only caught the last 3 episodes of season 2. and have no idea what he looks like.

Wiki cliff notes also didn't mention Greg dying.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Aero_70: The laughing was for that sound effect.


See, and i heard that "dink" confirming her death. So that there was no debate she hit her head and would drown. To me, a somber event.

Stupid me, didn't even notice the steps.

All I kept thinking was..."She's so out of shape, she can't even get her leg over the railing"
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

offacue: Will be on our 7th of 7 Outlaw Country Cruises coming up in February.  Best vacations ever.  Music from 11 AM to midnight on 3-4 stages at a time.  Worst part is who to miss while seeing another band.  A woman died of natural causes on one and we couldn't disembark for a couple of hours.  Nobody complained.
[Fark user image 850x510]


A music-oriented cruise is the only type I've ever considered.

This is more my taste, though: https://jamcruise.com/lineup/
 
vonzales [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

offacue: Will be on our 7th of 7 Outlaw Country Cruises coming up in February.  Best vacations ever.  Music from 11 AM to midnight on 3-4 stages at a time.  Worst part is who to miss while seeing another band.  A woman died of natural causes on one and we couldn't disembark for a couple of hours.  Nobody complained.
[Fark user image image 850x510]


Pretty cool.  I'd like to see some of these bands, but not while trapped on a ship with 1000s of people.
Pros/cons

/ used to go see Old 97s at Jackson's Pizza Fry St Denton TX 1993ish
// Good for them
///Lyle Lovett should be on the bill...
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Aero_70: My job can NOT reach me period when I am off shore, not even a quick call for one quick question. Aside from camping deep in the Everglades, its the only vacation where I am completely off the grid and unreachable.



That's weird: my phone has a button that allows me to turn it off. The phone itself can also be set to 'do not disturb' and I can block/unblock numbers at will.

And when I go on vacation, the work phone stays at home.

I think the problem is you're doing it wrong.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.