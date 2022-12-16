 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Guardian)   Former Australian deputy prime minister learns the hard way that you can't neck every liquid like it's a pint of Fosters   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Federated States of Micronesia, Vanuatu, traditional Micronesian kava  
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fits the outsider's stereotype of the Australian government though.

Like the PM's refreshing afternoon swim 54 years and 364 days ago
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Michael McCormack is a boring, bland, sorta Mike Pence kinda guy. This is far and away the most interesting thing I've ever heard about him.
 
Speef
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I got my roommate a shot of vegetable oil at the end of a long night of drinking one time.

/he got it down
//briefly
///barfed IN his wallet
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just in time for Oktoberfest.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Speef: I got my roommate a shot of vegetable oil at the end of a long night of drinking one time.

/he got it down
//briefly
///barfed IN his wallet


wow... that is a tidy throw up !
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Give him a pint and he will recover.

/drinking without hydrating........

/s
 
Speef
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lady J: Speef: I got my roommate a shot of vegetable oil at the end of a long night of drinking one time.

/he got it down
//briefly
///barfed IN his wallet

wow... that is a tidy throw up !



You might think so, but it turns out that the fluid capacity of his innards far exceeded the fluid capacity of his wallet.

It was still a sight to see.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sakau is sort of the opposite of alcohol... your body goes to sleep but your brain is still awake.

It also tastes like dirt.
 
