Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(The Kyiv Independent)   Day 296 of WW3: Per Ukraine General Staff, Ukrainian aviation carried out 22 strikes on 22 Orc personnel, weapons and military equipment assault gather-points. Well, that's gonna generate a few bodies. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (kyivindependent.com) divider line
    More: News, Ukrainian language, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, General Staff of Ukraine, Luhansk Oblast, Ukrainian forces, Russia, General Staff  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The sanitized language of that headline gives me pause. Airstrikes against an entire front of 22 separate Orc attacks? Sounds like it might have been an intelligence coup... and a shiatstorm for both sides.

Anyway...

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Air alert in several regions of Ukraine! Stay in hiding! An air raid alert has been issued in almost all regions of Ukraine. The head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim reports that the invaders ' missiles are already in the airspace over Ukraine.

Do not ignore the air alarm. Go for cover!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
russia is reported to have launched at least 60 missiles

It seems that another attempt at a massive strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure is being planned. We believe in our guys and girls from the air Defense!Girls? I don't think most adult women ever tire of being called that. It just sounds weird in context.Віримо в наших хлопців та дівчат з ППО!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The effectiveness of the Ukrainian air defense system has reached 80%

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Alexey Reznikov in an interview with The Guardian. He recalled that during a massive missile attack on December 5, the Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 60 of the 70 missiles.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
5 rockets are moving towards Kiev. They were recorded over the Sumy region. !!Kiev, Kharkiv-explosions are heard. Previously, the air defense system works !Due to the threat of a missile strike on energy infrastructure facilities, Ukraine applies preventive shutdowns
This was announced by the chairman of the Zhytomyr Regional Administration Vitaliy Bunechko. In Sumy region, the power supply was also turned off in advance to prevent large-scale damage in the event of enemy missiles.
At the end of the alarm, the power supply is promised to be restored!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Repeated explosions are heard in the Kiev region. Explosions are also reported in Kharkiv and over Mykolaiv region.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Kharkiv, at least 3 strikes are recorded on critical infrastructure objects.Previously, no injuries were reported.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Explosions continue in many regions and cities of Ukraine:

Poltava region
Dnipropetrovsk region Дніпропетровщина
Kharkov
Kryvyi Rih- there is a hit
, Zaporizhia
Kirovohrad region
, Vinnytsia

The enemy is targeting the Ukrainian energy system! Local authorities warn residents about the possibility of prolonged lack of electricity. Now Kharkiv is left without electricity - there are also problems with communication.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
зрыв In the Desnyansky district of Kiev-an explosion. All services are being sent to the site, - Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another explosion in the Dnipro district of Kiev, - says Mayor Vitali Klitschko
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the morning, the Russians have already launched 12 rocket attacks on Zaporozhye , - the secretary of the Zaporozhye City Council reports
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another explosion in Kiev. Now in the Holosiyevsky district
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
рив In Kryvyi Rih, a Russian missile hit a residential building

This is reported in the OP.

There may be people under the rubble.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Kiev, the metro completely stopped moving. Underground stations work as shelters.

After the end of the air raid alert, the metro should resume its normal operation.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, railway stations are de-energized

According to Ukrzaliznytsya, the reason is damage to the energy infrastructure.

Currently, passenger electric trains in these regions will run under backup heating lines. Stay calm and follow the latest information on the official channels of Ukrzaliznytsya and railway stations. Boarding and disembarking continues through underground passages.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
About an hour later, the Russians today fired 72 rockets at the cities of Ukraine

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine reports that power facilities in both the east and south of the country are damaged. There may be a drop in generation volumes.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Kryvyi Rih, a Russian missile hit a residential building, the OP reports. There may be people under the rubble. In Kryvyi Rih, rescuers pulled a girl out from under the rubble of a house

It is not yet known what condition the child is in. Also, the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA reported that two people were killed. At least five people were injured, including two children. All of them are now in the hospital.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Korosten, Zhytomyr region, a critical infrastructure object was also hit

All electrical networks are disconnected.

The OP also warned that due to arrivals to power facilities in several regions of Ukraine, emergency blackouts are being introduced throughout the country today.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
urrent situation in different regions of Ukraine:

In Kiev, the explosions in the Dnipro and Holosiiv districts were related to the work of the air defense system - - said the head of the KMVA Sergey Popko. There are emergency blackouts in the city and region. There are also interruptions in heating and water supply.

Kherson , Kharkiv, Kremenchuk, Kirovohrad region and Cherkasy are completely de-energized.

У Запоріжжі зафіксовано 15 arrivals were registered in Zaporizhia . There are emergency blackouts in the city and region. There are problems with heating and water supply.

Invaders hiat Kharkiv region with 10 rockets , - Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration. There is a hit in the objects of critical infrastructure.

In the Kirovohrad, Donetsk and Dnepropetrovsk regions, railway sections are de-energized.

In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of a rocket hitting a residential building , one of the five entrances was destroyed . 2 people were killed. 6 people were injured, including 3 children. There may be 2 people under the rubble, including 1 child. Rescue services continue to work on the spot.

Information on the number of missiles fired at the territory of Ukraine today was clarified by a representative of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine-in total , more than 60 missiles were recorded. Some of them were released from the waters of the Black and Caspian Seas, as well as from the area of the city of Engels.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pechersky District Court of Kiev arrested the Premier Hotel Odessa in Odessa, owned by a Russian citizen

The State Bureau of Investigation reports that a total of 7 hotels and 2 shopping centers owned by Russian citizens have already been placed under arrest with a ban on sales. Among them are high-ranking officials and Russian deputies.
Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
staticg.sportskeeda.com
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least the coffee pool is getting some good use:
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: рив In Kryvyi Rih, a Russian missile hit a residential building


Add it to the ever-growing list...

UN High Commission for Human Rights statement
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a candy bar floating in the kiddie pool?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An update from the Canadian/Russian Dude (Artem)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ylu3pYWhcmQ&t=1s

His videos aren't linking in-line since he was demonetized by YT.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst Headline series of the year, 2022.

/Slava Ukraini
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After today's morning I decided to share this news with you.

A statue of Putin in a curious design (look at its head) was installed in British Bell End village, Worcestershire.

📷: @RobKnowles36 pic.twitter.com/DQJUtBxC09
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 16, 2022
pbs.twimg.com
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Is that a candy bar floating in the kiddie pool?


Fark user image
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Is that a candy bar floating in the kiddie pool?


I was assured by the pool cleaner that the candy bar presented no danger.
miro.medium.com
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: russia is reported to have launched at least 60 missiles

It seems that another attempt at a massive strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure is being planned. We believe in our guys and girls from the air Defense!Girls? I don't think most adult women ever tire of being called that. It just sounds weird in context.Віримо в наших хлопців та дівчат з ППО!


It is well past time that we allowed Ukraine to hit military targets inside Russia with whatever weaponry they want to use. Asking them to fight with one hand tied behind their back is ridiculous.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x429]
[Fark user image 850x454]
[Fark user image 850x405]


If the Orks wave a white flag and toss out a soccer ball on Christmas day, RUN!
 
BolloxReader [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess those "critically low" missile stockpiles got a bit lower. They aren't going to have anything left to fight Kazakhstan with, which I guess is good because trying to supply and support a country in the Caucuses will be a royal pain. I'm guessing that the Patriot system in-bound to Ukraine persuaded Russia to expend as many missiles as possible as quickly as they can before defenses get beefed up.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Scientists at the Moscow Scientific Research Institute of Experimental Physics have today issued a stark warning that the very nature of reality itself is threatening to unwind, according to a new report. Accompanied by alarmed statements from influential scientists around the globe, corroborated by readings from the European Organization for Nuclear Research, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and St. Petersburg Eldritch University, the report details a horrifying threat to rational existence and the universe we inhabit, centered on the Donald Trump NFT cards recently put up for sale over the screams of existential protest from the fabric of the cosmos itself. These cards, available for a mere 99 US dollars, depict a poorly photoshopped Trump in various cringe-worthy costumes and stances and risk tearing a hole in the space-time continuum to let through nightmarish ancient things that the mind cannot even encompass without risking madness. Scientists worldwide have begged for Mar-a-Lago to be destroyed in cleansing nuclear fire, or at least for everyone to just go back to rolling their eyes and ignoring Trump again.

* Despite some claims by Human Rights Observers and War Crimes correspondents, Russia is not going for a high score.

* The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Orcs (SPCO) has filed a legal challenge in Moscow Central Court District, demanding an immediate end to Army High Command's plans to surgically implant a ten foot long pole into new conscript's rectums, claiming that this will not achieve the stated goal of preventing retreat under fire but will instead deprive them of their sole pleasure in the frozen hellscape of war. While Conscript-On-Conscript Butt Stuff (CoCBS) is generally prohibited in army regulations, the legal brief describes warfighting conditions in which traumatized veterans of HIMARS strikes have developed an instinctual response similar to the swallows returning to Capistrano every year which they are helpless to resist, and immediately drop trou and roger each other senseless. Army High Command has not yet issued a response, and we will continue to report on this story as it develops.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: At least the coffee pool is getting some good use:
[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 415x233]


That's not coffee, yesterday's thread had a late visitor that kind of messed things up.
Fark user image
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: fasahd: At least the coffee pool is getting some good use:
[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 415x233]

That's not coffee, yesterday's thread had a late visitor that kind of messed things up.
[Fark user image image 780x371]


I had 100 taco bell tacos for $100 yesterday. The pool was the only thing big enough for the inevitable.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image image 240x138]

In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Scientists at the Moscow Scientific Research Institute of Experimental Physics have today issued a stark warning that the very nature of reality itself is threatening to unwind, according to a new report. Accompanied by alarmed statements from influential scientists around the globe, corroborated by readings from the European Organization for Nuclear Research, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and St. Petersburg Eldritch University, the report details a horrifying threat to rational existence and the universe we inhabit, centered on the Donald Trump NFT cards recently put up for sale over the screams of existential protest from the fabric of the cosmos itself. These cards, available for a mere 99 US dollars, depict a poorly photoshopped Trump in various cringe-worthy costumes and stances and risk tearing a hole in the space-time continuum to let through nightmarish ancient things that the mind cannot even encompass without risking madness. Scientists worldwide have begged for Mar-a-Lago to be destroyed in cleansing nuclear fire, or at least for everyone to just go back to rolling their eyes and ignoring Trump again.

* Despite some claims by Human Rights Observers and War Crimes correspondents, Russia is not going for a high score.

* The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Orcs (SPCO) has filed a legal challenge in Moscow Central Court District, demanding an immediate end to Army High Command's plans to surgically implant a ten foot long pole into new conscript's rectums, claiming that this will not achieve the stated goal of preventing retreat under fire but will instead deprive them of their sole pleasure in the frozen hellscape of war. While Conscript-On-Conscript Butt Stuff (CoCBS) is generally prohibited in army regulations, the legal brief describes warfighting conditions in which traumatized veterans of HIMARS strikes have developed an instinctual response similar to the swallows returning to Capistrano every year which they are helpless to resist, and immediately drop trou and roger each other senseless. Army High Command has not yet issued a response, and we will continue to report on this story as it develops.


A small correction: the hole in space time that is being torn is not to let in Those From Outside. It is a reaction to the aforementioned NFTs, however. Cthulhu and Nyarlathotep are trying to get out of this bullshiat timeline.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Next they should do 88 Strikes at 44 Orc Targets.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tracianne: After today's morning I decided to share this news with you.

A statue of Putin in a curious design (look at its head) was installed in British Bell End village, Worcestershire.

📷: @RobKnowles36 pic.twitter.com/DQJUtBxC09
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 16, 2022
[pbs.twimg.com image 643x680]


Bell End is an english slang term for penis. So they made his head look rather penile.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fasahd: At least the coffee pool is getting some good use:
[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 415x233]


Caption: "Where will you be when diarhea strikes?"
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
EU agrees to ease Russia fertilizer curbs after row, angering Ukraine

Ambassadors resolve clash over fertilizer shipments, opening way for deal on ninth Russian sanctions package.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder what prompted this particular snit-fit missile attack. Somebody say something mean about Vladimir the Incompetent again? Even the Malignant Midget of Moscow should have figured out by now these attacks are counter-productive.

Hey, Vova! The military equipment we give to Ukraine is not a zero-sum game. We can give them HIMARS and artillery ammo and JDAMS and Patriots at the same time. It's not a one-or-the-other substitution. These petty little fits of pique only succeed at pissing Ukrainians off, and convincing Western governments to donate even more boomtoys to UAF.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
An interesting thread from Shashank Joshi, The Economist's defense editor, illustrating the many turns the situation has taken over the course of a year.  The last 12 months in Economist covers (Thread Reader link):

Fark user image
 
philodough
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Доброго ранку

Fark user image
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

misanthroptimist57: fasahd: russia is reported to have launched at least 60 missiles

It seems that another attempt at a massive strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure is being planned. We believe in our guys and girls from the air Defense!Girls? I don't think most adult women ever tire of being called that. It just sounds weird in context.Віримо в наших хлопців та дівчат з ППО!

It is well past time that we allowed Ukraine to hit military targets inside Russia with whatever weaponry they want to use. Asking them to fight with one hand tied behind their back is ridiculous.


This.

Ukraine has been very diligent about restricting their attacks to military targets, so we should give them whatever boomtoys they want (except nukes) to use however they see fit. Every time the Deranged Dwarf attacks civilian targets in Ukraine, he makes it that much more likely Western governments will jettison the prohibition about attacking inside russia.

Every weapon launched at Ukrainian civilian targets should be answered with Ukrainian attacks on military targets inside russia. When the pampered residents of Moscow start seeing columns of smoke and flame from russian bases near the city, a lot more of them will start questioning the cheerful false narratives about the status of the not-a-war.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: I wonder what prompted this particular snit-fit missile attack.


Probably the fact that we agreed to supply Patriots to Ukraine.  Yesterday, the Russians were warning of "unpredictable responses" (or something like that).
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: I wonder what prompted this particular snit-fit missile attack. Somebody say something mean about Vladimir the Incompetent again? Even the Malignant Midget of Moscow should have figured out by now these attacks are counter-productive.

Hey, Vova! The military equipment we give to Ukraine is not a zero-sum game. We can give them HIMARS and artillery ammo and JDAMS and Patriots at the same time. It's not a one-or-the-other substitution. These petty little fits of pique only succeed at pissing Ukrainians off, and convincing Western governments to donate even more boomtoys to UAF.


I'm thinking some of the many strikes against gathering points over the last few days, like the one that the hotel/barracks housing Wagner personnel, but also fuel dumps and munition dumps.

All Putin has now are stand off missiles and a depleted forces.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Biden official told members of Congress that Ukraine has ability to retake Crimea
 
