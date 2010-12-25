 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(DW)   1500 tropical fish on the run in Berlin   (dw.com) divider line
26
    More: Strange, Radisson Hotels, Aquarium, Temperature, Tropical fish, Rezidor Hotel Group, Celsius, Fish, Absolute zero  
•       •       •

474 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2022 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They had a 10 minute elevator ride through the tank? It was 82 feet tall? Holy carp
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Secretary has disavowed any knowledge of this...

furiouscinema.comView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fish are just migrating south for the winter.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before pic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police have one suspect in custody.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Total volume doesn't really matter. It's the height that determines the max pressure at the bottom of the tank, and this thing was farking tall.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been keeping fish since I was nine years old.   This sucks.

Article made me lolz, though.   "All of the fish are believed to have died in the freezing temperatures."
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They went wherever I did go.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Before pic

[Fark user image 850x1274]


After pic
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Before pic

[Fark user image image 850x1274]


After
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Total volume doesn't really matter. It's the height that determines the max pressure at the bottom of the tank, and this thing was farking tall.


About 36psi. And that's a big tank wall area.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick! Somebody call Pee Wee!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
COVID19 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thought of a fish tank exploding gave Troy McClure an orgasm.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fish on the run
You scream and everybody comes a-running
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BORN FREE - Roger Williams
Youtube VNRZHx5F6dE
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets1.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I'll take things that look good on paper, but are terrible ideas in reality for $1200, Alex."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The Secretary has disavowed any knowledge of this...

[furiouscinema.com image 433x200]


Goddammit.
*shakes tiny soggy fist*

/red light, green light
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I've been keeping fish since I was nine years old.   This sucks.

Article made me lolz, though.   "All of the fish are believed to have died in the freezing temperatures."


That's why I always take care to keep fish warm.
feastwithsafiya.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: "I'll take things that look good on paper, but are terrible ideas in reality for $1200, Alex."


My ass?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They found the person responsible

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, a few of them did survive. For a while, anyway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.