Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(UPI)   Bear steals Chick-Fil-A bag in protest of their politics   (upi.com) divider line
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Bears in Florida?  Now I've seen everything.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, he found them unbearable.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Bears in Florida?  Now I've seen everything.


You've never been to Key West have you?
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And he or she (fark desantis) didn't have to bear arms. Take note florida fark faces...
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Had to steal the bag of Chik-fil-A because they don't allow bears in their establishment.

/IYKWIMAITYD
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: Nintenfreak: Bears in Florida?  Now I've seen everything.

You've never been to Key West have you?


BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Bears in Florida?  Now I've seen everything.


The "bear" was a standing alligator in a bear costume.  Some people are so gullible.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If the bear was protesting politics, he shouldn't be woke.  Bears hibernate in the winter, duh.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've been to many Chick Fil A's and never once have I heard anything political in the restaurants. Anecdotal I know.
 
cefm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The only ethical way to eat chick fil R. Don't pay for it.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I've been to many Chick Fil A's and never once have I heard anything political in the restaurants. Anecdotal I know.


The one near me has a perpetually empty table for the troops that didn't make it home or something to that effect.  It has the Pow MIA flag on it and a copy of the Constitution. Then people complained because it was just for the troops and not EVERY first responder so they added a medical flag and changed troops to HERO's.
Now every cop that visits leaves a dept. patch or sticker there to honor themselves.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cefm: The only ethical way to eat chick fil R. Don't pay for it.


Or I could cross the road - to El Pollo Loco, and get some decent chicken instead of salty, greasy, HFCS infused hillbilly chow.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
After that the bear sold them an ancient piece papyrus for an exorbitant amount of money, claiming it was part of the dead sea scrolls. When the worn down Aramaic text was reviewed by experts, the translation came out as: "those who drink juice from the fruit" or the modern day translation:  "Suckers!"

The bear was last seen on the beach sipping a pina colada in a Hawaiian shirt.
CygnusDarius
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Anderson's Pooper: Nintenfreak: Bears in Florida?  Now I've seen everything.

You've never been to Key West have you?

... Why? XD

/Feels odd to be back
//But the Musk-rat, though...
///Are slashies still fashionable?
 
