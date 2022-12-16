 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

Guess who just managed to Streisand Effect his way to an entire subreddit dedicated to tracking his stupid jet?
    Twitter, Elon Musk, Jet-tracking college kid  
462 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2022 at 7:30 AM



AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Reddit? What is this thing you call ... Reddit?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are violating a fundamental principle of the Universe. They can tell you where he is, or tell you where he's going, but they can't tell you about both at the same time.

.

\ -- Heisenberg.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Any plane mechanic in the area who could sneak in and switch his IFF to a russian one?
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm thinking that Elon may not be smart as we thought he was.

/Ohwell.jpeg
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If Elon really didn't want to be "doxxed in real time" he could fly commercial or hire a charter

But he wants the status symbol of traveling around on a private jet. Just without the downsides of owning a private jet
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Any plane mechanic in the area who could sneak in and switch his IFF to a russian one?


I suspect this kind of tampering Carrie's a hefty jail sentence
 
mudesi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Does he have another 45 billion lying around?  He can always buy Reddit....
 
swankywanky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Reddit? What is this thing you call ... Reddit?


Reddit, you will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I hope you guys win the lottery. A couple billion dollars worth. Then you'll become public figures. Then somebody will start a "Track Farker wherever he/she is" and then let's see if you don't worry if you or your family won't get stalked by all sorts of crazy people or criminals. You can hire as many security forces as you want, but there's always a risk every moment of your life where some crazy guy just jumps at you despite your security detail and messes up you and your family's day.

Treat others the way you want to be treated, rich or poor, famous or not.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mudesi: Does he have another 45 billion lying around?  He can always buy Reddit....


And he can have a real good time with the 44.98 billion he'll get back in change
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mudesi: Does he have another 45 billion lying around?  He can always buy Reddit....


And he can have a real good time with the $44.98 billion he'll get back in change
 
twocent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He could have just slipped tracker kid $44 million under the table to quietly find a new hobby.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image image 425x90]


On behalf of all of us middle aged gays, I just want to say: It's BARBRA!  Not "Barbara"!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: mudesi: Does he have another 45 billion lying around?  He can always buy Reddit....

And he can have a real good time with the $44.98 billion he'll get back in change


FML I'm going back to bed
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's an act.  He blew $44 Billion and he'll never get it all back.  He WANTS to die.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I won't consider this a full Streisand effect until we get to the point where cnn is breathlessly updating the whereabouts of the plane as breaking news every time it happens.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Inb4 usual crowd show up demanding we ignore the festering turd, like a pile of vomit in the living room no one wants to clean up.
 
Kar98
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AirForceVet: Reddit? What is this thing you call ... Reddit?


It's ass cancer.
 
korkoros
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GreenSun: I hope you guys win the lottery. A couple billion dollars worth. Then you'll become public figures. Then somebody will start a "Track Farker wherever he/she is" and then let's see if you don't worry if you or your family won't get stalked by all sorts of crazy people or criminals. You can hire as many security forces as you want, but there's always a risk every moment of your life where some crazy guy just jumps at you despite your security detail and messes up you and your family's day.

Treat others the way you want to be treated, rich or poor, famous or not.


If I was worried about somebody tracking my private jet, I would fly commercial, not spend $44 billion to Streisand myself into even more danger.

But that's just me, a simple internet farmer. Obviously, as you weird nerds defending Musk at every opportunity know, his galaxy brain is playing eleventy-dimension chess and there's no possibility he's just a moron.
 
Kar98
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Numberlady2: I'm thinking that Elon may not be smart as we thought he was.

/Ohwell.jpeg


Oh he's exactly as smart as I thought he was. But he may not be as smart as HE thought he was.
 
