Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(KRQE News)   Plaid panty porch pirate pilfers packages, pushing persistent peril. Oh, and she has a lower-back tattoo   (krqe.com) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Headline ruined by 2nd sentence.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And the only reason these things still happen so much is that people are too damn lazy to use the options given to them for secure pickup, like amazon lockers, sign on delivery only, or even having it delivered to someone who you know will be home during the day and swinging by to get it later.


Because god farking forbid they have to go one millimeter out of their way
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is that a Ye tattoo? Kim has really let herself go.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Headline ruined by 2nd sentence.


Hard-on ruined by 2nd sentence.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: And the only reason these things still happen so much is that people are too damn lazy to use the options given to them for secure pickup,


Also works for the second sentence.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Headline ruined by 2nd sentence.

Hard-on ruined by 2nd sentence.


Them meds ain't cheap, huh
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: And the only reason these things still happen so much is that people are too damn lazy to use the options given to them for secure pickup, like amazon lockers, sign on delivery only, or even having it delivered to someone who you know will be home during the day and swinging by to get it later.


Because god farking forbid they have to go one millimeter out of their way


I shouldn't have to go one nanometer out of my way just because of some loser who wants to get...what, free brush heads? A replacement thermos gasket?  Batteries?

Short of putting up fortifications, there's not much I can do to prevent parasites from coming onto my property and stealing things. We live in a society, and the only thing that prevents us from becoming a bunch of primates living in a state of eternal chaos is the fact that 99% of people respect the property and rights of everyone else without the need for extreme measures. Then there's people like this.

People who don't do that are against civilization and should be shipped off to the Moon or something. Want to live out in the cold? Fark them.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: And the only reason these things still happen so much is that people are too damn lazy to use the options given to them for secure pickup, like amazon lockers, sign on delivery only, or even having it delivered to someone who you know will be home during the day and swinging by to get it later.


Because god farking forbid they have to go one millimeter out of their way


You can wear a bulletproof vest, or just ask someone else to go outside for you - quit biatching about getting shot if you aren't willing to take precautions geez
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder how long will the video show up on the doorbell news channel on YouTube
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: And the only reason these things still happen so much is that people are too damn lazy to use the options given to them for secure pickup, like amazon lockers, sign on delivery only, or even having it delivered to someone who you know will be home during the day and swinging by to get it later.


Because god farking forbid they have to go one millimeter out of their way


Victim blaming on my Fark?  It's more likely than you think.
 
