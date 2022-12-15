 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   Town name checks out   (kstp.com)
    Murica, Automatic firearm, River William Smith, Firearm, Handgun, different informant, Weapon, possession of a machine gun, investigators Smith  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, he's gonna do just fine in prison
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whew. I though this was going to be about Coon Rapids.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Cause time is short and life is cruel but it's up to us to changeThis town called Malice
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Federal authorities have arrested and charged a Savage man...

Fred Savage's arrested!?
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you don't debate or engage with extremists and racists. You eliminate them immediately, because that is their intentions for you.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dracos31: This is why you don't debate or engage with extremists and racists. You eliminate them immediately, because that is their intentions for you.


Not to be that guy, but you do realize eliminated anyone identified as an extremist is in itself extremism?

/not saying it's necessarily unjustified extremism mind you
//but still
///it's a bit like death to fanatics
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"pro mass shooting"

Identity politics really has gotten out of hand.

/s
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dracos31: This is why you don't debate or engage with extremists and racists. You eliminate them immediately, because that is their intentions for you.


Except in this case those who engaged with him used everything he said to inform the FBI, resulting in him being safely arrested.
 
Maxor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder how someone can be so stupid yet smart enough to successfully suckle as an infant.
 
phishrace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Scheming mass shooter mugshot does not check out. Didn't I see that dude in a Harry Potter movie?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I reject everyone's reality and substitute my own.

/apologies to Adam
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: I reject everyone's reality and substitute my own.

/apologies to Adam


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for this kid, but glad everyone involved was alert.

Except for the grandma, who kept buying him guns he couldn't legally buy for himself. Even after he accidentally shot her.

Sure the kid made a whole bunch of bad mistakes getting to this point... But when grandma is buying guns for the kid, there's probably a bunch of other crap going on too.

Glad they got this one.
 
dracos31
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: dracos31: This is why you don't debate or engage with extremists and racists. You eliminate them immediately, because that is their intentions for you.

Except in this case those who engaged with him used everything he said to inform the FBI, resulting in him being safely arrested.


He was eliminated non-violently.
I don't care about the how, I just prefer FO to FA.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
> Smith also told the informant he didn't want his gun taken away again, a likely reference to a 2019 incident in which Smith, then 17, fired an AK-47-style rifle in his grandparents' home, wounding his grandmother. In a follow-up Search Warrant, police confiscated the AK-47-style rifle, along with a .22 caliber rifle, a shotgun and 15 fully loaded 7.62 mm magazines. Smith told the informant his grandmother buys him all of his guns and ammunition since he's too young to get them himself

.... HE SHOT HIS FKING GRANDMOTHER AND SHE STILL BUYS HIM MORE WEAPONS?!?!?!?
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: dracos31: This is why you don't debate or engage with extremists and racists. You eliminate them immediately, because that is their intentions for you.

Except in this case those who engaged with him used everything he said to inform the FBI, resulting in him being safely arrested.


Honestly, I hope that the FBI has people popping in randomly at every freaking gun range in the US, because really ,how many times is this happening, that no one reports?  that the gun range owners are like "HIGH FIVE BRO"
 
