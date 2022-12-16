 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(BBC-US)   Popeye be trippin'   (bbc.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, New South Wales, New South Wales Health, Dr Darren Roberts, Sydney Morning Herald, state's Poisons Information Centre, point, packets of the brand, Australia  
•       •       •

147 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2022 at 4:30 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my gorshk!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Government rushing to provide sufficient fried-out kombis, hippie trail recommendations
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"What kind of madman just walks around his own boat breaking stuff, singing to himself, and punching random people?"

"Russell Crowe?"
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Riviera Farms says it believes the spinach was contaminated by a weed, but no other products have been affected.

Bill Burr voice - eh you know, probably just a weed.

No one has died, so we're very happy with that and we hope it remains that way

Bill Burr voice again: ah big deal nobody died.  Probably just a weed in your spinach.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.