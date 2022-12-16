 Skip to content
(MSN)   Massachusetts fugitive found living on shrimp farm in Guatemala. Investigators say his height gave him away   (msn.com) divider line
    United States Marshals Service, James J. Bulger, Guatemala  
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Funny thing is because of the circumstances that the fight was spontaneous, he'd probably already be out of jail by now.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lol'd.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot.  He missed the whole Patriots dynasty while on the lam.

I bet he's kicking himself over that.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's Massachusetts, prison there is probably more pleasurable than freedom in Guatemala.
 
Northern
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Idiot.  He missed the whole Patriots dynasty while on the lam.

I bet he's kicking himself over that.


I bet he's so angry he could stab someone.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought, "Damn, that's a young looking 50!!! What kind of dermatological magic is going on at that shrimp farm?" Then I realized that's a photo from when he vanished 30 years ago.

/I am not smart.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He went under the alias of Gene Masseth.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And he had JUST finished the HR onboarding process of reviewing every single way shrimp can be prepared.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Local authorities became suspicious when he started listing the available recipes "Lemon peppah shrimp, shrimp burgahs, ya muthah's coconut fahkin' shrimp...."
 
Snooza
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cute headline Subby
 
