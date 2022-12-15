 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Des Moines Register)   Police chief Rambo   (desmoinesregister.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Firearm, machine guns, official use of the police department, view of federal prosecutors, Machine gun, Wendt's tenure, police force, Wendt's private gun store  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't lie to cops, and do NOT lie to the Feds.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What an idiot. The ATF may be underfunded and inefficient but when you start asking for Mini Guns they tend to take notice.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The original First Blood is pretty anti-cop.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
More fun

Hot Shots! Part Deux (4/5) Movie CLIP - Bloodiest Movie Ever (1993) HD
Youtube 9aqopEQr7wI
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Neondistraction
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wendt also sought repeatedly to obtain for the department a rotary M134 minigun capable of firing 50 rounds per second, usually mounted on military helicopters. The ATF denied the requested transfer.
"The Adair Police Department does not own a helicopter," the indictment notes.

Sounds like he should have requested a helicopter first.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Because Iowa has the nasty habit of attracting armed miscreants in death machines.

Would you believe a miscreant with fireworks bought on the Missouri border driving a VW Bug?

/ Fireworks wars on the highway, so Iowa.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We should pick up all these "few bad apples" and make some cider.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's going to look silly when the cows surrounding that little town figure how they're being used, revolt, and Sheriff Rambo and his little armory are locked up.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did any of the machine guns fall into domestic terrorist hands? Or did he just use them to open his own NRA Fantasy Kingdom?
 
joelybarger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's justifiably nervous. Adair is, after all, where Jesse James committed the first train robbery west of the Mississippi...
 
