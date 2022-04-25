 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Independent) Wondering what excuse Free Speech Absolutist will give for suspending the Twitter accounts of several journalists
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Elon is claiming it's because they were sharing links to the jet tracker's account on other social media sites, claiming it's a threat to his safety.

Never mind it's publicly available info and literally just shows the location of a plane. Not Elon himself. But a plane. To stalk Elon, you'd need to follow him using another jet going to his location. It makes zero sense, but Elon's a little b*tch.

Also, his Teslas track drivers to a far worse degree than @ElonJet.

phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is the headline chosen for this? lol.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Standing on a street corner waving your arms and saying "NOBODY LOOK AT THIS THING!" has never, ever backfired.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Elmo's becoming so paranoid that if he's not already holled up in a backroom with a hermit beard and tissue boxes on his feet, he soon will be.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's only banning journalists that Ngo and other fascists hate.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Elon is claiming it's because they were sharing links to the jet tracker's account on other social media sites, claiming it's a threat to his safety.

Never mind it's publicly available info and literally just shows the location of a plane. Not Elon himself. But a plane. To stalk Elon, you'd need to follow him using another jet going to his location. It makes zero sense, but Elon's a little b*tch.

Also, his Teslas track drivers to a far worse degree than @ElonJet.

So they were testing out the new policy against location doxxing and dared Twitter to enforce the policy? It is a hill to die on I guess.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Twits decided on the policy, twits submitted the same stupid headline to Fark twice, I guess.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Constipation?
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Zeroth Law
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Twits decided on the policy, twits submitted the same stupid headline to Fark twice, I guess.


Reading comprehension is hard
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd agree except Elon has been dunked multiple times...
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I can be a hypocrite because I own the company. Suck it, libs!"
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm sorry A T Rupar is not a reporter. It's not a person. That's a bot that like posts fox news clips and senate hearings every 3 minutes. I refuse to believe a real live person is doing that shiat.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Me must've gotten some bad news in Austin.

question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It seems on 4/25/22, Elmo tweeted out that he was gonna ban his critics at some point.

It's like the press has learned fark all from reporting on narcissists. They speak in projection.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On Twitter, you have the right to speak exactly the kind of speech that Elon Musk approves of.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
T-minus 60 days until it devolves into the next 4Chan.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Only real men buy a restaurant so they can fire the waiter that was rude to them

so alpha

/joking, but wouldn't be surprised if he's actually done this
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Me must've gotten some bad news in Austin.

This is when a posting addiction goes too far. When it starts to fark with your work, you log the fark off.
This dipshiat thought when he got forced into buying the company that posting was his work, but it's obviously not, because no one would hire his dumb ass to post
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
dumbobruni
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Donie and Matt Binder got suspended after sharing the news that Musk had yet to file a police report about the alleged stalking incident

https://mobile.twitter.com/WesleyLowery/status/1603558240377151488/photo/1

jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If only a tech genius could find a way to disable the tracker.

https://jetstreamlaw.com/how-to-block-your-aircraft-tail-number-from-public-tracking/
 
El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: El_Dan: Twits decided on the policy, twits submitted the same stupid headline to Fark twice, I guess.

Reading comprehension is hard


So, you have a Twitter handle too?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Is... is that really what you think?

What am I saying? Of course it is. When you can't defend something, it's stupid meme o'clock.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Twits decided on the policy, twits submitted the same stupid headline to Fark twice, I guess.


You aren't a strong reader, are you?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Trump and Musk. Thin skin douches. Living stereotypes of spoiled rich kids.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
add musk to this mix

scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: scottydoesntknow: Elon is claiming it's because they were sharing links to the jet tracker's account on other social media sites, claiming it's a threat to his safety.

Never mind it's publicly available info and literally just shows the location of a plane. Not Elon himself. But a plane. To stalk Elon, you'd need to follow him using another jet going to his location. It makes zero sense, but Elon's a little b*tch.

Also, his Teslas track drivers to a far worse degree than @ElonJet.

[Fark user image image 605x219]

So they were testing out the new policy against location doxxing and dared Twitter to enforce the policy? It is a hill to die on I guess.


I said that's what Elon was claiming. Aaron Rupar said he mentioned nothing about Elon's jet

oldtaku
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To be fair, this is what a right winger means by 'freedom of speech'.  I.e., for me but not you.  Same way they feel about rights and responsibilities.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Anti-facist news org It's Going Down is gone too

Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Aaron Rupar? You mean we aren't going to get screenshots of someone else's tweets anymore? Is he gonna have to actually work now?
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: Anti-facist news org It's Going Down is gone too

Andy Ngo is taking credit for this one (and no, I'm not linking to that dipshiat)
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I only use Twitter to follow sports and the collapse of society, which is proceeding apace.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: dumbobruni: Anti-facist news org It's Going Down is gone too

Andy Ngo is taking credit for this one (and no, I'm not linking to that dipshiat)


Andy Ngo is the dumbest type of white supremacist
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you haven't deleted your Twitter account you should do so now.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's 100% pure American alright: free speech for me, but not for thee.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So can we ban Elon's new zeitgeist-manipulator from greened submissions yet?

/I don't really GAF if you've inextricably linked your personality to your Twitter handle.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: If you haven't deleted your Twitter account you should do so now.


Why bother if Elon will do it for me?
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Space Karen needs to suck-start a shotgun. Addition by subtraction, asshole. Get started on that now.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: Donie and Matt Binder got suspended after sharing the news that Musk had yet to file a police report about the alleged stalking incident

https://mobile.twitter.com/WesleyLowery/status/1603558240377151488/photo/1

It 100% never happened.  Elmo is an idiot, but he's not dumb enough to file a false police report.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you didn't subscribe directly to Aaron Rupar before his account was suspended you can subscribe to him on substack
https://substack.com/profile/696120-aaron-rupar
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: cowsaregoodeating: If you haven't deleted your Twitter account you should do so now.

Why bother if Elon will do it for me?


Say something that doesn't portray him as a go king is a viable way to delete your account.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
night of the gone wives
https://mobile.twitter.com/Senpezeco/status/1603560097627750401

The night of the long hair plugs
https://mobile.twitter.com/kenklippenstein/status/1603559705992761344
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I only use Twitter to follow sports and the collapse of society, which is proceeding apace.


I have an account solely for the photo booth I host. I haven't even activated that feature, but it allows people to send the photo booth pics directly to their Twitter account. Otherwise, I have no use for it
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I only use Twitter to follow sports and the collapse of society, which is proceeding apace.


I use it to follow porn stars I like.
Turns out there is a medically resistant Chlamydia going around. There are apparently doctors in la and Vegas writing *weekly* zpak prescriptions as "preventative," which has driven the medical resistance.

I learned a lot. Sex workers really need collective bargaining.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: Only real men buy a restaurant so they can fire the waiter that was rude to them


Warren Buffett bought Berkshire Hathaway because he was fired from the place.

He admits it was a dumb thing to do.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He's just like Trump: LOVES to hurl insults but can't tolerate even gentle criticism.
He's also prone to sueing people who offend him. Punching down is his game
 
