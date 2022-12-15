 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Yahoo) Wondering what excuse Free Speech Absolutist will give for suspending the Twitter account of a corporate rival
posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2022 at 8:34 PM



scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I thought we had a rare repeat with almost the exact same headline, but subby played this well.

Elon is scared and pissed. Unfortunately he's also the riche-ohh, not that either, probably helping fuel said scary pissing. Still rich enough to break the toybox because he doesn't give a shiat.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think a lot of people are learning a very hard lesson on how a corporations aren't obligated to provide services to them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Allowing someone to post about where his jet is would be my guess
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As soon as Tesla throws him to the curb, their account's gonna get heel stomped too.

Bet.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Penile warts?
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And several journalists

https://mobile.twitter.com/oneunderscore__/status/1603551884748460034
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bloobeary: As soon as Tesla throws him to the curb, their account's gonna get heel stomped too.

Bet.


He's not that dumb. Even if they kick Tesla, he's still financially dependent on it
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Analysts have been tracking corporate jets for years and it won't stop because of Emo Musk's tantrum.  It was famously used to anticipate acquisition targets for GE, even 20 years ago.  So the guy banned my Mr. MYFreeSpeech simply goes to Facebook or a blog.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gubbo: bloobeary: As soon as Tesla throws him to the curb, their account's gonna get heel stomped too.

Bet.

He's not that dumb. Even if they kick Tesla, he's still financially dependent on it


/narrator loosens his tie and clears his throat
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To be fair, it really seems odd to allow an account that exists solely to make you leave Twitter. I'm surprised these weren't the first to go. The rest of the shiat is him being petty, but I'm more surprised that they existed in the first place. I mean, a newspaper isn't going to run a full page ad bashijngbtheir own paper in favor of a competitor.
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

question_dj: I think a lot of people are learning a very hard lesson on how a corporations aren't obligated to provide services to them.


And it's not unusual for corporations to learn very hard lessons on how people are not obligated to purchase their goods and services.
I think a number of lessons are about to be learned here.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

question_dj: I think a lot of people are learning a very hard lesson on how a corporations aren't obligated to provide services to them.


They aren't learning shiat. They think they can pass laws to force these companies to cater to them.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: question_dj: I think a lot of people are learning a very hard lesson on how a corporations aren't obligated to provide services to them.

They aren't learning shiat. They think they can pass laws to force these companies to cater to them.


You can't pass a law to force a company to be profitable. And I doubt you could pass a law forcing people to buy ads from companies that they don't like.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: Mikey1969: question_dj: I think a lot of people are learning a very hard lesson on how a corporations aren't obligated to provide services to them.

They aren't learning shiat. They think they can pass laws to force these companies to cater to them.

You can't pass a law to force a company to be profitable. And I doubt you could pass a law forcing people to buy ads from companies that they don't like.


I didn't say they COULD. I just said they THINK they can. 😁
 
