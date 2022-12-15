 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(The Local)   Planet of the Apes reboot canceled at the last minute   (thelocal.se) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"out of Tranquilizers"?  Go BUY SOME FARKING TRANQUILIZERS.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The zoo is lying
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Goddam, that's farking sad and terrifying.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Get your paws off me you damned HEY OW REALLY GET OW SHIAT!

/ Run Away!
 
Dwedit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dicks out.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The fifth escaped chimp was unharmed ... it returned to its enclosure of its own accord

.
His submission to humans preserved and extended his bloodline.

Well done, Chimp.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People are such shiat.
 
