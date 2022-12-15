 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(KTVU Bay Area News)   Eucalyptus tree critically injures four, kills two, destroys three cars, blames it on too much groot beer   (ktvu.com) divider line
    More: Scary, California Highway Patrol, U.S. Route 101, Road, forest of eucalyptus trees, Eucalyptus, California State Route 1, Eucalyptus regnans, 22-year-old Jaqueline Melendez  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least the corpses will be minty fresh.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drop bears spotted leaving the scene laughing maniacally.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Australians not content with slaughtering their own innocents?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eucalyptus are the drug cartel of leaf-bearing trees.

farkers.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eucalyptus are foul, nasty trees that harbor no good plant or animal under their shade. Frankly we should eradicate them, they are a pest
 
Target Builder
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And then burst into an inferno?
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Eucalyptus are foul, nasty trees that harbor no good plant or animal under their shade. Frankly we should eradicate them, they are a pest


I've done my fair share, tho to be honest bouncing a Holden off one isn't the best method
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Eucalyptus are foul, nasty trees that harbor no good plant or animal under their shade. Frankly we should eradicate them, they are a pest


Burn-pits for Koalas!!
 
djfitz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's no way you can tell me this was all just an accident.
It was totally a conspiracy. Those trees were planted.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have a eucalyptus tree out the front of my house... I'll be watching it carefully from now on
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Eucalyptus are foul, nasty trees that harbor no good plant or animal under their shade. Frankly we should eradicate them, they are a pest


I thought they were a kuala tea shade tree?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Eucalyptus are foul, nasty trees that harbor no good plant or animal under their shade. Frankly we should eradicate them, they are a pest


ridiculous.  there are insects and birds in my eucalyptus tree all the time
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Crikey!
Were any koalas injured?
 
