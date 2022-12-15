 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(10 News) It looks like I picked a good day to retire
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How convenient...
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, I'm not a suspicious-fire-investigating-person, but if I were a suspicious-fire-investigating-person, this is exactly the kind of suspicious fire that one would expect a suspicious-fire-investigating-person to come and investigate.  Because it is one suspicious fire.

I suspect.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Total coincidence. Totally.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I can say is that I'm grateful I left when I left,

While very carefully putting a lighter in his pocket, and checking the insurance contract.
 
Lipo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: Now, I'm not a suspicious-fire-investigating-person, but if I were a suspicious-fire-investigating-person, this is exactly the kind of suspicious fire that one would expect a suspicious-fire-investigating-person to come and investigate.  Because it is one suspicious fire.

I suspect.


Except he doesn't stand to gain anything from it. He lost no property and the structure will be covered by the property owner's insurance.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lipo: Cinedelic: Now, I'm not a suspicious-fire-investigating-person, but if I were a suspicious-fire-investigating-person, this is exactly the kind of suspicious fire that one would expect a suspicious-fire-investigating-person to come and investigate.  Because it is one suspicious fire.

I suspect.

Except he doesn't stand to gain anything from it. He lost no property and the structure will be covered by the property owner's insurance.


What surer way to deflect suspicion than to not profit from the crime?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lipo: Cinedelic: Now, I'm not a suspicious-fire-investigating-person, but if I were a suspicious-fire-investigating-person, this is exactly the kind of suspicious fire that one would expect a suspicious-fire-investigating-person to come and investigate.  Because it is one suspicious fire.

I suspect.

Except he doesn't stand to gain anything from it. He lost no property and the structure will be covered by the property owner's insurance.


And the property owner wins and he gets a little somethin' somethin' out of that for facilitating the issue as it were
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The fire completely burned three local businesses and damaged several others, but no one was injured.

So we'll focus on somebody who lost nothing.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It was a leased space in a strip mall.
Why the hell didn't he sell the business instead of closing it?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This happened to my great-grandfather's grocery store (more of a bodega, really).  Totally legit.  Tony and Marco and Sal would completely vouch for that.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
toywizards.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But did he pick the wrong day to quit smoking, drinking, taking amphetamines, and sniffing glue?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: Lipo: Cinedelic: Now, I'm not a suspicious-fire-investigating-person, but if I were a suspicious-fire-investigating-person, this is exactly the kind of suspicious fire that one would expect a suspicious-fire-investigating-person to come and investigate.  Because it is one suspicious fire.

I suspect.

Except he doesn't stand to gain anything from it. He lost no property and the structure will be covered by the property owner's insurance.

What surer way to deflect suspicion than to not profit from the crime?


Sometimes, just farking your previous landlord over is enough
 
Excelsior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Wanted for questioning:
[toywizards.files.wordpress.com image 749x403]


Hey now, the trump administration has been involved in a LOT of shady shiat, but they probably didn't set the strip mall on fire.

/probably
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: But did he pick the wrong day to quit smoking, drinking, taking amphetamines, and sniffing glue?


Hey Johnny, what can you make of this?
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lipo: Cinedelic: Now, I'm not a suspicious-fire-investigating-person, but if I were a suspicious-fire-investigating-person, this is exactly the kind of suspicious fire that one would expect a suspicious-fire-investigating-person to come and investigate.  Because it is one suspicious fire.

I suspect.

Except he doesn't stand to gain anything from it. He lost no property and the structure will be covered by the property owner's insurance.

And the property owner wins and he gets a little somethin' somethin' out of that for facilitating the issue as it were


Landlord jacks rent up sky high. Business owner decides to hang it up instead of trying to make ends meet. Business owner sends an F you on the way out. Not the most implausible scenario.
 
