Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(NBC DFW)   It's not about revenge. Or righting wrongs. She'll never be back. It's police being held accountantable and maybe a trend is starting   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He would have been convicted of murder if she were a white woman walking inside her own house, prepared to defend herself and her child with a gun.

Perfectly legal except when the woman's black.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: He would have been convicted of murder if she were a white woman walking inside her own house, prepared to defend herself and her child with a gun.

Perfectly legal except when the woman's black.


If she were white, there's a pretty good chance he wouldn't have shot her in the first place.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, that guy. Yeah, that was just straight up murder. IIRC, even the other cops were like WTF, man?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, conviction is good, he won't ever be a cop again.

Come back to me when this tool gets some actual time instead of probation.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: So, conviction is good, he won't ever be a cop again.

Come back to me when this tool gets some actual time instead of probation.


Yeah, the "20 years" in the headline is hyperbole. It's what the statute says but it's unlikely even a civilian would get that sentence. The minimum is two years.

I think that he's not eligible for community supervision because he used a deadly weapon, but courts in other states have ruled those enhancements don't apply to law enforcement. Not sure about Texas. Also I am not a lawyer so you shouldn't even read any of the above.
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC modmin and subby should be ashamed of themselves. "Accountantable"?  Really?  Is the police officer able to become and accountant?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two or twenty years.

a1cf74336522e87f135f-2f21ace9a6cf0052456644b80fa06d4f.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.comView Full Size
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lexx: JFC modmin and subby should be ashamed of themselves. "Accountantable"?  Really?  Is the police officer able to become and accountant?


*an* accountant.

Farking autocorrect.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll admit, I've never heard of her or this case.

I don't feel terrible admitting that because there are just so many to keep up with, and that's the terrible part. And that's considering the ones we don't hear about.

I truly hope the tide is turning. I truly hope we're making progress if not strides in holding people accountable.

I've lately felt that this country has reach a stagnancy if not regression in progress, but verdicts like this make me feel a little better.

Don't relent. Keep fighting.
 
Alaskan Yoda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: So, conviction is good, he won't ever be a cop again.

Come back to me when this tool gets some actual time instead of probation.


I'd bet you dollars to donuts he'll find a way to be a cop again.
Granted, it will be in some swampy, derpy mud pit somewhere. But it'll happen.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lexx: Lexx: JFC modmin and subby should be ashamed of themselves. "Accountantable"?  Really?  Is the police officer able to become and accountant?

*an* accountant.

Farking autocorrect.


Talks shiat, makes same mistake.
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Lexx: Lexx: JFC modmin and subby should be ashamed of themselves. "Accountantable"?  Really?  Is the police officer able to become and accountant?

*an* accountant.

Farking autocorrect.

Talks shiat, makes same mistake.


Autocorrect shouldn't auto correct to words that don't exist.  Like accountantable.  Also having two sets of eyes fail is worse than one ;)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lexx: Lexx: JFC modmin and subby should be ashamed of themselves. "Accountantable"?  Really?  Is the police officer able to become and accountant?

*an* accountant.

Farking autocorrect.


Karma'd
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police officers are trained that when a firearm is pointed at you, shoot that individual, you are in extreme danger, you are in danger of being shot and killed,"

Going to have to remember that defense next time I shoot a badge waving his gun around.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude has a mutated asymmetrical face.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Police officers are trained that when a firearm is pointed at you, shoot that individual, you are in extreme danger, you are in danger of being shot and killed,"

Going to have to remember that defense next time I shoot a badge waving his gun around.


They're also trained to kill an autistic 6 year old playing with a toy fire truck, for not listening to directions. They are so trained to kill a golden retriever puppy chillin' on the other side of a barricade because it could become vicious. They are also trained to kill .... you get the picture.
 
Alaskan Yoda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Police officers are trained that when a firearm is pointed at you, shoot that individual, you are in extreme danger, you are in danger of being shot and killed,"

Going to have to remember that defense next time I shoot a badge waving his gun around.


No no no no no.
Police officers are the countries finest and are expertly trained and are your friends.
You don't want to shoot your friends, do you?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll get 2 years with credit for time already served and be eligible for parole within 6 months, if that.
Then he'll get a job as a cop somewhere else and do it again.

I dare the "justice" system to prove me wrong.  Do it.
 
Alaskan Yoda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that comment above my last post is clearly a troll
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lexx: Peter von Nostrand: Lexx: Lexx: JFC modmin and subby should be ashamed of themselves. "Accountantable"?  Really?  Is the police officer able to become and accountant?

*an* accountant.

Farking autocorrect.

Talks shiat, makes same mistake.

Autocorrect shouldn't auto correct to words that don't exist.  Like accountantable.  Also having two sets of eyes fail is worse than one ;)


Premature posting. Happens to the best of us
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the line is "shooting a black woman inside her own home from outside the house because you're scared is not allowed"? OK, it's a start, I guess. If she'd been on her porch, I'm guessing we'd all be griping about his acquittal right now.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A trend is starting"?!? Subby, the last time the police were held accountable, the right began a moral panic that we are still feeling the fallout from.

Yes folks, the Chauvin verdict was given on April 20 of 2021, in case you are wondering why that spike is so high.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...the former officer faces up to 20 years in prison on a manslaughter conviction


This kinda BS irritates me. The guy WAS an officer and he WAS on duty when he killed that woman. I'm aware that he is no longer a cop and so the reportage is factually accurate.

An on duty cop shot and killed a woman but because of the way the story is reported it seems to elide the very important fact that an on duty cop acting under the purview of his employ killed this person. Maybe cops shouldn't be fired or allowed to quit and put on unpaid suspension until the case is tried. But perhaps qualified immunity comes into play so they have to be off the force? I dunno...
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: MurphyMurphy: Police officers are trained that when a firearm is pointed at you, shoot that individual, you are in extreme danger, you are in danger of being shot and killed,"

Going to have to remember that defense next time I shoot a badge waving his gun around.

They're also trained to kill an autistic 6 year old playing with a toy fire truck, for not listening to directions. They are so trained to kill a golden retriever puppy chillin' on the other side of a barricade because it could become vicious. They are also trained to kill .... you get the picture.


No, they are let off the hook and allowed to kill. They are not trained. The military is trained and we don't act like these farkstains.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: SpaceMonkey-66: So, conviction is good, he won't ever be a cop again.

Come back to me when this tool gets some actual time instead of probation.

Yeah, the "20 years" in the headline is hyperbole. It's what the statute says but it's unlikely even a civilian would get that sentence. The minimum is two years.

I think that he's not eligible for community supervision because he used a deadly weapon, but courts in other states have ruled those enhancements don't apply to law enforcement. Not sure about Texas. Also I am not a lawyer so you shouldn't even read any of the above.


I want those fifteen seconds back!

/twss
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lexx: JFC modmin and subby should be ashamed of themselves. "Accountantable"?  Really?  Is the police officer able to become and accountant?


your a countant
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Lexx: JFC modmin and subby should be ashamed of themselves. "Accountantable"?  Really?  Is the police officer able to become and accountant?

your a countant


A count aunt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilfry14
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In guessing he'll be sentenced to 7-10 years and will end up serving about half of it.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I appreciates you for adding the "her" part to the headline, Subby.

I was initially confused by the picture in the drop-down as I couldn't decide who was the dead person and who was the cop.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: Don't Troll Me Bro!: MurphyMurphy: Police officers are trained that when a firearm is pointed at you, shoot that individual, you are in extreme danger, you are in danger of being shot and killed,"

Going to have to remember that defense next time I shoot a badge waving his gun around.

They're also trained to kill an autistic 6 year old playing with a toy fire truck, for not listening to directions. They are so trained to kill a golden retriever puppy chillin' on the other side of a barricade because it could become vicious. They are also trained to kill .... you get the picture.

No, they are let off the hook and allowed to kill. They are not trained. The military is trained and we don't act like these farkstains.


That's fair. I know people who have done tours in war zones who have said exactly what you just said, and I believe them/you.  I was trying to get across that's the excuse I always see brought out. We even had a (supposedly actual cop) account on here who looked like a parody of exactly that.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: fortheloveof: Don't Troll Me Bro!: MurphyMurphy: Police officers are trained that when a firearm is pointed at you, shoot that individual, you are in extreme danger, you are in danger of being shot and killed,"

Going to have to remember that defense next time I shoot a badge waving his gun around.

They're also trained to kill an autistic 6 year old playing with a toy fire truck, for not listening to directions. They are so trained to kill a golden retriever puppy chillin' on the other side of a barricade because it could become vicious. They are also trained to kill .... you get the picture.

No, they are let off the hook and allowed to kill. They are not trained. The military is trained and we don't act like these farkstains.

That's fair. I know people who have done tours in war zones who have said exactly what you just said, and I believe them/you.  I was trying to get across that's the excuse I always see brought out. We even had a (supposedly actual cop) account on here who looked like a parody of exactly that.


All good. I point it out because it makes the situation even more unacceptable. We can train, equip, and send 18 year olds off to war and regularly expect them to know and perform better in an actual farking warzone than we expect police to behave in a peaceful, civil society in the USA.

So again 18 year olds in a warzone following the laws of war will behave better than cops in the USA. How civilians can accept that is beyond my comprehension.

The military used to be the last refuge of the desperate and had a horrible reputation in the past. We have spent over a hundred years turning it into a profession the country can largely be proud of and expect the best from.

The police have wasted their time doing the opposite, making excuses and lower expectations to the point that when cops don't simply open fire they get fired. There are no good cops. The good cops either get chased out, framed, or killed.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: Don't Troll Me Bro!: MurphyMurphy: Police officers are trained that when a firearm is pointed at you, shoot that individual, you are in extreme danger, you are in danger of being shot and killed,"

Going to have to remember that defense next time I shoot a badge waving his gun around.

They're also trained to kill an autistic 6 year old playing with a toy fire truck, for not listening to directions. They are so trained to kill a golden retriever puppy chillin' on the other side of a barricade because it could become vicious. They are also trained to kill .... you get the picture.

No, they are let off the hook and allowed to kill. They are not trained. The military is trained and we don't act like these farkstains.


Ya, but the cops decided they are a military branch and are engaged in a war against the working class, especially minorities and they don't need no freakin' training, there's just too much killing to do
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How is whacking some one like a hit man would called manslaughter?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He saw a gun and therefore feared for his life? The dude spends his career around people with guns. With that mentality, he should have killed the whole rest of the police force by now.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now go after the KKK, undercover cops, and their satanic "helpers" that have been drugging, raping and torturing children since the 70s...
 
