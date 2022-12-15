 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

Missouri school district votes to approve a 4-day school week by extending the school day 35 minutes. Subby would take that tradeoff immediately, too if work offered it
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"District transportation will be provided for some, but not all, programs on Mondays, and child care will be available at local elementary schools for a fee. The district also says it plans to continue offering reduced-price or free lunches"

Suck it, poors. You've been coddled long enough with "available child care" and "ways to feed your children" long enough.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Teacher shortages and poor teacher retention rates in Missouri prompted the shortened school week, Herl says.
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE), enrollment rates for teaching professional programs have decreased by more than 25 percent over the past decade. Meanwhile, over a six-year period, the rate at which teachers left the profession reached 11 percent.

Having some of the lowest paid teachers in the country might be a reason for that. Teachers already get treated like shiat but even moreso in Missouri. It's been that way my whole life and its only getting worse now that its a red state.

Glad I left that shiathole state.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Subby is missing the point. Public school isn't about education, it's about free daycare.

District transportation will be provided for some, but not all, programs on Mondays, and child care will be available at local elementary schools for a fee.

If I have kids, I'm already used to getting them to school and then going off to work. This change means I have to pay for daycare, so I'm going to fight it tooth and nail.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is a self-correcting problem. When the children die from being left alone while parents work on Monday, the teacher to student ratios will improve and they'll be able to open up schools five days a week again.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
that's some wanton cruelty to the, comma there
 
