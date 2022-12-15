 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(National Archives)   Spoiler alert: It was Lee Harvey Oswald and no one else   (archives.gov) divider line
    Lee Harvey Oswald, John F. Kennedy assassination, Warren Commission, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Jack Ruby  
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oliver Stone is the biggest reason why there are folks out there who earnestly believe that the CIA killed Kennedy.

People take Stone as an authority on JFK's assassination, so why don't they take his authority on his ideas that 9/11 was an inside job?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Garrison was a friggin' nut.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
13,251 documents, each a separate PDF. At least it's not a slideshow.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have time to read all of that. Which document disproves the hypothesis that the Secret Service guy in the car behind him fumbled his rifle when they accelerated, thereby delivering the fatal headshot?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark, I coulda told you that.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oswald said he was a "patsy".  So what, people say a lot of things when they are incarcerated, doesn't mean any of them are true.  Oswald acted alone.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: I don't have time to read all of that. Which document disproves the hypothesis that the Secret Service guy in the car behind him fumbled his rifle when they accelerated, thereby delivering the fatal headshot?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A conspiracy theorist dies & arrives at the Pearly Gates, God is there to receive him.
"Welcome. You are permitted to ask me one question, which I will answer truthfully."
Without hesitating, he asks, "OK, who really shot JFK?"
God replies, "Lee Harvey Oswald shot him from sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository. There were no accomplices. He acted alone"
The conspiracy theorist pauses, thinks to himself, then says "Hmmm. This goes deeper than I thought..."

/Not remotely my joke, in case that's not obvious
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nbmedia.imgix.netView Full Size


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


Chessmate sheeple!
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Way This Was A Conspiracy, Says Country Which Overthrows Governments Which Look At Them Funny
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Other than than, Mrs. Kennedy, how did you enjoy Dallas?"
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back and to the left!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: "Other than than, Mrs. Kennedy, how did you enjoy Dallas?"


My favorite sex act? The Jackie Kennedy
You try to get out of the car, and I splatter all over you

/ not my joke
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
"Yes, that's right. Oswald. AND NO ONE ELSE!"
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag shot by the Unlikely tag from the 6th floor of the Murica tag?
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America's obsession with conspiracy theories is rooted in a single cause. Because so many of these farkers believe in sky fairies and divine intervention, they have no concept of the randomness of life.  They simply can't comprehend that shiat happens in the worst way or no reason - there must always be a reason, and if you can't explain it, then it must have been a conspiracy.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give the other band members some credit, Subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was Harvey, but he was brainwashed and blackmailed by the military industrial complex and the Rothschilds. Kennedy wanted out of nam, and to invest in green energy infrastructure.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His musical career was incredibly short.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Give the other band members some credit, Subby.

[Fark user image image 685x483]


**shakes tiny fist**
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean Kennedy won't be appearing in Dallas on the 25th as promised by the QAnon guy?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm an excellent driver: America's obsession with conspiracy theories is rooted in a single cause. Because so many of these farkers believe in sky fairies and divine intervention, they have no concept of the randomness of life.  They simply can't comprehend that shiat happens in the worst way or no reason - there must always be a reason, and if you can't explain it, then it must have been a conspiracy.


Were Americans more or less religious in 1865, 1881 or 1901? There were never as many weird conspiracies about those assassinations as JFK.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: 13,251 documents, each a separate PDF. At least it's not a slideshow.


It was nice of subby to read all of that so quickly for us.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: It was Harvey, but he was brainwashed and blackmailed by the military industrial complex and the Rothschilds. Kennedy wanted out of nam, and to invest in green energy infrastructure.


Oh, and the grassy knoll thing was a psy-op to throw off and discredit any conspiracy theories.
 
redahle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My phone tries to call the number of each document. Guess I'll have to break out the computer.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Still got the shovel."

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've ever been to the book depository and looked out that window you would instantly realize there is no way anyone could get two or three bullets to meet their targets from that position.

I blame the confederates.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, b/c it's a such a great part of the movie.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This game of Clue sucks.

Patriot from a library with a gun?

My guess was wife with a knife in the bedroom.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: His musical career was incredibly short.

[Fark user image image 211x239]


This is the version that I like. The one above I hadn't seen before, and it sucks.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason I still think Oswald was the only one involved, is because if it was a conspiracy,
it's the FIRST time in the history of the USA, "government" was able to keep a secret.  ;)
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be like "you should trust the government," but... Most conspiracies don't stay conspiracies for long, because the government doesn't have the organizational skills to keep conspiracies secret for very long. Most conspiracies enacted by the government are now well-documented history.

So, yeah. When they say it was just some dude killed JFK, Inteally don't have any reason to doubt them.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: If you've ever been to the book depository and looked out that window you would instantly realize there is no way anyone could get two or three bullets to meet their targets from that position.

I blame the confederates.


Agrees.

Bill Hicks - JFK Assassination
Youtube jZq6UOiBu_Y
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: markie_farkie: His musical career was incredibly short.

[Fark user image image 211x239]

This is the version that I like. The one above I hadn't seen before, and it sucks.


Did a Farker create that years ago?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: The only reason I still think Oswald was the only one involved, is because if it was a conspiracy,
it's the FIRST time in the history of the USA, "government" was able to keep a secret.  ;)


A smaller conspiracy, not involving the government, is still believable.  Just a small group of people, and a very very poor protection scheme for a president.  For fark's sake, three presidents had been assassinated before.  Unbelievable they had this dude riding in the open like that.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is JFK's brain. It still needs to be vivisectioned.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The JFK assassination was such a huge country changing event that some people refuse that a miserable little puke like Oswald could pull it off.  They need to see it as some big conspiracy to give it more weight because it doesn't balance out.

Cripes, Archduke Ferdinand was killed by an unbalanced jerk who happened to be eating a sandwich in a restaurant where Ferdinand's car broke down in front of, and there's your kickoff to WW1.  Sure it doesn't make a lot of sense on the surface, but it happened, and turned history in that direction.  You can say WW1 was inevitable, and you'd be right, but that was the incident that started the chain reaction to a world war.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Give the other band members some credit, Subby.

[Fark user image image 685x483]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I'm not trying to be conspiracy-theorish, but you do have to wonder: if he acted alone, if he had no help, if no one in the government knew ahead of time or could have stopped it, why was it necessary to lock the files away for 60 years?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: His musical career was incredibly short.

[Fark user image image 211x239]


Dammit
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: If you've ever been to the book depository and looked out that window you would instantly realize there is no way anyone could get two or three bullets to meet their targets from that position.

I blame the confederates.


I've looked out that window. I thought it looked like an easy shot. Not nearly as far away as it looked in pictures and on TV.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: TomDooley: If you've ever been to the book depository and looked out that window you would instantly realize there is no way anyone could get two or three bullets to meet their targets from that position.

I blame the confederates.

Agrees.

[YouTube video: Bill Hicks - JFK Assassination]


It's actually an easy shot. You're talking 100' at a target moving at a crawl. A half decent marksman could do it in his sleep.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: I'm an excellent driver: America's obsession with conspiracy theories is rooted in a single cause. Because so many of these farkers believe in sky fairies and divine intervention, they have no concept of the randomness of life.  They simply can't comprehend that shiat happens in the worst way or no reason - there must always be a reason, and if you can't explain it, then it must have been a conspiracy.

Were Americans more or less religious in 1865, 1881 or 1901? There were never as many weird conspiracies about those assassinations as JFK.


There had already been several attempts on Lincoln's life. And degenerate Southern scum, but I repeat myself, were already using a strategy of terrorism and mass murder to undermine Reconstruction
 
anuran
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

anuran: Trocadero: I'm an excellent driver: America's obsession with conspiracy theories is rooted in a single cause. Because so many of these farkers believe in sky fairies and divine intervention, they have no concept of the randomness of life.  They simply can't comprehend that shiat happens in the worst way or no reason - there must always be a reason, and if you can't explain it, then it must have been a conspiracy.

Were Americans more or less religious in 1865, 1881 or 1901? There were never as many weird conspiracies about those assassinations as JFK.

There had already been several attempts on Lincoln's life. And degenerate Southern scum, but I repeat myself, were already using a strategy of terrorism and mass murder to undermine Reconstruction


Not much has changed for Confederate sympathizers except that now the Republicans are the Party of Evil
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Also, b/c it's a such a great part of the movie.

[preview.redd.it image 850x734]


assets.vogue.comView Full Size
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Spectrum: markie_farkie: His musical career was incredibly short.

[Fark user image image 211x239]

This is the version that I like. The one above I hadn't seen before, and it sucks.

Did a Farker create that years ago?


That's the first Photoshop I ever downloaded from the internet. That was several years before I found Fark, which was over twenty years ago.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The JFK assassination was such a huge country changing event that some people refuse that a miserable little puke like Oswald could pull it off.  They need to see it as some big conspiracy to give it more weight because it doesn't balance out.

Cripes, Archduke Ferdinand was killed by an unbalanced jerk who happened to be eating a sandwich in a restaurant where Ferdinand's car broke down in front of, and there's your kickoff to WW1.  Sure it doesn't make a lot of sense on the surface, but it happened, and turned history in that direction.  You can say WW1 was inevitable, and you'd be right, but that was the incident that started the chain reaction to a world war.


That literally was a conspiracy, the dude had accomplices and handlers. That's why everyone assumed it w/ JFK.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Hand_(Serbia)
 
