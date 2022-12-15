Fark NotNewsletter: Prepare to exercise your voting appendage for Fark Headline of the Year

|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-12-15 4:35:12 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
It's that time of the year again - it's the Fark Headline of the Year contest! We need your votes - get to it! Voting opens today and ends Tuesday. Winners will be announced on the Fark News Livestream next Wednesday at 4 p.m. Eastern (one day earlier than usual). My favorite part of the HOTY contest is just looking at the sheer number of brilliant taglines you all came up with over the past 12 months. You all are an incredibly talented bunch.
Also of note - we had a bit of a disruption over the weekend. Turns out that was due to us changing DNS registration for all Fark domains, takes a while to propagate out to some parts of the internet. Should be done now, although if you're still experiencing problems you should take your computer or phone and set fire to it and buy a new one.
Today at 4 p.m. ET it's the Fark News Livestream with Me, Dill, Lucky, and Christine. I'm still working on the stories but I'm pretty sure we're going to do the "busload of whores" story, rogue hippos, and the return of the Florida crocodile. Come join us!
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
JustinZ came up with a title for Kanye West's upcoming genre-breaking album
Nick Nostril thought a surgeon discovered the trick to finding an elusive body part
Kit Fister told us about a dashing covert agent
asmodeus224 had high hopes for a thread discussing a writer's disappointment that only two people attended her book signing
Barricaded Gunman unintentionally irritated Russell Johnson
ChrisDe was shocked by a surgeon's bold moves
Barricaded Gunman pointed out that an author was all set to turn her book into a best seller
433 was worried about a domino effect after Established Titles was outed as a scam
DarnoKonrad missed the freedom of the good old days
HighlanderRPI pointed out why an attempt to drive through a flood didn't go well
Smart:
Stud Gerbil gave bookselling advice
Pocket Ninja told the cryptocurrency market what its problem is
NewportBarGuy brought up another way CVS could be benefitting from customer donations
Dissident Sheep looked at a department store's failure to keep up with the times
Monkey2 shared Dad's advice on driving through hazards
Boojum2k discussed the encouragement a newly-published author received from famous writers
plecos diagnosed the illness that sent three middle school students to the hospital after they ate some edibles
Ashraiel talked about methods and expenses of marketing your own books
Politics Funny:
mrshowrules channeled Donald Trump
Clarence Brown hoped for a familiar reaction to all the "libs" in Twitter's source code
make me some tea interpreted a revelation about Twitter's code to mean only one thing
optikeye knew what the Proud Boys will do after dancing to "YMCA" to protest a drag show
I-K-Rumba tried to predict what Herschel Walker would say after losing the election
Politics Smart:
markie_farkie had an idea for what should be done with Trump
fatassbastard looked at what being found guilty of tax fraud could mean for the Trump Organization
DarnoKonrad speculated that another choice was on the table for Kyrsten Sinema
FlashHarry predicted Sinema will start making threats
Bootleg looked for consistency in the thought process of science deniers
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Hassan Ben Sobr thought Kate looked a little chilly
whatsupchuck knew who would've made a great Yoda
RedZoneTuba showed that Helen Thomas really missed her calling
Mojongo found evidence of locals enjoying their favorite pastime
chewd caught the weather report
samsquatch designed the perfect camouflage dress
retrophil got this guy to finally look at a map
Mojongo altered Weird Al's accordion
retrophil argued that Vinnie shot first
Yammering_Splat_Vector had a pirate drummer
Farktography theme: Hot as H
common sense is an oxymoron caught a heron catching lunch
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Man proves he can hit the broad side of a barn
♫ Vanuatu / Couldn't get online when they wanted to / Vanuatu / Their internet's been down for a month or two ♫
Springtime for Hitler canceled
Pain in Spain caused mainly by 2 trains
Murder victim found doused in both acid and alkaline. Police believe someone was trying to have him neutralized
WNBA star Brittney Griner traded for up and coming rookie Merchant of Death plus a hostage to be named later
Ye free olde tattoo removal service
Kirstie Alley finds a way to leave Scientology
Shark week too white, great
Rocketman tells Rocketman to rocket off
Argentinian vice president found guilty of corruption and sentenced to jail. U.S. Justice Department: "Wait, you can do that?"
Walker defeated in Georgia, this time by Warnock instead of Rick Grimes
Republicans are starting to sense that Trump has blood coming out of his whatever
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on this week's Quiz, although I'm still a bit worried about government-funded studies on how to train lizards to eliminate entire species, even if it is an invasive one. On the Quiz itself, EJ25T came out on top with 1024, followed by Denjiro in second with 982 and Shotgun Justice in third with 938. No Catchy Nickname made fourth with 927, and HighwayBill rounds out the top five with 922.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about who the Royal Canadian Mint decided they would honor with their newest version of the toonie, their $2 coin. Only 36% of quiztakers knew that they were going with the classic that has served them well over the past 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II. The outer ring of the coin will be cast in black nickel to mimic a black mourning armband. I'm guessing they, like most Commonwealth nations, realized early on that fitting King Chuck's ears on a round coin was going to be difficult, so rather than re-tool for oval coins, they're going to just kind of not get around to it for as long as possible.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which country decided to outlaw all sexual activity outside marriage. 84% of quiztakers knew that the world's largest majority-Muslim country was the Pacific island nation of Indonesia. I just want to say good luck enticing tourists to Bali with a slogan of "you're not gonna get laid, under penalty of jail time".
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about what the British call "humbug". Only 30% of quiztakers knew that this was their name for hard candy, specifically the peppermint variety, It's worth noting that in Charles Dickens' day (back in 1843 when A Christmas Carolwas published) the word mean "hoax" or "deceptive behavior", so the use of the phrase "Bah, humbug!" by his character Ebenezer Scrooge meant he thought the sentiment was false, not that it was minty.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the meaning of the word "solace". 88% of quiztakers knew that it meant "someone or something that gives comfort in times of distress," a definition that still doesn't explain Daniel Craig's first James Bond movie's title. Here's hoping the new Ant-Man movie explores it a bit more.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we shall do it again on Friday.
· · ·
