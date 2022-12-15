 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(MSN)   If you ever needed an example of love at first sight, here's the video for you. This love is extra special because it's the love between a little girl and a shelter cat. Welcome to Caturday   (msn.com) divider line
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hello, fellow cats...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ugh!  Internet decided to crash right after I greened this thread.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Son emailed me on Wednesday to let me know they picked up Salem's urn and will be bringing it to me after he gets off work on Friday. They'll be here between 6-7 PM.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I went on a trip to Tulum. While there I used my "cat whisperer" powers to get all the kitties to visit me.  This little girl lived at a bar on the beach road.  She loved my Tacos Al Pastor and invited herself to dine with us.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

oa330_man: I went on a trip to Tulum. While there I used my "cat whisperer" powers to get all the kitties to visit me.  This little girl lived at a bar on the beach road.  She loved my Tacos Al Pastor and invited herself to dine with us.

[Fark user image 400x533]

[Fark user image 400x533]

[Fark user image 400x533]


You made a cute friend.  :)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

It was sleeting and freezing on all afternoon here, now the snow has started in ernest!  Crap. ⛏
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

oa330_man: I went on a trip to Tulum. While there I used my "cat whisperer" powers to get all the kitties to visit me.  This little girl lived at a bar on the beach road.  She loved my Tacos Al Pastor and invited herself to dine with us.

[Fark user image 400x533]

[Fark user image 400x533]

[Fark user image 400x533]


♥♥♥
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



It is really sad that my pets do not get along.  Photo from yesterday

Tootsie scratched one of the warts on his cheek....which then bled and coagulated....and it made it itch so he scratched it more.  It took a couple of hours and many warm wash clothes to get down to the point where I could see where I needed to put some triple strength Neosporin.   He has been leaving it alone for the most part.  I had to yell at him in the middle of the night last night when I heard him scratching it again.  When i checked it this morning it looked WAY WAY better than yesterday.   The COS (cone of shame) was available, but I did not have to put it on for long.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
and let the Florida woman whine:  it will be 51 DEGREES tomorrow morning on our walk....and 47 on Saturday!!!  And yeah, I know....that is not cold.  I spent half of my life in Nebraska....so I know cold and snow and ice and blizzards and tornadoes.  But I've lived in the south for the other half of my life. so I am going wo whine about it.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: and let the Florida woman whine:  it will be 51 DEGREES tomorrow morning on our walk....and 47 on Saturday!!!  And yeah, I know....that is not cold.  I spent half of my life in Nebraska....so I know cold and snow and ice and blizzards and tornadoes.  But I've lived in the south for the other half of my life. so I am going wo whine about it.


Hey...it's very cold for YOU, so that matters.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

oa330_man: I went on a trip to Tulum. While there I used my "cat whisperer" powers to get all the kitties to visit me.  This little girl lived at a bar on the beach road.  She loved my Tacos Al Pastor and invited herself to dine with us.

[Fark user image 400x533]

[Fark user image 400x533]

[Fark user image 400x533]


What a cutie she is and so patient :D
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]


It is really sad that my pets do not get along.  Photo from yesterday

Tootsie scratched one of the warts on his cheek....which then bled and coagulated....and it made it itch so he scratched it more.  It took a couple of hours and many warm wash clothes to get down to the point where I could see where I needed to put some triple strength Neosporin.   He has been leaving it alone for the most part.  I had to yell at him in the middle of the night last night when I heard him scratching it again.  When i checked it this morning it looked WAY WAY better than yesterday.   The COS (cone of shame) was available, but I did not have to put it on for long.


Awww! They look like characters from an adventure book or a buddy movie.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]


It is really sad that my pets do not get along.  Photo from yesterday

Tootsie scratched one of the warts on his cheek....which then bled and coagulated....and it made it itch so he scratched it more.  It took a couple of hours and many warm wash clothes to get down to the point where I could see where I needed to put some triple strength Neosporin.   He has been leaving it alone for the most part.  I had to yell at him in the middle of the night last night when I heard him scratching it again.  When i checked it this morning it looked WAY WAY better than yesterday.   The COS (cone of shame) was available, but I did not have to put it on for long.


♥♥
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x318]
It was sleeting and freezing on all afternoon here, now the snow has started in ernest!  Crap. ⛏


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Desi update is no news.  The Vet's office hasn't heard anything yet.  He's doing great though.  He's eating and has lots of energy.  So here's some naked Desi belly

stitch (it's all one) comes out Monday
Fark user imageView Full Size


Naked leg and belly
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: The Desi update is no news.  The Vet's office hasn't heard anything yet.  He's doing great though.  He's eating and has lots of energy.  So here's some naked Desi belly

stitch (it's all one) comes out Monday
[Fark user image 594x799]

Naked leg and belly
[Fark user image 597x801]


Cute little nekkid belly.  :)
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]
It was sleeting and freezing on all afternoon here, now the snow has started in ernest!  Crap. ⛏


Hope you don't have to go anywhere! And that you're stocked up on food 🤞
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]
It was sleeting and freezing on all afternoon here, now the snow has started in ernest!  Crap. ⛏

Hope you don't have to go anywhere! And that you're stocked up on food 🤞


You too.  How is your weather??  I've been worried about all you guys!
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: almostsane: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]
It was sleeting and freezing on all afternoon here, now the snow has started in ernest!  Crap. ⛏

Hope you don't have to go anywhere! And that you're stocked up on food 🤞

You too.  How is your weather??  I've been worried about all you guys!


It's been snowing steadily for a couple days now but it's supposed to end tonight: I'm hoping to make it into Missoula tomorrow and visit Costco and the grocery store and the library.  I was planning to go in today but prefer not to drive in bad weather if I don't have to, even if it means having a couple overdue library books 🫢
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: almostsane: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x318]
It was sleeting and freezing on all afternoon here, now the snow has started in ernest!  Crap. ⛏

Hope you don't have to go anywhere! And that you're stocked up on food 🤞

You too.  How is your weather??  I've been worried about all you guys!


How are you feeling?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
