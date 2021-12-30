 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

Headline of the Year 2022 final voting for Main
Moderator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark's Headlines of the Year 2022 Voting!

Some notes on voting:

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Vote for any or all!

We know there's a lot. 
Pace yourself.
Get a drink. 
Have someone rub your shoulders. 
Stretch.

Read them in order one day.  Then read them in reverse order the next.  Start somewhere in the middle over the weekend.  Click through and read the stories, see how they add to the headlines.  Give each headline your consideration.  Then just skim them. See which ones jump out at you and make you laugh, which ones make you think, and which headlines you just want to vote for dammit.

Focus on the tabs you usually read, then check out the tabs you've been meaning to get to.

Take the time to read and laugh.

Or just read and vote for them however you want!

Then vote!

We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, December 15 and ends Tuesday, December 20, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2022 Headlines of the Year!
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Russia strikes military railroad stations, military hospitals, military playgrounds, military theaters, military apartment blocks, military power stations, military shopping centers, and military holocaust memorials in Ukraine


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Vermont's only nudist resort to clothes


Linked article: wcax.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Worker injured at Santa's Village. No word if the incident was elf-inflicted


Linked article: wmur.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Poland demands $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany. I guess that's their pierogitive


Linked article: yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Church built a baby Jesus statue that looks remarkably like Phil Collins. No doubt specs came from the book of Genesis


Linked article: relevantmagazine.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Queen reunites with Freddie Mercury


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
5 ▎ ▪ ▎0


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Penn State cancels event featuring Proud Boys founder due to safety concerns, marking first time Penn State has shown concern for safety of boys of any kind


Linked article: wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Man doing yardwork gets stung by a) b) and c) 19,999 of his friends


Linked article: ky3.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When hot dog vendors go to war, there can only be one wiener


Linked article: cbs8.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Riot police raid Iran's Sharif University after it becomes a font of student protest, risking the specter of Iranian higher education sans Sharif


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Semi full of pumpkins overturns blocking on-ramp to highway. ERMAGOURD


Linked article: wdel.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cable installer's leg severed in freak accident, will be re-attached next Tuesday sometime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.


Linked article: kare11.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
🎵 When the shiat hits the fan / but your dick's in your hand / that's Uvaldeeee 🎵


Linked article: ktvu.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He was the very model of a Russian Major General, leading orcs in Putin's wars however vile or criminal; he was sent to make a show of brutish Russian firepower, farked around and now he's found a-pushing up a sunflower


Linked article: independent.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A raven has 17 primary wing feathers, located at the end of its wings. They are called Pinion feathers. A crow only has 16, so the difference between a crow and a raven is only a matter of a pinion


Linked article: soranews24.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Man survives after being shot 15 times in Minneapolis. You'd think after the fourth or fifth time he'd stop going to Minneapolis


Linked article: fox9.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Human leg found on interstate suspected to be from a body 50 miles away handed over to authorities to "see if there was a connection." Duh, not anymore


Linked article: ksat.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
March 8 is National Proofreading Day, so go out and celebate


Linked article: nationaltoday.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Having your castration live-streamed on pay-per-view takes balls


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The U.S. may be losing the fight against monkeypox. Also, the fight against gun violence. And theocracy. And misogyny. And white supremacy. Also misinformation, corporate corruption, climate change, crumbling infrastructure, and I'm running out of ch


Linked article: thehill.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Virus suspected in deaths of I.E. donkeys. Upgrade your ass to Edge


Linked article: ktla.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Anyone who touched macaque better see a doctor


Linked article: pahomepage.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cracker barrels into Cracker Barrel


Linked article: kpax.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Canada to ban crude oil imports from Russia. Polite oil imports still allowed


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sure, hiring a defense attorney can cost you an arm and a leg, but you'd think a man accused of dumping body parts all over Arizona could afford that


Linked article: fox10phoenix.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
P.E.I.-N.S. ferry evacuated after fire, causing dyslexic Farkers a good giggle or two


Linked article: cbc.ca
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Elizabeth marks 70 years on the throne. She should eat more fibre


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Super callous Putin mystic suffers from psychosis


Linked article: the-sun.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
First opening its doors in 1800, the First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte has seen its last Day-O


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Man was removed after being stuck in chimney of a house he doesn't live in. Authorities say this is pretty common during the flue season


Linked article: wjla.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the GIF, meets Jod


Linked article: theverge.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ghilty


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Le Pen is not mightier


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Police respond to 911 calls about six to eight toddlers that escaped from day care and were resisting a rest


Linked article: 12news.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Abe shot. This is not a repeat from 1865


Linked article: theguardian.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tomorrow morning, Athens will awaken to new COVID-19 measures. But then, dawn has always been tough on Greece


Linked article: greekcitytimes.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
World's Oldest Man Dies. Why does this keep happening?


Linked article: guinnessworldrecords.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey lookie here, it's link number 12,000,000. We're so excited that we're posting it to main even though the submitter was spamming for a door-to-door delivery service in Sri Lanka named after Jar Jar Binks' catchphrase


Linked article: misasmartlogistics.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tractor-trailer hauling cheese catches fire. De Brie everywhere


Linked article: fox8.com
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good ones this year
 
