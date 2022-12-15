 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Harvard University)   Harvard names some Gay to be President   (news.harvard.edu) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.www.nfl.comView Full Size


R.I.P. Matt Gay
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
sltrib.comView Full Size

RIP Rudy Gay
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

High-end gay?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
OMFG, black & gay. Expect GQP melt downs to start in 10...9...8...7................

But honestly, congrats & best of luck to Ms Gay.
 
Bslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
padresteve.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: OMFG, black & gay. Expect GQP melt downs to start in 10...9...8...7................

But honestly, congrats & best of luck to Ms Gay.


Yeah, I really did have a better headline.  "Harvard's first Black President is Gay"
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We weren't aware the the GI Bill could us into Harvard.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Threefer.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
First the liberals sign gay marriage into federal law and now this! When will the homersexual agenda be stopped?!
 
