 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Twitter)   F-35 pilot decides to eject FARK: on the runway   (twitter.com) divider line
72
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

1285 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2022 at 3:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's getting extra duty during nights and weekends and losing rank.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's probably pissed off at some mechanic
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Someone's getting extra duty during nights and weekends and losing rank.


maybe not

Asked about today's incident, @PentagonPresSec said this F-35B was Lockheed-owned (not transferred to US government yet) but was being flown by a US military pilot. https://t.co/6O5sb3o7YU
- Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) December 15, 2022
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parachute deployed but pilot still came down hard. Hopefully it was in the grass and not on the tarmac.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zedster: NewportBarGuy: Someone's getting extra duty during nights and weekends and losing rank.

maybe not

Asked about today's incident, @PentagonPresSec said this F-35B was Lockheed-owned (not transferred to US government yet) but was being flown by a US military pilot. https://t.co/6O5sb3o7YU
- Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) December 15, 2022


Juist a flippant response on my part... I'll be honest. If I wasn't sure that thing was going to flip or do whatever, I'd punch out too. Ground or no ground... something wasn't right there.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zedster: NewportBarGuy: Someone's getting extra duty during nights and weekends and losing rank.

maybe not

Asked about today's incident, @PentagonPresSec said this F-35B was Lockheed-owned (not transferred to US government yet) but was being flown by a US military pilot. https://t.co/6O5sb3o7YU
- Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) December 15, 2022


Who is Lockheed's insurance carrier?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: zedster: NewportBarGuy: Someone's getting extra duty during nights and weekends and losing rank.

maybe not

Asked about today's incident, @PentagonPresSec said this F-35B was Lockheed-owned (not transferred to US government yet) but was being flown by a US military pilot. https://t.co/6O5sb3o7YU
- Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) December 15, 2022

Who is Lockheed's insurance carrier?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: zedster: NewportBarGuy: Someone's getting extra duty during nights and weekends and losing rank.

maybe not

Asked about today's incident, @PentagonPresSec said this F-35B was Lockheed-owned (not transferred to US government yet) but was being flown by a US military pilot. https://t.co/6O5sb3o7YU
- Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) December 15, 2022

Who is Lockheed's insurance carrier?


Hopefully not State Farm. Still waiting for those farkers to pay up on my roof.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
0 days since the F35 was a national embarrassment
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not his fault they put the eject button next to the auto land button.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! Is the service contract alright?!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spider?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

Totally not gay.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: It's not his fault they put the eject button next to the auto land button.


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he high and/or drunk?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh shiat" indeed, Mr. Vertical Camera
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's enough time between shiat going south and ejection that he could have received orders to eject from ground control.

Plane's probably a loss, anyway, why the fark not?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was weird. Looked like it came down okay, other than a pretty significant bounce, but why the hell did the nose crater in the runway like that?

Almost looked like the eject was automated. Pilot looked a little like a ragdoll getting thrown out of there.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'll be honest. If I wasn't sure that thing was going to flip or do whatever, I'd punch out too. Ground or no ground... something wasn't right there.


Yeah, it came down too hard in the first place, then lost all stabilization after the first bounce. He's lucky he got out.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: zedster: NewportBarGuy: Someone's getting extra duty during nights and weekends and losing rank.

maybe not

Asked about today's incident, @PentagonPresSec said this F-35B was Lockheed-owned (not transferred to US government yet) but was being flown by a US military pilot. https://t.co/6O5sb3o7YU
- Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) December 15, 2022

Who is Lockheed's insurance carrier?


Lockheed is loving it.  Every piece of shiat thing that goes wrong with the F35 is more money they get paid to fix it
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the twitter video start after he'd already ejected? Sure looks like it. I wasn't sure if that thing sticking out up top was the cockpit dome or some vent for the STOL.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would an F-35 pilot eject FARK?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the plane isn't a hazard to anyone else; ejecting makes more sense than getting unbuckled, opening the canopy, and trying to scramble down the side of a plane that may or may not burst into flames at any second.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: That was weird. Looked like it came down okay, other than a pretty significant bounce, but why the hell did the nose crater in the runway like that?

Almost looked like the eject was automated. Pilot looked a little like a ragdoll getting thrown out of there.


pilot instinct when the nose bounces up on landing is to push it down. On a non vtol plane that works perfectly fine. On a vtol you basically get what happens, and he probably panicked and boogied out because he thought a fireball was about to happen
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Walker: Was he high and/or drunk?


He was high, then not high, then a little high, then not high, then really high again but he came down fast.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's the most anti-climatic "crash" I've ever seen.

patcarew: Does the twitter video start after he'd already ejected? Sure looks like it. I wasn't sure if that thing sticking out up top was the cockpit dome or some vent for the STOL.


No the ejection comes really late, he tries to ride out the landing, but after it spins around 360 twice, he ejects. Looks like the plane will be fixable, and the pilot is good. Something went wrong with the engine, maybe it sucked up something off the ground or the throttle broke - because after he landed the rear bounced way up in the air. No harm, no foul, in fact the guy probably won't be punished much at all unless he farked it up to begin with.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why would you eject Fark?  Just close the tab.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Walker: Was he high and/or drunk?

He was high, then not high, then a little high, then not high, then really high again but he came down fast.


And the hangover is gonna suck.
 
funzyr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: Was he high and/or drunk?


Not high. He was on the tarmac.
 
meathome
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah...

I'm not an expert, but prior to the plane coming down (as it's descending), did the engine sound... off?

This is a few seconds before sound cuts off for a second or two.

I know we're at a distance, and it's being recorded via phone, but that didn't sound quite right to me.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lsherm: NewportBarGuy: I'll be honest. If I wasn't sure that thing was going to flip or do whatever, I'd punch out too. Ground or no ground... something wasn't right there.

Yeah, it came down too hard in the first place, then lost all stabilization after the first bounce. He's lucky he got out.


My Weeners was some autostabilization function failed and the pilot tried to recover and could not.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
STOVL, it's an entirely different kind of flying, altogether.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Could've been worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Swinging on a Star. Hudson Hawk (1991)
Youtube I6WXVqg48Qs


/here's hoping that pilot is in good shape to enjoy the holidays
 
keldaria
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: STOVL, it's an entirely different kind of flying, altogether.


Yeah someone was posting stats on number of incidents per 1000 flight hours between harriers and the F35 and the harriers had something like 4 times the number of incidents.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Parachute deployed but pilot still came down hard. Hopefully it was in the grass and not on the tarmac.


Iirc, they're supposed to do that. Don't want to come down slow and easy to shoot.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Could've been worse.

[Fark user image image 320x274]


That forking game.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that on an F-35 the ejection seat even works.
 
stevecore
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: SurfaceTension: Parachute deployed but pilot still came down hard. Hopefully it was in the grass and not on the tarmac.

Iirc, they're supposed to do that. Don't want to come down slow and easy to shoot.


So instead of floating in the air easy to shoot, they hit the ground breaking both legs and back, then they are really easy to shoot?  Makes sense
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: STOVL, it's an entirely different kind of flying, altogether.


it's an entirely different kind of flying
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: OdradekRex: zedster: NewportBarGuy: Someone's getting extra duty during nights and weekends and losing rank.

maybe not

Asked about today's incident, @PentagonPresSec said this F-35B was Lockheed-owned (not transferred to US government yet) but was being flown by a US military pilot. https://t.co/6O5sb3o7YU
- Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) December 15, 2022

Who is Lockheed's insurance carrier?

Hopefully not State Farm. Still waiting for those farkers to pay up on my roof.


When I was working in Florida after hurricane Ivan one of my customers had State Farm. He stated at one point when he was having trouble getting in touch with them that "like a good neighbor, I haven't seen the mother farkers." Cracked me up
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
To me it looked like the lift fan cut out (maybe associated with the bounce?).  The lift fan is driven off the main engine and provides a significant amount of thrust needed for a vertical landing.  Only the B model of the F-35 has the lift fan.  The sudden loss of the fan due to a mechanical issue or a software glitch (the plane thinking it was flying in conventional straight and level mode again) would very much result in a nose down pitch-over.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Why would an F-35 pilot eject FARK?


Um . . . because he read the comments?
 
calufrax
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Picture of the pilot
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


He was just practising, and one day he'll row to Sweden.
 
TTFK
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Someone's getting extra duty during nights and weekends and losing rank.


He's going to be in massive pain for a long time.
 
bigmuff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The ejection looked really good actually. The canopy cleared nicely and the drogues fired immediately.  The seat/man separation looked exactly like it should, with the resistance of the fully open drogue putting enough force to cause the seat pan to clear. The pilot will most likely have a few broken bones, which isn't uncommon for zero/zero ejection (0 air speed, 0 altitude).  The few I've seen like this generally always end up in a broken leg.

Certainly looks like he touched down too hard and snapped the nose gear.  I don't know if the throttle stuck, but it certainly sounds like it is powering up. Either way, that jet will be a total loss, you're not fixing that.

/former ejection seat mech
 
tschmidt83
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: zedster: NewportBarGuy: Someone's getting extra duty during nights and weekends and losing rank.

maybe not

Asked about today's incident, @PentagonPresSec said this F-35B was Lockheed-owned (not transferred to US government yet) but was being flown by a US military pilot. https://t.co/6O5sb3o7YU
- Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) December 15, 2022

Who is Lockheed's insurance carrier?


I'm pretty sure it's the American taxpayer for all intents and purposes
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

keldaria: yahyahyah: STOVL, it's an entirely different kind of flying, altogether.

Yeah someone was posting stats on number of incidents per 1000 flight hours between harriers and the F35 and the harriers had something like 4 times the number of incidents.


The Marines lost 1/3 of their entire Harrier fleet to accidents- and that was the AV-8B which was ~3x less crashy than the AV-8A  (11.44 vs 31.77 accidents per 100k flight hours)

For comparison the F-16 is about 3.38
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.