 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(KTLA Los Angeles)   'Biblical' drought likely to lead to more water restrictions? What, like no mixed fabrics, or picking only the men who lap water with their tongues like dogs to go to war?   (ktla.com) divider line
17
    More: PSA, Water supply, Water resources, Southland's primary water supply, drought emergency, California, Climate change, Precipitation, Water crisis  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Dec 2022 at 3:50 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else have a sudden urge to treat menstruating women with dignity and respect?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biblical Drought is the name of my 12 Step program.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yet won't slow down development in any way, shape, or form.  I'm guessing farmers are unaffected, too.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Socal does not care about the environment.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is this like the "Biblical" snowmageddon in the UK last week? The storm that dropped like 2 inches of snow? Because I'm really starting to doubt headlines that are "Biblical".
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Moses spent 40 years in the desert, heavenly bouncer said, "Nah. You hit that rock with a stick when I told you not to." Then he lived for another 150 years. What are you complaining about?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So lots and lots of people, especially farkers consider the Bible a work of fiction. Does that make a biblical drought a work of fiction too?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All the hillsides around here are green now, with all the rain we've had.  Here's hoping it continues, because it's gonna suck if all that green turns to brown.

/So grateful we've not had fires around here, too.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: So lots and lots of people, especially farkers consider the Bible a work of fiction. Does that make a biblical drought a work of fiction too?


Checkmate, libs!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well since the military is the only US entity allowed to build floating nuclear power plants I think they need to start designing large-scale floating desalination plants that can be deployed strategically as we navigate a path forward through the challenges of climate change.
 
dkimball
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just bring all that water from the melting icecaps...duh
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dkimball: Just bring all that water from the melting icecaps...duh


I think Nestlé owns that, too
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know  government employees like to hang on forever but man,  I gotta say, 1200 years, that's impressive.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: So lots and lots of people, especially farkers consider the Bible a work of fiction. Does that make a biblical drought a work of fiction too?


why would anyone ever consider a book including a 969 year old human and a boat holding 2 of every animal on earth a work of fiction?
you don't even have to get nitpicky about the "miracle" parts to know it is just a book of mythological stories.
I wish people would stop taking it so literally. (only the parts with which they agree of course)
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm already only showering twice a week!  What more do they want?!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


Meanwhile, in NYC ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Come on down to the other LA!  (Lower Alabama).  We got flooded out again last night.  I'm cutting the grass every three days: in December.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.