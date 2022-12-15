 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for December 15 is morass, as in "Some like to see frequent breasts, but I like to see morass"
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seymour Fannies would like a word.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
moarassLarge and numerous badunkadunks
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about Man-Asses in Virginia?
 
Grizwald
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here you go....

media.kvue.comView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Necessary....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: But what about Man-Asses in Virginia?


Nttawwt
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Till Lindemann is on the more frequent breasts side apparently:

Rammstein - Dicke Titten (Official Video)
Youtube thJgU9jkdU4
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...Although I don't see the fascination with overly fatty and disproportionate butt cheeks. When I was young long ago, those would be considered just "fat asses", not "dat asses" like today. I guess it is the same in other cultures where fatness and obesity is considered a symbol of wealth and health.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: But what about Man-Asses in Virginia?


Some would get a HardOn a little further north.
 
