Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(The Drive) Smrt crooks attempt to run from police in a toy car (thedrive.com)
    Amusing, Smart Fortwo, Smart, small two-door city car, Smart Roadster, local business, small size, stolen vehicle, pedestrian bridge  
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why were the cops in a toy car?
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes, I know, a Prius isn't a Smart car, calm down Karen
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a Go Go Action Bronco?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ellison is yet to receive the vehicle back. It's currently being held for evidence by police, according to Ellison, and he was told the car sustained significant damage.

Hah, nice work, Lou.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if they knew it was stolen, or simply chased it because a non-Tesla EV driving around Douglas County is inherently suspicious.
 
genner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What can I say, I feel so honored to have grown-ass adults working so diligently to relive the days of my wasted youth. Good times.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
From the article, if you are too lazy to click.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
About to initiate a PIT maneuver
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
