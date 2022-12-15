 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Kevin Bacon's killer brought to justice   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This farken guy purposely misunderstood Kevin Bacon's name, as an excuse to eat a mother farker.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, thought Bacon's killer would fry.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
John Lithgow did nothing wrong!

/DERP
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jason Voorhees' mom?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"a charge of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body."

That's illegal?

<quietly pushes dead horse back into grave>
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kevin Bacon's kidnappers still at large.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought Michael Bolton was the killer.
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*Sees bacon meme on Grindr*

Oh hey guy, my name is bacon, want to eat me?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dammit Subby

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A Shiawassee County judge sentenced Mark Latunski, 53, to life in prison without the possibility of parole on a first-degree murder charge

That's appropriate since there's only one degree of separation.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not a Hollow victory

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Insert "foot loose" joke here.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: Insert "foot loose" joke here.


Hmmm tacos.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Which one? Dude gets murdered all the time.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dude, so that guy ate part of Kevin Bacon?

So, did he really taste like Bacon?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Police said Latunski admitted to killing Bacon, whom he had met through the dating app Grindr, and eating parts of his body."

Sounds like the making of another Jeffrey Dahmer. Better check his property.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: This farken guy purposely misunderstood Kevin Bacon's name, as an excuse to eat a mother farker.


425 degrees of Kevin Bacon
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
hanging someone from your ceiling seems like a lot of work if you want to do it right.....

Doing the math on your anchors, wear skin starts to tear...even over a few days....

Not saying i want this guy as a friend, but if i had a TV to hang in a sketchy place.....
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Justice system just punishes, if we were really a great country that cared about people he would be free and getting the mental health care he needs but the US is all about the $$
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ctighe2353: Justice system just punishes, if we were really a great country that cared about people he would be free and getting the mental health care he needs but the US is all about the $$


See this is just over the top for even here.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whole story was just nuts
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was it this guy? He seemed a little obsessive.

Kevin Bacon Bits- Kevin Bacon Plays His Biggest Fan
Youtube 6i7tpOjnVuo
 
