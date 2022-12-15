 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder)   Florida man arrested for not being able to identify his wife   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. Especially since he wasn't married.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not an altogether bad premise for a Pornhub video though.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Man I got out of that town before it went to shiat.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Not an altogether bad premise for a Pornhub video though.


Got a link to the video?

Asking for a friend.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just keep doubling down, it's the American way.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When the two residents returned home, they found Araya standing completely naked in their living room.
The residents immediately left.

I hope they pointed and laughed first.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Florida is a morass
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ah, I've had the same experience many a time.

Oh no. That was confusion over which was my right hand and which was my left.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Good. Especially since he wasn't married.


At least that's what they want you to think.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ladies I hope you like what you see because I'm going to need at least one of you to go along with this
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is not my beautiful house.

This is not my beautiful wife.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Florida Man's been busy
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Should've been easy to identify Morgan Fairchild.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My experience may in no regard be typical, but I will say some ladies like to periodically reinvent themselves. This might either eliminate the mythical 7-year itch or make it way worse. I'd suggest reflecting on how such happenstance might impact your ability to experience joie de vivre before you stand in wait for your beloved to walk down the aisle to join you in the land of matrimony.
 
