Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Lifehacker)   Old news: Clean your bush. Today's news: Clean your fake Christmas tree   (lifehacker.com) divider line
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark all that noise.  I ain't takin' a shower with no Christmas tree.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't put the tree up. Haha. F you, subby.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
rlv.zcache.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
burn it and buy another one...not much work and loads of fun,
 
pheelix
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Never noticed any dust on mine, but if there was I'd take it out to the garage and spray it down with the air compressor before storing it away until next Christmas.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is just stupid.  Clean before you use AND at the end of thebyear?  How dirty is it getting sealed in a box?
It's up 1 month so in 12 uears you get 1 years worth of dust, most people clean the house before decorating for Xmas so how mich dust is around.
Sounds like a way to wear out your tree and give you more work.
I have a fake tree in each of my stores and we have never cleaned any and never thought it needed it.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It sat in your attic for a year.  If you can't take it outside at least and shake all the dust, cobwebs and mouse shiat off of it, I don't want think about what your house looks like.  Santa gonna get the hantavirus from your hovel.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Offs.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can we please just ban Lifehacker?  I'm really sick of people a third my age telling me I've been doing some ordinary activity wrong for my entire adult life.  Not that I read these things anymore, but by now I'm tired even of scrolling past them.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Fark all that noise.  I ain't takin' a shower with no Christmas tree.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GaijinH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Place the separated sections into a large, heavy-duty trash bag with two cups of Kosher salt."

Kosher salt?  Regular salt won't work on a Christmas tree?
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think I know who wrote this article...

Anal Retentive Chef - Saturday Night Live
Youtube oDGTCULn6P0
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Unsolicited advice handing out an impractical solution to a non-existent problem

LIFEHACKER
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Christ, I just clicked the link. What a shiat web site.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GaijinH: FTFA: "Place the separated sections into a large, heavy-duty trash bag with two cups of Kosher salt."

Kosher salt?  Regular salt won't work on a Christmas tree?


Regular salt has iodine added, that may be the issue.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: It sat in your attic for a year.  If you can't take it outside at least and shake all the dust, cobwebs and mouse shiat off of it, I don't want think about what your house looks like.  Santa gonna get the hantavirus from your hovel.


It should be in a box or plastic tub, or one of those canvas bags with a zipper.  If your tree is covered in dust, cobwebs, and mouse shiat you didn't store it properly.
If you can't store it properly, just get a real tree.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dirty old trees!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GaijinH: FTFA: "Place the separated sections into a large, heavy-duty trash bag with two cups of Kosher salt."

Kosher salt?  Regular salt won't work on a Christmas tree?


Cleans Hanukkah menorahs and dreidels too!
 
