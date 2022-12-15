 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(MSN)   George Costanza is alive and well and living in London   (msn.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just because Boris Johnson made over $1 million last year doesn't mean he should be expected to behave like he did.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Frugal Madlad. Wherever there are bargains, he is there.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*INSERT ETHNIC SLUR ABOUT SCOTTISH PEOPLE*
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Trocadero: *INSERT ETHNIC SLUR ABOUT SCOTTISH PEOPLE*


Why?  Was the "woman" in the article actually a sheep?
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should he not have done that?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I just remembered the time I went on a first date to London Zoo and at the gate he asked if I would mind paying for my own ticket, which I said I would, at which point he pulled out a 2-for-1 voucher, so I paid for my ticket and he went in for free," Elena Bjorn started off in a thread of tweets.

ANTISEMITISM!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did he talk about how refreshing horse manure is?

"Oh. It's just horse manure. Horse manure's not that bad. I don't even mind the word 'manure.' You know, it's, it's 'newer,' which is good. And a 'ma' in front of it. MA-NURE. When you consider the other choices, 'manure' is actually pretty refreshing."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
80s Commercials - McDLT [Jason Alexander]
Youtube UTSdUOC8Kac
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: ANTISEMITISM!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/UTSdUOC8Kac?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I just watched this with closed captioning on and now I really want to listen to hamburger music while I eat an order of land crips.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Costanza?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it didn't have this sh*tty music in the background of the video.

Sigma Male Grindset Theme Song
Youtube 1-emQo-7O3Y
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Think I'm going to steal that two-for-one coupon move, actually.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I just remembered the time I went on a first date to London Zoo and at the gate he asked if I would mind paying for my own ticket, which I said I would, at which point he pulled out a 2-for-1 voucher, so I paid for my ticket and he went in for free,"

Jesus, she needs to grab this guy's ginormous balls while she can. This is the kind of guy that will get you free shiat for life if you hang out with him long enough...
 
Dave2042
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My new girlfriend (who is lovely, for the avoidance of doubt) gets upset with me trying to not let her pay her share of dinner.  I earn twice what she does and have family money.  You can't win.
 
